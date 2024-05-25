Checkpoint Trends Limited announced that at the board meeting held on May 25, 2024, the company approved the cessation of Mr. Sunil Khandalwal as Managing Director of the Company due to the expiry of tenure and not being reappointed. Date of Cessation- With effect from May 27, 2024.
