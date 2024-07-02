Checkit PLC - workflow management software provider - Inks contract with an unnamed integrated energy company to provide real time operations management capabilities to 150 additional franchisees in the UK. Says the sites will be installed in tranches over the 32-month long contract. The contract is worth around GBP250,000 annually, and is in addition to a contract announced in April for 50 franchises. Checkit says it is "hopeful" of signing further similar contracts with this customer.

Chief Executive Officer Kit Kyte says: "This latest win continues to validate our 'land and expand' strategy and demonstrates continued momentum in the UK. I am delighted to continue to expand our relationship with this strategic customer and I am excited by the opportunities for further expansion globally."

Current stock price: 26.00 pence

12-month change: up 24%

