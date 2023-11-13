Stock CHEK CHECK-CAP LTD.
PDF Report : Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd. Stock price

Equities

CHEK

IL0011336851

Biotechnology & Medical Research

Market Closed - Nasdaq
Other stock markets
 03:59:52 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Check-Cap Ltd. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.490 USD -0.57% -2.51% +58.64%
Oct. 20 Check-Cap Says Board Determines Keystone Deal to be 'in the Best Interests' of Shareholders for Long-Term Value MT
Aug. 17 Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping Late Afternoon MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * - Sales 2024 * - Capitalization 20.42 M
Net income 2023 * -13.00 M Net income 2024 * -4.00 M EV / Sales 2023 *
-
Net cash position 2023 * - Net cash position 2024 * - EV / Sales 2024 *
-
P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,53x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-5,13x
Employees 85
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 88.53%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Check-Cap Ltd.

Dynamic Chart

Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.57%
1 week-2.51%
Current month+2.35%
1 month+5.12%
3 months+7.06%
6 months+144.06%
Current year+58.64%
Highs and lows

1 week
3.31
Extreme 3.3115
3.80
1 month
3.08
Extreme 3.0801
3.94
Current year
1.22
Extreme 1.22
5.90
1 year
1.22
Extreme 1.22
5.90
3 years
1.22
Extreme 1.22
89.80
5 years
1.22
Extreme 1.22
89.80
10 years
1.22
Extreme 1.22
1 427.98
Managers and Directors - Check-Cap Ltd.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Alex Ovadia CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 61 2012
Yoav Kimchy FOU
 Founder 62 2004
Mira Rosenzweig DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 51 2019
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Yuval Yanai BRD
 Director/Board Member 71 2015
Mary Jo Gorman BRD
 Director/Board Member 63 2015
Yoav Kimchy FOU
 Founder 62 2004
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 3.490 -0.57% 21,181
23-11-09 3.510 -3.31% 11,657
23-11-08 3.630 -2.42% 9,444
23-11-07 3.720 +0.54% 17,663
23-11-06 3.700 +3.35% 26,884

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 03:59 pm EST

Company Profile

Check Cap Ltd is an Israel-based clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. Check Cap Ltd develops C-Scan, patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer to enable early intervention and cancer prevention. It's capsule-based screening technology aims to increase screening adherence worldwide. The system utilizes ultra-low-dose X- rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities. C-Scan is non-invasive capsule that is propelled through the gastrointestinal tract by natural motility. C-Scan is comprised of three main components: C-Scan Cap, an ingestible X-ray scanning capsule; C-Scan Track, three miniaturized patches worn on the patient's back for integrated positioning, control and data recording; and C-Scan View, a proprietary software to process and represent 2D and 3D maps of the inner surface of the colon.
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Calendar
2024-04-03 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
3.490
Average target price
-
Spread / Average Target
-100.00%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Check-Cap Ltd. - Nasdaq
