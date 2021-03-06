Check Point Software Technologies : In Covid-19 Battle, Israeli Employers Offer Perks -2

Some privacy- and workers-rights advocates say that demanding to know someone's vaccination status violates his or her right to privacy, and possibly the freedom to work by preventing the person from finding a job.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel says it received 30 to 40 complaints on its hotline from workers around the country who claimed their employers demanded to know whether they were vaccinated. The association asked Israel's attorney general last week to clarify whether employers could require workers to disclose their vaccination status. The deputy attorney general said the issue would likely be clarified once legislation is passed outlining what authority employers have over vaccination policy at the workplace.

The civil-rights association's website said it supports efforts to encourage Covid immunization, but that such campaigns should rely on "incentives that do not unduly infringe on the constitutional right to privacy, the right to freedom, the right to equality and other such basic human rights."

No matter how amenable employees are, complicated encounters over vaccination status are likely to endure.

The employee who was asked to leave the company's dining area, Mr. Elbaz, argued he wasn't a health threat because he'd recently recovered from the virus. The 28-year-old software developer who lacked a green bracelet used his phone to download a certificate of recovery from Israel's health ministry. Mr. Kremer, the company security manager, let him stay.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-21 0014ET