Check-Cap Ltd. Stock price
Equities
CHEK
IL0011336851
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.490 USD
|-0.57%
|-2.51%
|+58.64%
|Oct. 20
|Check-Cap Says Board Determines Keystone Deal to be 'in the Best Interests' of Shareholders for Long-Term Value
|MT
|Aug. 17
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping Late Afternoon
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Capitalization
|20.42 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-13.00 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-4.00 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
-
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|Net cash position 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2024 *
-
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,53x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-5,13x
|Employees
|85
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|88.53%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|-0.57%
|1 week
|-2.51%
|Current month
|+2.35%
|1 month
|+5.12%
|3 months
|+7.06%
|6 months
|+144.06%
|Current year
|+58.64%
1 week
3.31
3.80
1 month
3.08
3.94
Current year
1.22
5.90
1 year
1.22
5.90
3 years
1.22
89.80
5 years
1.22
89.80
10 years
1.22
1 427.98
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Alex Ovadia CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|61
|2012
Yoav Kimchy FOU
|Founder
|62
|2004
Mira Rosenzweig DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|51
|2019
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Yuval Yanai BRD
|Director/Board Member
|71
|2015
Mary Jo Gorman BRD
|Director/Board Member
|63
|2015
Yoav Kimchy FOU
|Founder
|62
|2004
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|3.490
|-0.57%
|21,181
|23-11-09
|3.510
|-3.31%
|11,657
|23-11-08
|3.630
|-2.42%
|9,444
|23-11-07
|3.720
|+0.54%
|17,663
|23-11-06
|3.700
|+3.35%
|26,884
Check Cap Ltd is an Israel-based clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. Check Cap Ltd develops C-Scan, patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer to enable early intervention and cancer prevention. It's capsule-based screening technology aims to increase screening adherence worldwide. The system utilizes ultra-low-dose X- rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities. C-Scan is non-invasive capsule that is propelled through the gastrointestinal tract by natural motility. C-Scan is comprised of three main components: C-Scan Cap, an ingestible X-ray scanning capsule; C-Scan Track, three miniaturized patches worn on the patient's back for integrated positioning, control and data recording; and C-Scan View, a proprietary software to process and represent 2D and 3D maps of the inner surface of the colon.
Calendar
2024-04-03 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
3.490
Average target price
-
Spread / Average Target
-100.00%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+58.64%
|20 M $
|-2.98%
|2 816 M $
|-20.66%
|2 546 M $
|-6.45%
|1 621 M $
|-37.87%
|1 016 M $
|-21.88%
|763 M $
|-64.15%
|678 M $
|-54.06%
|508 M $
|-35.06%
|401 M $
|-4.20%
|218 M $