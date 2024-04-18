Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 4, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CKPT) securities between March 10, 2021 and December 15, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On December 18, 2023, Checkpoint disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had not approved the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) that the Company had submitted for its metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (“cSCC”) treatment, cosibelimab. Specifically, the Company stated that the FDA had issued a complete response letter which “cites findings that arose during a multi-sponsor inspection of Checkpoint’s third-party [CMO] as approvability issues to address in a resubmission.”

On this news, Checkpoint’s stock price fell $1.49, or 44.9%, to close at $1.83 per share on December 18, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Checkpoint had overstated its oversight of, and/or its establishment of adequate manufacturing standards and controls over, its third-party contract manufacturers; (2) accordingly, there were one or more issues with the Company’s third-party contract manufacturing organization (“CMO”) for cosibelimab; (3) all the foregoing reduced the likelihood that the FDA would approve the cosibelimab BLA in its present form; (4) as a result, the manufacturing, regulatory, and commercial prospects of cosibelimab were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

