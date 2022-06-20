CHC Healthcare : On behalf of CHC's subsidiary, Treasure of Health Co., Ltd., to announce dividend distribution resolved by Shareholders' Meeting.
Provided by: CHC Healthcare Group
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
18:51:08
Subject
On behalf of CHC's subsidiary, Treasure of
Health Co., Ltd., to announce dividend distribution
resolved by Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/20
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Stock dividends: NT$ 17,800,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
CHC Healthcare Group published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 10:53:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
3 087 M
104 M
104 M
Net income 2022
514 M
17,2 M
17,2 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
12,8x
Yield 2022
5,86%
Capitalization
6 596 M
221 M
221 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,14x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
60,8%
