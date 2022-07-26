Chayo Public : Progress on disposal of collateral of the debtor through the Legal Execution Department (Material Transaction)

Chayo Group Public Company Limited
44/499-504 Phahonyothin Rd, Khwaeng Anusawari, Khet Bang Khen, BKK. 10220
(Translation)
CGC 044/2022
26 July 2022
Subject: Progress on disposal of collateral of the debtor through the Legal Execution Department (Material Transaction)
To: The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Chayo Group Public Company Limited would like to report the result of the auction of collateral (in the South of Thailand) of the debtor (material transaction) through the Legal Execution Department of the on 28 March 2022 as follows;
|
|
|
|
Auction Price
|
Estimated Rights to
|
|
|
Area
|
by third party
|
receive payment
|
|
|
|
(Million Baht)
|
(Million Baht)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Vacant Land - PhangNga
|
241-1-10 rais
|
739.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Vacant Land - PhangNga
|
19-1-95 rais
|
126.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Vacant Land - PhangNga
|
22-1-64 rais
|
35.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
900.80
|
889.45
|
|
|
|
|
According to the disclosure through SET on 12 July 2022 on the progress on selling and hearing appointment from the Court today or on 26 July 2022, regarding the petition to cancel the result of the auction of the above lands on 28 March 2022, the Company would like to report the progress as follows;
-
On 8 July 2022, the Official Receiver has filed the petition to object the cancellation of the result of the auction of the Petitioner already.
-
Today or on 26 July 2022, Chayo Asset Management Co., Ltd. has also filed the petition to object the cancellation of the result of the auction too.
-
The Court has already appointed to investigate and take the witness on 23 November 2022.
Please be informed accordingly,
Sincerely Yours,
(Mr.Kitti Tungsriwong)
Deputy CEO
