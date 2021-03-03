Log in
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(CHKP)
Check Point Software Technologies : Joins Forces with SimilarWeb to Improve Security Awareness for Consumers

03/03/2021 | 03:30pm EST
Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has announced a new alliance with SimilarWeb Ltd., a leading digital intelligence company. The two companies will integrate statistical domain trends and security web threats generated by Check Point's ThreatCloud with SimilarWeb digital intelligence solutions. Both companies will share threat intelligence to improve their threat detection and improve security awareness for their respective users. The combination of SimilarWeb's traffic awareness and Check Point's threat intelligence will foster a more secure, reliable and transparent Internet for the greater good.

As the Covid-19 pandemic altered employee environments and drove a massive shift to remote work, it also introduced advanced cyber-threats. A recent survey by Check Point highlights that 42% of respondents believe preventing phishing and social engineering attacks will be the biggest security challenge for 2021. With this new integration, consumers can verify a webpage's security and evaluate a domain's threat assessment through SimilarWeb's services. This transparency will help prevent users from falling victim to potential malicious attacks.

'We're excited to team up with SimilarWeb and provide an extra layer of threat intelligence that will enhance security awareness for SimilarWeb users,' said Dror Levy, Head of Consumer Sales at Check Point Software Technologies. 'To stay ahead of threats, we must be proactive and work together to leave no part of an organization's attack surface unmonitored.'

'Check Point is an innovator in cyber security and we're pleased to be working with them to improve the value of our digital intelligence offerings to our customers,' said Benjamin Seror, Chief Product Officer at Similarweb. 'This alliance recognizes that security is now an essential component of a successful digital growth strategy.'

The integration with SimilarWeb further underlines Check Point's commitment to 'secure your everything'. With Check Point's ThreatCloud intelligence, SimilarWeb is joining forces with the largest collaborative security network, delivering threat data and attack trends from a global network of threat sensors, inspecting over 3 billion websites and 600 million files, and identifying more than 250 million malware activities every day.

About SimilarWeb: As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people rely on SimilarWeb insights to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone - from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader - to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem.

Disclaimer

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 20:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 057 M - -
Net income 2020 837 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 596 M 15 596 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
EV / Sales 2021 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 5 258
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 133,38 $
Last Close Price 111,24 $
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gil Shwed Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tal Payne Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Jerry T. Ungerman Chairman
Ray A. Rothrock Independent Director
Yoav Z. Chelouche Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-14.96%15 596
ADOBE INC.-6.70%223 357
TWILIO INC.22.83%67 274
AUTODESK, INC.-8.98%61 112
WORKDAY INC.3.48%59 714
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.71%39 991
