Checkmate Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Overview – October 2021

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation ("Presentation") that are not statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of such forward-looking statements include those regarding Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ("Checkmate," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") product candidate, including its development and therapeutic potential and the advancement of our clinical and preclinical pipeline; expectations regarding the results and analysis of data; expectations regarding the timing, initiation, implementation and success of our planned clinical trials for CMP-001; the benefits and related implications of current and future partnerships and/or collaborations; and future market opportunities, future results of operations and financial position, including potential milestones, our cash runway, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations. Forward-looking statements use words like "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "would," "anticipates," "estimates," or the negative of these terms and similar words or expressions. Although the Company believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. These statements are based on current expectations or objectives that are inherently uncertain, especially in the case of an enterprise with limited operating history. In light of these uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the expectations and other forward-looking statements expressed, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in the accompanying materials may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward‐looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this Presentation.

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of certain events or otherwise. As a result of these risks and others, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this Presentation, and our financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected.

This Presentation includes information related to market opportunity as well as cost and other estimates obtained from internal analyses and external sources. The internal analyses are based upon management's understanding of market and industry conditions and have not been verified by independent sources. Similarly, the externally sourced information has been obtained from sources the Company believes to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of such information cannot be assured. Neither the Company, nor any of its respective officers, directors, managers, employees, agents, or representatives, (i) make any representations or warranties, express or implied, with respect to any of the information contained herein, including the accuracy or completeness of this Presentation or any other written or oral information made available to any interested party or its advisor (and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed), (ii) have any liability from the use of the information, including with respect to any forward-looking statements, or (iii) undertake to update any of the information contained herein or provide additional information as a result of new information or future events or developments. This Presentation also contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to the development of our product candidate, any delays in our ongoing or planned preclinical or clinical trials, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical supply and plans, the risks inherent in the drug development process, the risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and timing of development, our capital requirements and the need for additional financing, and obtaining, maintaining and protecting our intellectual property. Further information concerning the Company, including a number of material risks and uncertainties, are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC as well as subsequent filings and reports filed by the Company with the SEC.