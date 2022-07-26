Log in
    CHAYO   TH8463010000

CHAYO GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CHAYO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-24
10.80 THB   +4.85%
06:29aCHAYO PUBLIC : Progress on disposal of collateral of the debtor through the Legal Execution Department (Material Transaction)
PU
07/22CHAYO PUBLIC : Share's purchase in subsidiary compay (555 Shopping Co., Ltd.)
PU
07/22Chayo Group Public Company Limited Announces Rental of Property
CI
Chayo Public : Progress on disposal of collateral of the debtor through the Legal Execution Department (Material Transaction)

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Chayo Group Public Company Limited

44/499-504 Phahonyothin Rd, Khwaeng Anusawari, Khet Bang Khen, BKK. 10220

(Translation)

CGC 044/2022

26 July 2022

Subject: Progress on disposal of collateral of the debtor through the Legal Execution Department (Material Transaction)

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Chayo Group Public Company Limited would like to report the result of the auction of collateral (in the South of Thailand) of the debtor (material transaction) through the Legal Execution Department of the on 28 March 2022 as follows;

Auction Price

Estimated Rights to

Area

by third party

receive payment

(Million Baht)

(Million Baht)

1.

Vacant Land - PhangNga

241-1-10 rais

739.00

2.

Vacant Land - PhangNga

19-1-95 rais

126.20

3.

Vacant Land - PhangNga

22-1-64 rais

35.60

Total

900.80

889.45

According to the disclosure through SET on 12 July 2022 on the progress on selling and hearing appointment from the Court today or on 26 July 2022, regarding the petition to cancel the result of the auction of the above lands on 28 March 2022, the Company would like to report the progress as follows;

  • On 8 July 2022, the Official Receiver has filed the petition to object the cancellation of the result of the auction of the Petitioner already.
  • Today or on 26 July 2022, Chayo Asset Management Co., Ltd. has also filed the petition to object the cancellation of the result of the auction too.
  • The Court has already appointed to investigate and take the witness on 23 November 2022.

Please be informed accordingly,

Sincerely Yours,

(Mr.Kitti Tungsriwong)

Deputy CEO

Disclaimer

Chayo Group pcl published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
