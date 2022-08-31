Transcript : Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Presents at Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Technology Conference, Aug-31-2022 05:15 PM

Log in
04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
120.24
USD
-1.54%
08/30
Check Point Says It Will Integrate Security Firmware Within Intel's IoT Device Development Platform
MT
08/30
Intel Chooses Check Point Software to Enable Security For Intel Pathfinder Risc-V Platform
MT
08/30
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Appoints Tzipi Ozer-Armon as Director
CI
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
08/30
Check Point Says It Will Integrate Security Firmware Within Intel's IoT Device Developm..
MT
08/30
Intel Chooses Check Point Software to Enable Security For Intel Pathfinder Risc-V Platf..
MT
08/30
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Appoints Tzipi Ozer-Armon as Director
CI
08/30
Intel Chooses Check Point Software Technologies to Enable Security for New Intel Pathfi..
AQ
08/30
Intel Chooses Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. to Enable Security for New Intel P..
CI
08/30
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Shareholders Approve All 2022 Annual General Mee..
AQ
08/22
BBT.Live Partners with Check Point Software Technologies to Provide Secure Network Comm..
AQ
08/19
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
: BBT.Live Partners with Check Point Software Technologi..
PU
08/16
BBT.Live and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Delivers Innovative Secured Connect..
CI
08/11
CHECK POINT -JULY 2022'S MOST WANTED
: Emotet Takes Summer Vacation but Definitely Not 'Ou..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
08/02
Citigroup Adjusts Price Target for Check Point Software Technologies to $117 From $120,..
MT
08/02
Jefferies Adjusts Price Target for Check Point Software Technologies to $125 From $130,..
MT
08/02
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Check Point Software Technologies to $122 From $..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
2 318 M
-
-
Net income 2022
773 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
3 746 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
20,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
15 315 M
15 315 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
4,99x
EV / Sales 2023
4,53x
Nbr of Employees
5 642
Free-Float
38,5%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
122,12 $
Average target price
138,52 $
Spread / Average Target
13,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gil Shwed
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tal Payne
Chief Financial Officer
Jerry T. Ungerman
Chairman
Sharon Schusheim
Chief Information Officer & VP-Information System
Ray A. Rothrock
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
4.77%
15 315
ADOBE INC.
-33.86%
175 533
AUTODESK, INC.
-27.87%
44 065
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-17.10%
43 225
WORKDAY INC.
-39.87%
42 056
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
-4.12%
35 164
More Results
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master