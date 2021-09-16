Checkit : Half-Year Report and Accounts 2021

This is only the beginning of Checkit's journey towards becoming an industry leading SaaS business. The immediate target is to not only surpass our first-half growth in ARR but also, as we emerge from the global pandemic, to rapidly accelerate our expansion with new and existing clients as we capitalise on the deskless worker opportunity.

I am pleased to present our H1 FY22 results, my first financial report as CEO. In this report, you'll read about the seismic global potential for intelligent operations to change the world of work for a vast population of hundreds of millions of deskless workers and to bring smart people, smart assets and smart buildings into a single platform. We will be at the vanguard of the next phase of digital transformation, leading a market that analysts value at billions of dollars 1.

"As we emerge from the global pandemic, we are rapidly accelerating our global expansion plans to capitalise on the deskless worker opportunity. The time is right, and the time is now. We will be at the vanguard of the next evolution of digital transformation; we call this the augmented enterprise."

Bringing operations out of the dark

Reducing costs; retaining staff; cutting out waste; hitting compliance targets and adapting to changing customer expectations: these are some of the key issues keeping leaders awake at night.

Dig deeper and you'll find that the activity of deskless workers is crucial to addressing these challenges. But there's a problem here. Deskless workers are operating in the dark. Their essential everyday work - providing food, running supply chains, caring for the sick and keeping buildings safe (to give a few examples) - is often lost in a jumble of paperwork, spreadsheets and outdated tech. Deskless workers are digitally disconnected, giving rise to what we call 'dark operations'.

Organisations are exposed to risks they can't see and blind to growth opportunities that go missing. Our expansion strategy centres on our ability to address the global challenge of dark operations.

Customers across food retail, healthcare, hospitality and other industries can realise value from the Checkit platform in as little as one month.