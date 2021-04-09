Log in
CHC STUDENT HOUSING CORP.

CHC STUDENT HOUSING CORP.

(CHC.H)
Bullet Exploration Inc. Makes Payment Under Option Agreement

04/09/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) -  Bullet Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMMO) (the "Corporation") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, 2294253 Alberta Ltd. ("229"), has made the next staged cash payment of $10,000 and the Corporation has issued 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation to Goldblock Capital Inc. ("Goldblock"), all as required under the terms of an option agreement entered into between 229 and Goldblock. Under the terms of the option agreement, 229 has the exclusive right and option to acquire a 75% interest in the Canyon Creek copper-gold ‎project located in south-central British Columbia. The next staged cash payment of $50,000 and share issuance of 300,000 common shares to Goldblock is due on April 25, 2021.

For further information please contact:
Bullet Exploration Inc.
Jean (Ted) Pomerleau, President and CEO
E: info@bulletexploration.com
T: 403-383-7913.

Reader Advisory

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80006


© Newsfilecorp 2021
