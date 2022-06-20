Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  CHC Healthcare Group
  News
  Summary
    4164   TW0004164009

CHC HEALTHCARE GROUP

(4164)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
40.95 TWD   -0.24%
06:54aCHC HEALTHCARE : On behalf of CHC's subsidiary, Treasure of Health Co., Ltd., to announce dividend distribution resolved by Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
06/15CHC HEALTHCARE : To announce the ex-dividend record date of CHC.
PU
06/15CHC HEALTHCARE : To announce resolutions of CHC's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
CHC Healthcare : On behalf of CHC's subsidiary, Treasure of Health Co., Ltd., to announce dividend distribution resolved by Shareholders' Meeting.

06/20/2022 | 06:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHC Healthcare Group
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 18:51:08
Subject 
 On behalf of CHC's subsidiary, Treasure of
Health Co., Ltd., to announce dividend distribution
resolved by Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/20
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Stock dividends: NT$ 17,800,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CHC Healthcare Group published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 10:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 087 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2022 514 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 5,86%
Capitalization 6 596 M 221 M 221 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart CHC HEALTHCARE GROUP
Duration : Period :
CHC Healthcare Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHC HEALTHCARE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 40,95 TWD
Average target price 50,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pei Lin Lee Chairman & General Manager
Yi Chun Chen Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chang Chien Ho Independent Director
Kuei Tuan Chen Independent Director
Keng Wang Liao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHC HEALTHCARE GROUP7.62%221
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-24.93%196 083
DANAHER CORPORATION-27.48%170 813
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-46.54%68 948
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-19.23%55 385
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-32.23%54 584