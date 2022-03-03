Chayo Public : Notification the exercise of CHAYO-W2

Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of securities Subject : Notification the exercise of securities Date announced : 03-Mar-2022 Name of securities : CHAYO-W2 Exercise date : 31-Mar-2022 The notification period for the exercise : From 17-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022 of the securities Exercise price (baht per share) : 9.919 Exercise ratio (Warrants : common : 1 : 1.033 shares) Exercise Procedure : https://www.chayo555.com/th/investor-relations/shareholder/warrant-information Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : Investor Relations Department Chayo Group Public Company Limited 44/499-504, Phahonyothin Road, Anusawari Sub-district, Bang Khen District, Bangkok Telephone No.: 02-016-4499 Facsimile No.: 02-001-2555 Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Kitti Tungsriwong company Position : Deputy Chief Executive Officer ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.