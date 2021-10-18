Check Cap : Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity and Production Line to Support U.S. Pivotal Study Initiation - Form 6-K

Log in
10/18/2021
Check-Cap Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity and Production Line to Support
U.S. Pivotal Study Initiation

ISFIYA, Israel, October 18, 2021 - Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company" or "Check-Cap") (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), today announced the expansion of C-Scan's manufacturing capacity and on-premise production line, as well as the remediation of technical issues from a single source supplier. The significant expansion of the Company's production line is intended to support its U.S. pivotal study, expected to commence towards the end of Q1 2022.

"We are pleased to report the significant progress made to improve supply chain and quality infrastructure, accompanied by further strengthening of our qualified team, to support our U.S. pivotal study needs," said Alex Ovadia, chief executive officer of Check-Cap. "We continue to advance towards our critical goal of initiating the U.S. pivotal study by the end of March 2022 and are focused on accelerating the optimization of C-Scan's functionality and patient experience through additional clinical data collection at Israeli sites. We are committed to bringing this much-needed CRC prep-less screening modality as soon as practically possible to the many people in need of a patient-friendly option for the detection of precancerous polyps."
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC) screening through the introduction of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer and enable early intervention and cancer prevention. The Company's disruptive capsule-based screening technology aims to significantly increase screening adherence worldwide and help millions of people to stay healthy through preventive CRC screening. C-Scan uses an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon as it travels naturally along the gastrointestinal tract. C-Scan is non-invasive and requires no sedation. Unlike other capsule technologies, it requires no bowel preparation, allowing the patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption. C-Scan is not intended to replace colonoscopy. A positive C-Scan result should be followed by colonoscopy.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks that could cause such differences and that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646.970.4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Meirav Gomeh-Bauer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+972(0)-54-476-4979

Media Contact
Mónica Rouco Molina
Senior Account Executive
LifeSci Communications
mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com




Disclaimer

Check-Cap Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 12:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
