For the month of April 2024

Cheche Group Inc.

Cheche Announces Departure of Executive Officer

Cheche Group Inc. (the "Company") today announced that Mr. Cheng Zhong has resigned from his position as the co-chief executive officer of the Company for personal reasons. The resignation of Mr. Cheng Zhong did not result from any disagreement with the Company. Following the departure of Mr. Cheng Zhong, Mr. Lei Zhang will continue to serve as the chief executive officer of the Company.

Mr. Lei Zhang, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of the Company, commented: "We thank Mr. Cheng Zhong for his contributions and commitment to our company over the years. Following his departure, our management team will continue to work dedicatedly to lead our company and create value for our shareholders."

