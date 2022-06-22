Check Cap : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K 06/22/2022 | 10:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholder: We cordially invite you to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Meeting") to be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. (Israel time) at our offices at the Check-Cap Building, 29 Abba Hushi Avenue, P.O. Box 1271, Isfiya, 3009000, Israel. The purpose of the Meeting is to approve a reverse share split of the Company's ordinary shares within a range of 1 for 10 to 1 for 20, the exact ratio to be determined by further action of our Board of Directors, to be effective on a date to be determined by our Board of Directors and announced by the Company, and to amend our Articles of Association accordingly. We are currently not aware of any other matters that will come before the Meeting. If any other matters are presented properly at the Meeting, the persons designated as proxies intend to vote upon such matters in accordance with their best judgment. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2022, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting or at any adjournment thereof. You can vote either by mailing in your proxy or in person by attending the Meeting. Proxies must be received by our transfer agent or at our registered office in Israel no later than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the designated time for the Meeting. Proxies received by our transfer agent or at our registered office in Israel during the forty-eight (48) hours preceding the designated time for the Meeting will be presented to the Chairman of the Meeting and, at his discretion, may be voted as specified in the instructions included in such proxies. If you attend the Meeting, you may vote in person and your proxy will not be used. If you are a beneficial owner of shares registered in the name of your broker, bank, trustee or nominee and you wish to vote in person at the Meeting, you must first obtain a "legal proxy" from your broker, bank, trustee or nominee that holds your shares giving you the right to vote the shares at the Meeting. www.sec.gov as well as under the Investors section of our website at http://ir.check-cap.com , and also at our offices during regular business hours (Check-Cap Building, 29 Abba Hushi Avenue, P.O. Box 1271, Isfiya, 3009000, Mount Carmel, Israel; Tel: +972-4-+972-4-8303401 (phone)). Our company's representative is Mira Rosenzweig, our Chief Financial Officer, at mira.rosenzweig@check-cap.com or +972-4-8303415 or +972-4-8303401, Check-Cap Ltd., Check-Cap Building, 29 Abba Hushi Avenue, P.O. Box 1271, Isfiya, 3009000, Israel. Detailed voting instructions are provided both in the Proxy Statement and the proxy card. The Proxy Statement describing the matter to be voted upon at the Meeting and the accompanying proxy card will be mailed to shareholders. Shareholders may also review the full version of the proposed resolutions in the Proxy Statement as well as the accompanying proxy card, via the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission atas well as under the Investors section of our website at, and also at our offices during regular business hours (Check-Cap Building, 29 Abba Hushi Avenue, P.O. Box 1271, Isfiya, 3009000, Mount Carmel, Israel; Tel: +972-4-+972-4-8303401 (phone)). Our company's representative is Mira Rosenzweig, our Chief Financial Officer, ator +972-4-8303415 or +972-4-8303401, Check-Cap Ltd., Check-Cap Building, 29 Abba Hushi Avenue, P.O. Box 1271, Isfiya, 3009000, Israel. Detailed voting instructions are provided both in the Proxy Statement and the proxy card. Quorum The presence, in person or by proxy, of two or more shareholders holding or representing, in the aggregate, at least twenty-five percent (25%) of our company's voting rights will constitute a quorum at the Meeting. No business will be considered or determined at the Meeting unless the requisite quorum is present within half an hour from the time designated for the Meeting. If within half an hour from the time designated for the Meeting a quorum is not present, the Meeting will stand adjourned to the same day in the following week, at the same time and place. At least two shareholders present, in person or by proxy, will constitute a quorum at the adjourned meeting. This notice will serve as notice of such reconvened meeting if no quorum is present at the original date and time and no further notice of the reconvened meeting will be given to shareholders. Vote Required for Approval of the Proposal Each ordinary share entitles the holder to one vote. The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the ordinary shares represented at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, and voting on the matter, is required to approve the proposal. Sincerely, /s/ Steven Hanley Steven Hanley

Chairman of the Board of Directors

June 22, 2022



Check-Cap Ltd. Check-Cap Building 29 Abba Hushi Avenue P.O. Box 1271 Isfiya, 3009000 Israel _____________________ PROXY STATEMENT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS This Proxy Statement is being furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies on behalf of the Board of Directors of Check-Cap Ltd. ("we," "us," "our," or the "Company") to be voted at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), and at any adjournment thereof, pursuant to the accompanying Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. (Israel time) at our offices at the Check-Cap Building, 29 Abba Hushi Avenue, P.O. Box 1271, Isfiya, 3009000, Israel. Purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider and vote upon the approval of a reverse share split of our ordinary shares within a range of 1 for 10 to 1 for 20, the exact ratio to be determined by further action of our Board of Directors, to be effective on a date to be determined by our Board of Directors and announced by the Company, and to amend our Articles of Association accordingly. We are not aware of any other matters that will come before the Meeting. If any other matters properly come before the Meeting, the persons designated as proxies intend to vote on such matters in accordance with the judgment and recommendation of the Board of Directors. Recommendation of the Board of Directors Our Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR the proposal set forth in this Proxy Statement. Who Can Vote You are entitled to notice of, and to vote in person or by proxy at, the Meeting, if you are a holder of record of our ordinary shares as of the close of business on June 28, 2022. You are also entitled to notice of the Meeting and to vote at the Meeting if you held ordinary shares through a bank, broker or other nominee that is one of our shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2022, or which appeared in the participant listing of a securities depository on that date. See below "How You Can Vote." How You Can Vote

• Voting in Person. If you are a shareholder of record, i.e., your shares are registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC, you may attend and vote in person at the Meeting. If you are a beneficial owner of shares registered in the name of your broker, bank, trustee or nominee (i.e., your shares are held in "street name"), you are also invited to attend the Meeting; however, to vote in person at the Meeting as a beneficial owner, you must first obtain a "legal proxy" from your broker, bank, trustee or nominee that holds your shares giving you the right to vote the shares at the Meeting.

• Voting by Proxy. If you are a shareholder of record, these proxy materials are being sent directly to you by our transfer agent. You may submit your proxy by completing, signing and mailing the enclosed proxy card that was mailed to you in the enclosed, postage-paid envelope. If your ordinary shares are held in "street name," these proxy materials are being forwarded to you by the broker, trustee or nominee or an agent hired by the broker, trustee or nominee. Please follow the voting instructions provided to you by your broker, trustee or nominee. Proxies must be received by our transfer agent or at our registered office in Israel no later than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the designated time for the Meeting. Proxies received by our transfer agent or at our registered office in Israel during the forty-eight (48) hours preceding the designated time for the Meeting will be presented to the Chairman of the Meeting and, at his discretion, may be voted as specified in the instructions included in such proxies.

Change or Revocation of Proxy If you are a shareholder of record, you may change your vote at any time prior to the exercise of authority granted in the proxy by delivering a written notice of revocation to our Chief Financial Officer, by granting a new proxy bearing a later date, or by attending the Meeting and voting in person. Attendance at the Meeting will not cause your previously granted proxy to be revoked unless you specifically so request. If your shares are held in "street name," you may change your vote by submitting new voting instructions to your broker, bank, trustee or nominee or, if you have obtained a legal proxy from your broker, bank, trustee or nominee giving you the right to vote your shares, by attending the Meeting and voting in person. Quorum The presence, in person or by proxy, of two or more shareholders holding or representing, in the aggregate, at least twenty-five percent (25%) of our company's voting rights will constitute a quorum at the Meeting. No business will be considered or determined at the Meeting unless the requisite quorum is present within half an hour from the time designated for the Meeting. If within half an hour from the time designated for the Meeting a quorum is not present, the Meeting will stand adjourned to the same day in the following week, at the same time and place. At least two shareholders present, in person or by proxy, will constitute a quorum at the adjourned meeting. This notice will serve as notice of such reconvened meeting if no quorum is present at the original date and time and no further notice of the reconvened meeting will be given to shareholders. Abstentions and broker non-votes will be counted towards the quorum. Broker non-votes occur when brokers that hold their customers' shares in street name sign and submit proxies for such shares and vote such shares on some matters but not on others. This occurs when brokers have not received any instructions from their customers, in which case the brokers, as the holders of record, are permitted to vote on "routine" matters, but not on non-routine matters. Unsigned or unreturned proxies, including those not returned by banks, brokers, or other record holders, will not be counted for quorum or voting purposes. Vote Required for Approval of the Proposal Each ordinary share entitles the holder to one vote. The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the ordinary shares represented at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, voting on the matter, is required to approve the proposal being presented at the Meeting. In tabulating the voting results for the proposal, shares that constitute broker non-votes and abstentions are not considered votes cast on the proposal, and will have no effect on the vote. Unsigned or unreturned proxies, including those not returned by banks, brokers, or other record holders, will not be counted for voting purposes. Therefore, it is important for a shareholder that holds ordinary shares through a bank or broker to instruct its bank or broker how to vote its shares if the shareholder wants its shares to count towards the vote tally for the proposal. Position Statements In accordance with the Israeli Companies Law, 1999 (the "Israeli Companies Law") and regulations promulgated thereunder, any shareholder may submit to us a position statement on its behalf, expressing its position on an agenda item for the Meeting to our offices, Check-Cap Building, 29 Abba Hushi Avenue, P.O. Box 1271, Isfiya, 3009000, Israel, Attention: Mira Rosenzweig, Chief Financial Officer, or by facsimile to +972-4-8211267, no later than Monday, July 25, 2022 at 4:00 pm Israel time.

2 Cost of Soliciting Votes for the Meeting We will bear the cost of soliciting proxies from our shareholders. Proxies will be solicited by mail and may also be solicited in person, by telephone or electronic communication, by our directors, officers and employees. We will reimburse brokerage houses and other custodians, nominees and fiduciaries for their expenses in accordance with the regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") concerning the sending of proxies and proxy material to the beneficial owners of our shares. In addition, we have retained Kingsdale Advisors to assist in the solicitation of proxies for a fee of US$10,500 plus telephone solicitation fees and reimbursement of expenses. If you have questions about this Proxy Statement or the Meeting, please contact Kingsdale Advisors, our proxy solicitor, by telephone at 1-866-581-0510 (shareholders) and (416) 867-2272 (banks and brokerage firms), or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com . Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management As of June 15, 2022, (i) no person or entity known to us beneficially owned more than 5% of our outstanding ordinary shares; (ii) no current executive officer or director individually beneficially owned 1% or more of our outstanding ordinary shares; and (ii) all of our current executive officers and directors as a group beneficially owned 0.49% of our outstanding shares. The percentage of beneficial ownership of our ordinary shares is based on 116,411,949 ordinary shares, NIS 2.40 par value per share, outstanding as of June 15, 2022. Beneficial ownership is determined in accordance with the rules of the SEC and generally includes voting power or investment power with respect to securities. All ordinary shares underlying options and warrants currently exercisable or exercisable into ordinary shares within 60 days of June 15, 2022 and underlying restricted stock units ("RSUs") that vest within 60 days of June 15, 2022 are deemed to be outstanding and beneficially owned by the person or entity holding such options or warrants for the purpose of computing the number of shares beneficially owned by such person or entity. Such shares are also deemed outstanding for purposes of computing the percentage ownership of the person holding the option, warrant or RSU. They are not, however, deemed to be outstanding and beneficially owned for the purpose of computing the percentage ownership of any other person or entity. PROPOSAL 1 APPROVAL OF A REVERSE SHARE SPLIT OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL AND AMEND THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION ACCORDINGLY (Item 1 on the Proxy Card) Purpose and Effect of the Reverse Split On December 23, 2021, we received a notification from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications (the "Staff") that we are not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and that we had 180 calendar days from December 23, 2021, or until June 21, 2022, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. On June 16, 2022, we submitted a formal letter to the Staff, requesting the Staff to afford us an additional 180 day compliance period to cure our bid price deficiency. On June 22, 2022, we were notified by the Staff that we are eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period, or until December 19, 2022, to regain compliance (the "Extension Period"). We can regain compliance, if by the end of the Extension Period, the closing bid price of our ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. If we cannot demonstrate compliance by the end of the Extension Period, the Staff will notify us that our ordinary shares are subject to delisting. We believe that the continued listing of our ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market will enable us to have better access to the public capital markets while providing for greater liquidity for our shareholders. In addition, we believe that the reverse share split is advisable in order to make our ordinary shares more attractive to a broader range of investors and the general public. Our Board of Directors believes that the anticipated increased price resulting from the reverse share split may generate additional interest and trading in our ordinary shares. Many brokerage houses and institutional investors have internal policies and practices that either prohibit them from investing in low-priced stocks or tend to discourage individual brokers from recommending low-priced stocks to their customers. Furthermore, some of those policies and practices may function to make the processing of trades in low-priced stocks economically unattractive to brokers. Moreover, because brokers' commissions on low-priced stocks generally represent a higher percentage of the share price than commissions on higher-priced stocks, the current average price per share of ordinary shares can result in individual shareholders paying transaction costs representing a higher percentage of their total share value than would be the case if the share price were higher.

3 We are therefore seeking approval of the shareholders to effect a reverse share split of our outstanding ordinary shares within a range of 1 for 10 to 1 for 20, the exact ratio to be determined by further action of our Board of Directors (the "Reverse Split"), and to amend our Articles of Association to effect such Reverse Split. If the Reverse Split is approved by our shareholders, then the Board will have the authority to decide, within three months of the Meeting, whether to implement the Reverse Split and the exact ratio for the Reverse Split within the range. Following such determination by our Board of Directors, we will issue a press release announcing the effective date of the Reverse Split and will amend our Articles of Association to effect such Reverse Split. The Company is required to give notice to Nasdaq at least 15 calendar days prior to the record date of a Reverse Split. If the Reverse Split is implemented, the number of authorized shares as well as the issued and outstanding ordinary shares would be reduced in accordance with the Reverse Split ratio selected by the Board of Directors and the par value per ordinary share will be increased proportionately. In addition, if the Reverse Split is implemented, the exercise price and the number of ordinary shares issuable pursuant to outstanding warrants will be adjusted pursuant to the terms of the respective warrants in connection with the Reverse Split. Furthermore, upon completion of the Reverse Split, the number of ordinary shares issuable pursuant to the 2006 Unit Option Plan and 2015 Equity Incentive Plan and 2015 US Sub-Plan to the 2015 Equity Incentive Plan, as well as the number of shares and exercise prices subject to outstanding options under the plans and the number of shares subject to outstanding RSUs under the plans shall be appropriately adjusted. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Split. Instead, all fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole ordinary share. In the event that the Company's shareholders do not approve the Reverse Split and the proposed amendments to the Company's Articles of Association and the Company does not otherwise regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirements in the requisite time period, the Company's ordinary shares will likely be delisted from trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Delisting could also negatively impact the Company's ability to secure additional financing. Accordingly, the Board of Directors recommends that the shareholders vote to approve the Reverse Split as described above on a date to be determined by our Board of Directors and announced by the Company and authorize the Company to amend the Articles of Association accordingly. Implementation of Reverse Split If our shareholders approve the Reverse Split and our Board of Directors decides to effectuate the Reverse Split, each block of 10 to 20 (depending on the Reverse Split ratio) ordinary shares issued and outstanding will be reclassified, and changed into one fully paid and nonassessable ordinary share of the Company. In addition, the number of authorized ordinary shares that the Company may issue will be reclassified, and proportionately decreased in accordance with the Reverse Split ratio. Upon the implementation of the Reverse Split, we intend to treat shares held by shareholders through a bank, broker, custodian or other nominee in the same manner as registered shareholders whose shares are registered in their names. Banks, brokers, custodians or other nominees will be instructed to effect the Reverse Split for their beneficial holders holding our ordinary shares in street name. However, these banks, brokers, custodians or other nominees may have different procedures than registered shareholders for processing the Reverse Split. Shareholders who hold our ordinary shares with a bank, broker, custodian or other nominee and who have any questions in this regard are encouraged to contact their banks, brokers, custodians or other nominees. Our registered holders of ordinary shares hold their shares electronically in book-entry form with the transfer agent. These shareholders do not have share certificates evidencing their ownership of their ordinary shares. They are, however, provided with a statement reflecting the number of shares registered in their accounts. Registered holders who hold shares electronically in book-entry form with the transfer agent will not need to take action (the exchange will be automatic) to receive whole shares of post-Reverse Split ordinary shares, subject to adjustment for treatment of fractional shares.

4 Certain Risks Associated with the Reverse Split There are numerous factors and contingencies that could affect our price following the proposed Reverse Split, including the status of the market for our ordinary shares at the time, our reported results of operations in future periods, and general economic, market and industry conditions. Accordingly, the market price of our ordinary shares may not be sustainable at the direct arithmetic result of the Reverse Split. If the market price of our ordinary shares declines after the Reverse Split, our total market capitalization (the aggregate value of all of our outstanding ordinary shares at the then existing market price) after the split will be lower than before the split. The Reverse Split may result in some shareholders owning "odd lots" of less than 100 ordinary shares on a post-split basis. Odd lots may be more difficult to sell, or require greater transaction costs per share to sell, than shares in "round lots" of even multiples of 100 shares. Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences The following is a summary of the material U.S. federal income tax consequences of the Reverse Split to U.S. Holders (as defined below) of our ordinary shares. This summary does not purport to be a complete discussion of all of the possible U.S. federal income tax consequences. Further, it does not address the impact of the Medicare surtax on certain net investment income or the alternative minimum tax, U.S. federal estate or gift tax laws, any state, local or foreign income or other tax consequences or any tax treaties and does not address the tax treatment of any fractional shares that may result from the Reverse Split. Also, it does not address the tax consequences to holders that are subject to special tax rules, such as (i) persons who are not U.S. Holders; (ii) banks, insurance companies, or other financial institutions; (iii) regulated investment companies; (iv) tax-qualified retirement plans; (v) dealers in securities and foreign currencies; (vi) persons whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar; (vii) traders in securities that use the mark-to-market method of accounting for U.S. federal income tax purposes; (viii) persons deemed to sell our common stock under the constructive sale provisions of the Code; (ix) persons that acquired our common stock through the exercise of employee stock options or otherwise as compensation or through a tax-qualified retirement plan; (x) persons that hold our common stock as part of a straddle, appreciated financial position, synthetic security, hedge, conversion transaction or other integrated investment or risk reduction transaction; (xi) persons that own, directly, indirectly or constructively, at any time, ordinary shares representing 5% or more of our voting power or value; (xii) certain former citizens or long-term residents of the United States; and (xiii) tax-exempt entities or governmental organizations. As used herein, the term "U.S. Holder" means a beneficial owner of our ordinary shares that is (i) an individual citizen or resident of the United States, (ii) a corporation (or other entity treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes) that is created or organized (or treated as created or organized) in or under the laws of the United States, any state thereof or the District of Columbia, (iii) an estate whose income is includible in gross income for U.S. federal income tax purposes regardless of its source, or (iv) a trust if (x) a U.S. court can exercise primary supervision over the trust's administration and one or more U.S. persons are authorized to control all substantial decisions of the trust, or (y) it has a valid election in effect under applicable U.S. Treasury regulations to be treated as a U.S. person. The discussion is based on the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), U.S. Treasury regulations, administrative rulings and judicial authority as of the date hereof, all of which are subject to change or differing interpretations, possibly with retroactive effect. This summary also assumes that the ordinary shares prior to the Reverse Split (the "Old Shares") were, and the ordinary shares after the Reverse Split (the" New Shares") will be, held as a "capital asset," as defined within the meaning of Section 1221 of the Code (i.e., generally, property held for investment). The tax treatment of a U.S. Holder may vary depending upon the particular facts and circumstances of such U.S. Holder. Each shareholder is urged to consult with such shareholder's own tax advisor with respect to the tax consequences of the Reverse Split. If a partnership (or other entity or arrangement classified as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes) is the beneficial owner of ordinary shares, the U.S. federal income tax treatment of a partner in the partnership will generally depend on the status of the partner and the activities of the partnership. Partnerships that hold ordinary shares, and partners in such partnerships, should consult their own tax advisors regarding the U.S. federal income tax consequences of the Reverse Split.

5 We have not sought and will not seek any ruling from the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), or an opinion from counsel, with respect to the U.S. federal income tax consequences of the Reverse Split. Our view regarding the tax consequences of the Reverse Split is not binding on the IRS or the courts. Moreover, there can be no assurance that the IRS or a court will agree with such statements and conclusions. The Reverse Split is intended to constitute a "recapitalization" for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Therefore, subject to the discussion regarding passive foreign investment company ("PFIC") status below, no gain or loss should be recognized by a U.S. Holder upon such U.S. Holder's exchange (or deemed exchange) of Old Shares for New Shares pursuant to the Reverse Split. The aggregate tax basis of the New Shares received (or deemed received) in the Reverse Split should be the same as the U.S. Holder's aggregate tax basis in the Old Shares exchanged (or deemed exchanged) therefor. The U.S. Holder's holding period for the New Shares should include the period during which the U.S. Holder held the Old Shares surrendered (or deemed surrendered) in the Reverse Split. U.S. holders that hold ordinary shares acquired on different dates and at different prices should consult their tax advisors regarding identifying the bases and holding periods of the particular ordinary shares they hold after the Reverse Split. Pursuant to Section 1291(f) of the Code, to the extent provided in U.S. Treasury regulations, if a U.S. person transfers stock in a PFIC in a transaction that does not result in full recognition of gain, then any unrecognized gain is required to be recognized notwithstanding any nonrecognition provision in the Code. The U.S. Treasury has issued proposed regulations under Section 1291(f) of the Code, but they have not been finalized. The IRS could take the position that Section 1291(f) of the Code is effective even in the absence of finalized regulations, or the regulations could be finalized with retroactive effect. Accordingly, no assurances can be provided as to the potential applicability of Section 1291(f) of the Code to the Reverse Split. We believe that the Company was a PFIC for the taxable year ended December 31, 2021, and may be a PFIC for the taxable year ending December 31, 2022. However, the Company's actual PFIC status for the current taxable year or any subsequent taxable year is uncertain and will not be determinable until after the end of such taxable year. Accordingly, there can be no assurance with respect to the Company's status as a PFIC for the taxable year ending December 31, 2022, or any subsequent taxable year. If the Company is treated as a PFIC with respect to a U.S. Holder and Section 1291(f) applies to the U.S. Holder's transfer of shares pursuant to the Reverse Split, the U.S. Holder may be required to recognize any gain realized on such transfer, in which case such gain generally would be subject to the "excess distribution" rules under Section 1291 of the Code. U.S. Holders should consult their own tax advisors regarding the U.S. federal income tax consequences of the Reverse Split if the Company were treated as a PFIC. Each shareholder should consult with his, her or its own tax advisor with respect to all of the potential tax consequences to such shareholder of the Reverse Split, including the applicability and effect of any state, local, and non-U.S. tax laws, as well as U.S. federal tax laws and any applicable tax treaties. Certain Israeli Tax Consequences The following discussion summarizing certain Israeli income tax consequences of the Reverse Split is based on the Israeli Income Tax Ordinance [New Version], 1961, as amended (the "Ordinance"), and the policy of the Israel Tax Authority ("ITA") as currently in effect and is for general information only. The Ordinance and ITA policy are subject to change retroactively as well as prospectively. This summary does not purport to be a complete discussion of all the possible Israeli income tax consequences and is included for general information only. Further, it does not address the tax treatment of any fractional shares that may result from the Reverse Split. Shareholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors to determine the particular consequences to them of the Reverse Split. Generally, a reverse share split could be viewed for Israeli tax purposes as a sale of the ordinary shares held by each shareholder prior to the Reverse Split (the "Old Shares"), with the consideration being the new ordinary shares received in the Reverse Split (the "New Shares"). Such sale (or deemed sale) of ordinary shares will generally be viewed as a capital gain taxable event for Israeli tax purposes and will result in the recognition of capital gain or capital loss for Israeli income tax purposes, unless an applicable exemption is provided in Israeli tax law or under an applicable treaty for the prevention of double taxation that exists between the State of Israel and the country of residence of the shareholder.

6 However, Income Tax Ruling 15/07 issued by the ITA provides that if certain requirements are met, a reverse split would not be viewed as a capital gain taxable event and the aggregate tax basis of the New Shares received (or deemed received) in the Reverse Split will be the same as the shareholder's aggregate tax basis in the Old Shares exchanged (or deemed exchanged) therefor. The shareholder's holding period for the New Shares will include the period during which the shareholder held the Old Shares surrendered (or deemed surrendered) in the Reverse Split. The requirements of the foregoing ruling are as follows: the Reverse Split shall apply the same conversion ratio for all Company shares and all of the Company's shareholders; there will be no change in the shareholders' rights (whether in their voting rights or rights for profits) as a result of the Reverse Split; the Reverse Split shall not include any consideration, compensation or other economic benefit (whether by cash or by cash equivalents) paid or accrued to the shareholders or to the Company; the economic value of all of the issued shares shall not be affected by the Reverse Split; and the Reverse Split will not effect any change other than the number of issued shares. We believe that the Reverse Split meet the requirements of the foregoing ruling and accordingly, that the Reverse Split would not be viewed as a capital gain taxable event and the aggregate tax basis of the New Shares received (or deemed received) in the Reverse Split will be the same as the shareholder's aggregate tax basis in the Old Shares exchanged (or deemed exchanged) therefor. The shareholder's holding period for the New Shares will include the period during which the shareholder held the Old Shares surrendered (or deemed surrendered) in the Reverse Split. Our view regarding the tax consequences of the Reverse Split is not binding on the ITA or the courts. Accordingly, each shareholder should consult with his, her or its own tax advisor with respect to all of the potential Israeli tax consequences to such shareholder of the Reverse Split. THE U.S. AND ISRAELI TAX CONSEQUENCES OF THE REVERSE SPLIT MAY DEPEND UPON THE PARTICULAR CIRCUMSTANCES OF EACH SHAREHOLDER. ACCORDINGLY, EACH SHAREHOLDER IS ADVISED TO CONSULT THE SHAREHOLDER'S TAX ADVISOR WITH RESPECT TO ALL OF THE POTENTIAL TAX CONSEQUENCES TO THE SHAREHOLDER OF THE REVERSE SPLIT. It is therefore proposed that at the Meeting the following resolution be adopted: "RESOLVED, to approve a reverse share split of the Company's ordinary shares in a ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors in a range of 1 for 10 to 1 for 20, effective on the date to be determined by the Board of Directors and announced by the Company, and to amend the Company's Articles of Association accordingly." The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the ordinary shares represented at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, and voting on the matter, is required to approve the Reverse Split and to amend the Articles of Association accordingly. The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR the foregoing resolution. SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS Any shareholder who intends to present a proposal at the Meeting must satisfy the requirements of the Israeli Companies Law and the regulations promulgated thereunder. Under Section 66(b) of the Israeli Companies Law, only shareholders who severally or jointly hold at least 1% of or outstanding voting rights are entitled to request that our Board of Directors include a proposal at a future shareholder meeting, provided that such proposal is appropriate for consideration by shareholders at such meeting, by submitting such proposal within seven days of publication of a company's notice with respect to its general meeting of shareholders. Accordingly, any such shareholders may request to include a proposal on the agenda of the Meeting by submitting their proposals in writing to Mira Rosenzweig, our Chief Financial Officer, at the following address: Check-Cap Ltd., Check-Cap Building, 29 Abba Hushi Avenue, P.O. Box 1271, Isfiya, 3009000, Israel, Attention: Chief Financial Officer. For a shareholder proposal to be considered for inclusion at the Meeting, our Chief Financial Officer must receive the written proposal, together with the accompanying documentation and information required to be submitted under Israeli law, no later than Wednesday, June 29, 2022. If our Board of Directors determines that a shareholder proposal is duly and timely received and is appropriate under applicable Israeli law for inclusion on the agenda on the Meeting, we will publish a revised agenda for the Meeting no later than Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by way of issuing a press release or submitting a Report on Form 6-K to the SEC.

7 OTHER MATTERS Our Board of Directors does not intend to bring any matters before the Meeting other than those specifically set forth in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and knows of no matters to be brought before the Meeting by others. If any other matters properly come before the Meeting, it is the intention of the persons named in the accompanying proxy to vote such proxy in accordance with the judgment and recommendation of the Board of Directors. By Order of the Board of Directors, /s/ Steven Hanley Steven Hanley

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Date: June 22, 2022 8





