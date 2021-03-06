Log in
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(CHKP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Check Point Software Technologies : In Covid-19 Battle, Israeli Employers Offer Perks -2-

03/06/2021 | 12:15am EST
Some privacy- and workers-rights advocates say that demanding to know someone's vaccination status violates his or her right to privacy, and possibly the freedom to work by preventing the person from finding a job.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel says it received 30 to 40 complaints on its hotline from workers around the country who claimed their employers demanded to know whether they were vaccinated. The association asked Israel's attorney general last week to clarify whether employers could require workers to disclose their vaccination status. The deputy attorney general said the issue would likely be clarified once legislation is passed outlining what authority employers have over vaccination policy at the workplace.

The civil-rights association's website said it supports efforts to encourage Covid immunization, but that such campaigns should rely on "incentives that do not unduly infringe on the constitutional right to privacy, the right to freedom, the right to equality and other such basic human rights."

No matter how amenable employees are, complicated encounters over vaccination status are likely to endure.

The employee who was asked to leave the company's dining area, Mr. Elbaz, argued he wasn't a health threat because he'd recently recovered from the virus. The 28-year-old software developer who lacked a green bracelet used his phone to download a certificate of recovery from Israel's health ministry. Mr. Kremer, the company security manager, let him stay.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-21 0014ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 057 M - -
Net income 2020 837 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 018 M 16 018 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,87x
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 258
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 133,38 $
Last Close Price 114,25 $
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gil Shwed Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tal Payne Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Jerry T. Ungerman Chairman
Ray A. Rothrock Independent Director
Yoav Z. Chelouche Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-17.00%15 512
ADOBE INC.-12.21%210 178
TWILIO INC.2.23%58 994
AUTODESK, INC.-13.07%58 367
WORKDAY INC.-3.86%55 975
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.73%39 026
