Checkit : Half-Year Report and Accounts 2021

Checkit is the intelligent operations platform for deskless workers.
Checkit connects smart people, smart assets and smart buildings across multiple locations for unprecedented visibility and improved decision-making.
Digital assistants prompt, guide and capture best practice among frontline teams.
Sensor networks deliver accurate real-time monitoring of physical assets so staff can focus on their core duties.
Smart building solutions maximise energy savings, reduce carbon footprint and provide an integrated view of an organisation's real estate portfolio.
Powerful analytics unite data streams to provide actionable insight.
Highlights
Annual recurring revenue (ARR) run rate £6.6m at period end.
Recurring revenue increased by +31%* to £3.1m (H1 FY21 £2.4m), reflecting the Group's focus on SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) growth.
Total revenue from continuing operations increased by +13%* to £7.9m (H1 FY21 £7.0m*).
Operating loss before non-recurring or special items of £(1.7)m (H1 FY21: £(1.5)m), reflecting increased investment in sales, marketing and product development.
Cash at 31 July 2021 of £8.5m (31 January 2021: £11.5m).
Acquisition of Tutela Monitoring Systems LLC (Tutela) completed during the period, accelerating the Group's US expansion.
The Board remains confident about the prospects for the business.
The prior period's revenue has been normalised to illustrate sales that would have been included in the Group's financial results had Tutela, which was acquired on 4 February 2021, been fully owned by the Group throughout both periods. Excluding the acquisition of Tutela, Group revenue for the comparative period last year was £6.4m
Checkit in numbers
Annual recurring revenue
£6.6m
Annualised exit run rate of recurring revenue during the period
H1 recurring revenue
+31%*
Total revenue from continuing operations
£7.9m
(+13%* compared to H1 FY21)
Operating loss before non-recurring or special items
£(1.7)m
(H1 FY21: £(1.5)m)
2 CEO STATEMENT with Kit Kyte
Our growth strategy
Kit Kyte
CEO
16 September 2021
I am pleased to present our H1 FY22 results, my first financial report as CEO. In this report, you'll read about the seismic global potential for intelligent operations to change the world of work for a vast population of hundreds of millions of deskless workers and to bring smart people, smart assets and smart buildings into a single platform. We will be at the vanguard of the next phase of digital transformation, leading a market that analysts value at billions of dollars 1.
This is only the beginning of Checkit's journey towards becoming an industry leading SaaS business. The immediate target is to not only surpass our first-half growth in ARR but also, as we emerge from the global pandemic, to rapidly accelerate our expansion with new and existing clients as we capitalise on the deskless worker opportunity.
"As we emerge from the global pandemic, we are rapidly accelerating our global expansion plans to capitalise on the deskless worker opportunity. The time is right, and the time is now. We will be at the vanguard of the next evolution of digital transformation; we call this the augmented enterprise."
Bringing operations out of the dark
Reducing costs; retaining staff; cutting out waste; hitting compliance targets and adapting to changing customer expectations: these are some of the key issues keeping leaders awake at night.
Dig deeper and you'll find that the activity of deskless workers is crucial to addressing these challenges. But there's a problem here. Deskless workers are operating in the dark. Their essential everyday work - providing food, running supply chains, caring for the sick and keeping buildings safe (to give a few examples) - is often lost in a jumble of paperwork, spreadsheets and outdated tech. Deskless workers are digitally disconnected, giving rise to what we call 'dark operations'.
Organisations are exposed to risks they can't see and blind to growth opportunities that go missing. Our expansion strategy centres on our ability to address the global challenge of dark operations.
Customers across food retail, healthcare, hospitality and other industries can realise value from the Checkit platform in as little as one month.
By digitising manual processes using digital assistants and automating the reporting on essential assets and buildings through advanced sensor networks, the Checkit platform can reduce staff costs by as much as one shift per week, per site. The loss of essential stock, such as food and medicine through wastage, is dramatically reduced whilst further sales opportunities are increased through algorithmically optimised product allocations across sites. Our customers also report maintenance efficiencies, reduced engineer visits and increased uptime.
Checkit improves staff training, engagement and retention. One of our clients onboarded 7,500 staff with the Checkit platform in less than four weeks.
Checkit strengthens compliance reporting and audits with online data to reduce risk.
Above all, Checkit's advanced analytics provides insights for both the mid and senior enterprise leadership level and enables data-drivendecision-making. Clients can build more agile and resilient operating models whilst unlocking new sources of cost reduction and improved customer experience.
One powerful platform
Checkit's technology vision unites people, assets and buildings in one enterprise-class platform, creating an end-to-end solution for operational excellence.
remedial action they need to take. This ensures a rapid response to preserve stored inventory, repair equipment and maintain safety, as well as creating an audit report of corrective action.
Job Sharing is a tool for collaborative working that increases frontline flexibility while capturing a single record of action taken. It allows multiple staff to collaborate on a single activity. The new feature means a particular set of activities, ranging from laboratory opening procedures, to cleaning and food safety checks, are not only assigned to one individual but can be picked up by colleagues. This will be useful if a task is not completed before a shift handover, or if remote teams want to communicate and divide ad-hoc tasks between them to get work done faster.
Checkit Franchise Edition allows common workflows such as food safety procedures, site inspections, equipment maintenance and opening/closing checks to be stored as templates in an online library. This enables franchisors and other organisations to implement consistent brand standards and safety routines across their entire network of sites and apply benchmarks for measurement against KPIs.
Digital assistants prompt, guide and capture essential activity, helping staff to do the right thing at the right time, regardless of their skill level or experience in the job. Evolving sensor technology enables a large proportion of previously manual equipment checks to be automated, liberating employees from repetitive tasks
such as fridge and freezer temperature readings. Factor in smart building solutions which monitor and assist with energy utilisation and asset optimisation (e.g. desk occupancy; pipe monitoring; toilet cleanliness) and you have a complete platform with powerful analytics providing a constant stream of actionable insight.
The defining characteristic of the deskless industries we serve is that they never stand still. And nor do we. In the current financial year, we are adding a series of new features to our platform:
Event-DrivenActions enable users of Checkit's monitoring technology to feed sensor alerts from equipment or buildings directly into a corrective workflow for rapid remediation and action by frontline employees. With event-driven actions, the platform delivers a step-by-step workflow direct to frontline staff via their mobile device to guide them through the
