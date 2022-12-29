Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Check-Cap Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHEK   IL0011336851

CHECK-CAP LTD.

(CHEK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
2.070 USD   +2.48%
04:35pCheck Cap : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K
PU
12/02Top Premarket Decliners
MT
11/30Check-Cap Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Check Cap : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

12/29/2022 | 04:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
This 6-K is being incorporated by reference into the Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Form S-8 Registration Statement File No. 333-203384, Form S-8 Registration Statement File Nos. 333-226490 and 333-259666, and into the Form F-3 Registration Statements File Nos. 333-211065, 333-225789 and 333-262401.

On December 29, 2022, an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company") approved each of the four proposals brought before the Company's shareholders at the meeting, in accordance with the majority required for each proposal. Each of those proposals was described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, dated November 9, 2022, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 6-K that was furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Check-Cap Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 21:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHECK-CAP LTD.
04:35pCheck Cap : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K
PU
12/02Top Premarket Decliners
MT
11/30Check-Cap Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
11/23Check-Cap to Implement 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split
MT
09/19Check-Cap Ltd.(NasdaqCM:CHEK) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/31Check-Cap Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Jun..
CI
08/11Check Cap : Other Information - Form 6-K
PU
08/04Check Cap : Other Information - Form 6-K
PU
06/23Check-cap Ltd. (nasdaq : CHEK) Announces Receipt of Extension to Meet the Nasdaq's Minimum..
PU
06/23Check-cap Ltd. (nasdaq : CHEK) Announces Receipt of Extension to Meet the Nasdaq's Minimum..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHECK-CAP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -21,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 11,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart CHECK-CAP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Check-Cap Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHECK-CAP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,02 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 643%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alex Ovadia Vice President-Research & Development
Mira Rosenzweig Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Hanley Chairman
Yoav Kimchy Chief Technology Officer
Boaz Shpigelman Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHECK-CAP LTD.-85.70%12
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-36.81%8 671
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-41.12%3 043
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-74.38%2 606
VERACYTE, INC.-42.06%1 680
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.96%1 362