  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Checkit plc
  News
  Summary
    EKT   GB00B0C5RG72

CHECKIT PLC

(EKT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:52:45 2023-05-15 am EDT
26.75 GBX   -0.93%
Checkit : Letter to shareholders May 2023

05/15/2023 | 09:05am EDT
11 May 2023

Dear Shareholder

Notice of availability

Notice of Annual General Meeting and annual report and accounts

Thank you for registering to receive Checkit plc shareholder communications in electronic form via the internet.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 January 2023 are now available on the Company's website at www.checkit.net.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 12 noon on Thursday 8 June 2023 at Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT.

Proxy voting

If you are voting by proxy, please send us your vote by completing and submitting your form of proxy online through the website of our registrars, Link Group, at https://www.signalshares.com so as to be received at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

To vote online you will need to log in to your share portal account or register for the share portal if you have not already done so. To register for the share portal you will need your investor code, which you will find on your share certificate or dividend warrant/ tax voucher. Once you have registered, you will immediately be able to vote.

Alternatively, you may vote through Link's shareholder app, LinkVote+ (the "App") by downloading the App through the Apple App Store or Google Play and following the instructions on the App. You may also submit a proxy appointment using the App. For further information about how to access the App, please see the Notice of Annual General Meeting and letter to shareholders, which can be found on the Company's website.

If you are an institutional investor you may also be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. Your proxy must be lodged by 12 noon on 6 June 2023 in order to be considered valid or, if the meeting is adjourned, by the time which is 48 hours before the time of the adjourned meeting. Before you can appoint a proxy via this process you will need to have agreed to Proxymity's associated terms and conditions. It is important that you read these carefully as you will be bound by them and they will govern the electronic appointment of your proxy. An electronic proxy appointment via the Proxymity platform may be revoked completely by sending an authenticated message via the platform instructing the removal of your proxy vote.

If you are a CREST member, you should contact your CREST service provider, who will be able to help you vote via the CREST system.

If you are unable to locate any of the documents on the web page or need help with voting, please email our registrars Link Group at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or telephone the Link shareholder helpline on 0371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open from 9.00am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales).

Yours faithfully

Greg Price

Director and CFOO

Checkit plc

Registered office

Broers Building, J J Thomson Avenue, Cambridge CB3 0FA, United Kingdom

  1. +44 (0) 1252 406 344  w: www.checkit.net. Registered in England and Wales number: 00448274

Disclaimer

Checkit plc published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 13:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
