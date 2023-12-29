UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

For December 2023 (Report No. 4)

Check-Cap Ltd.

Termination of Business Combination Agreement

On December 24, 2023, Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company") received a notice (the "Notice") on behalf of Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Keystone"), terminating that certain Business Combination Agreement, dated as of August 16, 2023 (the "Agreement") among Keystone, Capstone Dental Pubco, Inc., Capstone Merger Sub Ltd., Capstone Merger Sub Corp. and the Company.

A copy of the Agreement was attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 17, 2023.

In the Notice, the Company was notified that the Agreement has been terminated pursuant to Section 10.1(e) of the Agreement in light of the results (the "Results") of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of the Company, held on December 18, 2023. At the Meeting, the Agreement and the business combination transactions contemplated pursuant to the Agreement, did not receive the requisite majority required for approval under Section 320 of the Israeli Companies Law 5759-1999. The Results were announced in the Company's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on the same day, December 18, 2023.

