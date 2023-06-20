Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CHC Group LLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHHCF   US12550E4052

CHC GROUP LLC

(CHHCF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:44:17 2022-11-07 am EST
0.001500 USD   -85.00%
12:22pChc Helicopter Unveils Clearskies : Proprietary Flight Planning Software able to Verify CO2 Emission Reductions Jun 20, 2023
PU
02/08Chc Llc : Jørn Madsen replaces David Balevic as CEO of CHC Helicopter Feb 8, 2023
PU
01/17Chc Llc : Helicopter agrees sale of Offshore Helicopter Services UK Jan 17, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHC Helicopter Unveils ClearSkies: Proprietary Flight Planning Software able to Verify CO2 Emission Reductions Jun 20, 2023

06/20/2023 | 12:22pm EDT
CHC Helicopter Unveils ClearSkies: Proprietary Flight Planning Software able to Verify CO2Emission Reductions

  • ClearSkies is CHC's new proprietary and patent pending enhanced flight planning software
  • Aircraft trials found ClearSkies delivers an average reduction of at least 5 per cent of CO2 emissions
  • ClearSkies is now available for customers globally on CHC's AW139, AW189 and S92 fleets

United Kingdom, 20 June 2023 - CHC Helicopter, the global helicopter services company specialising in transportation and search and rescue operations, today announces the launch of ClearSkies, the industry's first "lowest carbon" rotary wing flight planning software, developed to optimise and enhance the sustainability of its flight operations.

Developed and tested in-house by experienced CHC Helicopter technical pilots, ClearSkies has been incorporated into the company's bespoke Operational Flight Planning System (OFPS) to enhance flight profiles, reduce fuel use and optimise CO2 emission reductions.

The enhanced flight planning software maps the most fuel-efficient routes for customers, taking into account key factors including helicopter type, distance, altitude, weight of load, and current weather conditions at the time of flight.

Results from CHC's aircraft trials of the new software in Australia and Brazil found that ClearSkies delivers an average reduction in CO2 emissions of at least 5 percent, with no discernible change in customer flight programmes.

ClearSkies is now available for customers globally on CHC's AW139, AW189 and S92 fleets, with further rollout planned for its H175 fleet. CHC is already using the software for flights for some customers, including for Shell UK.

CHC provide regular reporting to ClearSkies customers on their flight optimisation and verified reductions in fuel use and CO2 emissions.

Jørn Madsen, CEO of CHC, said: "We're committed to taking good care of our people, our business operations and the environment. The aviation industry has an important role to play in reducing global emissions and we're proud to spearhead more sustainable flights and a reduction of our carbon footprint in the helicopter sector."

John Hopkinson, VP Safety, Compliance and Flight Standards, added: "We firmly believe that sustainable practices and responsible operations go hand in hand with business success. Through technological advancements delivered by our team, we are able to deliver demonstrable reductions in CO2 emissions for our customers. Together, we can contribute to a more sustainable and greener future for the aviation industry and beyond."

As part of its ClearSkies programme, CHC is also introducing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), providing a lower carbon alternative for customers. Using SAF results in a typical reduction in lifecycle carbon emissions by around 80 percent in comparison to the traditional jet fuel it replaces.

CHC now offers SAF at its bases in Norway, Aberdeen (Scotland) and Den Helder (Netherlands). Further roll-out is being planned across its operations in the coming months. CHC is also making SAF available as a customer option at selected offshore locations this year through a partnership between Air bp and Swire Energy Services.

~ Ends ~

Media contacts

For media enquiries, please contact:

Fraser Schurer-Lewis

Williams Nicolson

Fraser.schurer-lewis@williamsnicolson.com

+44 (0)7961 027 281

NOTES TO EDITORS

About CHC

CHC Helicopter is a leader in the provision of helicopter support to the offshore energy market, search & rescue and government departments, as well as organizations requiring helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul services through its Heli-One division.

For more than 75 years, CHC Helicopter has provided safe, reliable, and cost-effective helicopter services in some of the most remote and challenging environments around the world. Our dedication to safety and reputation for quality and innovation help our customers reach beyond what they thought possible.

About ClearSkies

Key features:

  • Optimised sustainability: The enhanced flight planning software maps the most fuel-efficient routes, taking into account key factors including distance, altitude, weight of load, and the current weather conditions at the time of flight.
  • Proven reduction in fuel and carbon emissions: Results from CHC's aircraft trials of the new software found ClearSkies delivered a reduction in CO2 emissions of at least five percent.
  • Available aircraft: ClearSkies is available on CHC's AW139, AW189 and S92 fleets, following successful trials in 2022. Field trials for the H175 fleet will take place in 2023.
  • Identifying the optimum helicopter for your missions: The tool enables customers to select the most fuel-efficient helicopter for its missions, by comparing the fuel efficiency of the different aircraft models in CHC's fleet against mission criteria.
  • Regular insights and reporting: CHC offers regular reporting to customers on their flight optimisation and verified reduction in fuel and emissions.

About Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

Key features:

  • Lower carbon fuel: Sustainable Aviation fuel is blended with jet fuel to make it suitable for use as aircraft fuel. Using Sustainable Aviation Fuel results in a typical reduction in lifecycle carbon emissions by around 80 percent in comparison to the traditional jet fuel it replaces.
  • Availability: CHC now offers SAF at its bases in Norway, Aberdeen (Scotland) and Den Helder (Netherlands). Further roll-out is being planned across its operations in the coming months. CHC is also making SAF available as a customer option at selected offshore locations in 2023 through a partnership between Air bp and Swire Energy Services.
  • Aberdeen SAF from Air bp: CHC has partnered with Air bp to provide 10% SAF for flights from Aberdeen Airport to offshore platforms in the North Sea.
  • Book and Claim: This option will be available at CHC operating bases where SAF is not available on site. It enables CHC to purchase SAF on behalf of customers, using the most efficient supply chain.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CHC Group Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 16:19:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart CHC GROUP LLC
Duration : Period :
CHC Group LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Jørn Madsen Chief Executive Officer
Harry F. Quarls Chairman
Michael J. Bevacqua Director
Michael T. Steen Director
John A. Crum Director
