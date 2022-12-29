Check Cap : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

On December 29, 2022, an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company") approved each of the four proposals brought before the Company's shareholders at the meeting, in accordance with the majority required for each proposal. Each of those proposals was described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, dated November 9, 2022, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 6-K that was furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2022.