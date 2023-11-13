Check Cap Ltd is an Israel-based clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. Check Cap Ltd develops C-Scan, patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer to enable early intervention and cancer prevention. It's capsule-based screening technology aims to increase screening adherence worldwide. The system utilizes ultra-low-dose X- rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities. C-Scan is non-invasive capsule that is propelled through the gastrointestinal tract by natural motility. C-Scan is comprised of three main components: C-Scan Cap, an ingestible X-ray scanning capsule; C-Scan Track, three miniaturized patches worn on the patient's back for integrated positioning, control and data recording; and C-Scan View, a proprietary software to process and represent 2D and 3D maps of the inner surface of the colon.