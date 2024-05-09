Brazil, 09 May 2024 - CHC Brasil, part of CHC Helicopter, a global leader in helicopter services, has today announced it has agreed a new contract with Equinor Brazil, to support the High Activity Period (HAP) in the Peregrino field.

Peregrino field is the largest field operated by Equinor outside Norway. CHC will support Equinor through the HAP stage of the project from Cabo Frio, and will provide a dedicated aircraft to deliver a major programme of maintenance, upgrades and repairs on the floating production storage and offloading vessel.

Licia Rocha, CHC's Sales Director - Latin America, commented: "We are thrilled to be supporting our client Equinor Brazil as it enters the HAP phase of the Peregrino field project. We deliver safe and effective transportation offshore each day, and our hard-working team continuously goes above and beyond to deliver the highest levels of operational excellence to our customers. This new contract exemplifies that, and we welcome the opportunity to be involved in the Peregrino field project."

CHC Brasil combines local expertise and knowledge with its global network to deliver its services in the region and has a comprehensive approach to safety. Having previously provided safe, efficient and effective support in Suriname and Uruguay, it is identifying other opportunities in adjacent markets to Brazil and has significant long-term growth plans in Latin America more broadly. Over the coming years, it will expand local headcount and grow its fleet, and will explore opportunities in the maintenance, repair and overhaul space through its sister company Heli-One.

Licia continued: "The oil and gas sector is buoyant in Brazil. We are not only seeing an increased demand from core customers - such as Equinor - but there's also been a significant number of new projects coming forward - which we are extremely well positioned to support. The market is growing, and we are well placed to continue executing our growth plans for the region as a result."

CHC Helicopter and Equinor held a kick-off meeting for the Peregrino field project in early March, with the contract and works expected to commence in May 2024.