BEIJING, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "Cheetah Mobile is transforming from a consumer-facing company to an enterprise-facing company. Our acquisition of Beijing OrionStar Technology Co., Ltd. ("Beijing OrionStar") was an important step in our transformation, bringing us an experienced 2B sales team, strong connections with business customers, and comprehensive large language model (LLM) capabilities. We are strategically focused on developing customized LLM-based apps for enterprises and using these apps to further enhance our enterprise-facing service robots. Our robust AI capabilities and proven success in product development position us well to commercialize the once-in-a-generation opportunity presented by LLMs."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our financial performance for the first quarter of 2024, which was largely driven by the successful integration of Beijing OrionStar and robust growth in the AI and others segment. Total revenues increased by 11.6% year over year, reaching RMB190.3 million, with a 62.1% increase in the AI and others segment. Our strategic investments in LLMs and enhancements in operational efficiencies position us well for continued revenue growth and improved margins in the coming quarters."

First Quarter 2024 Consolidated Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 11.6% year over year and 13.7% quarter over quarter to RMB190.3 million (US$26.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024.

Revenues from the Company's internet business decreased by 9.4% year over year but increased by 1.2% quarter-over-quarter to RMB109.0 million ( US$15.1 million ) in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the Company's proactive approach to shifting its focus from the internet business to enterprise-facing large language-related business. As a result, the Company continued to review its consumer-facing product portfolio and removed products and product features that did not address user's pain points in the quarter. In the first quarter of 2024, revenues generated from the internet business accounted for 57.3% of total revenues, compared to 70.6% in the same period last year and 64.4% in the previous quarter.

decreased by 9.4% year over year but increased by 1.2% quarter-over-quarter to ( ) in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the Company's proactive approach to shifting its focus from the internet business to enterprise-facing large language-related business. As a result, the Company continued to review its consumer-facing product portfolio and removed products and product features that did not address user's pain points in the quarter. In the first quarter of 2024, revenues generated from the internet business accounted for 57.3% of total revenues, compared to 70.6% in the same period last year and 64.4% in the previous quarter. Revenues from AI and others increased by 62.1% year over year and 36.3% quarter over quarter to RMB81.3 million ( US$11.3 million ) in the first quarter of 2024. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in the delivery of the Company's service robots, following the acquisition of a controlling stake in Beijing OrionStar. In the first quarter of 2024, revenues generated from AI and others accounted for 42.7% of total revenues, compared to 29.4% in the same period last year and 35.6% in the previous quarter.

Cost of revenues increased by 37.0% year over year and 12.8% quarter over quarter to RMB77.0 million (US$10.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024. The increases were primarily attributable to the rise in the hardware-related costs for the Company's service robots. Non-GAAP cost of revenues increased by 37.1% year over year and 12.7% quarter over quarter to RMB76.9 million (US$10.6 million) in the first quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses increased by 23.9% year over year and 21.2% quarter over quarter to RMB193.9 million (US$26.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024. The increases primarily resulted from the acquisition of a controlling stake in Beijing OrionStar. Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 15.3% year over year and 21.3% quarter over quarter to RMB179.8 million (US$24.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses increased by 26.2% year over year and 44.8% quarter over quarter to RMB57.3 million ( US$7.9 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher personnel-related expenses as the Company expanded its R&D team following the acquisition of a controlling stake in Beijing OrionStar. Non-GAAP research and development expenses increased by 11.8% year over year and 41.7% quarter over quarter to RMB50.9 million ( US$7.0 million ) in the first quarter of 2024.

expenses increased by 26.2% year over year and 44.8% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher personnel-related expenses as the Company expanded its R&D team following the acquisition of a controlling stake in Beijing OrionStar. Non-GAAP research and development expenses increased by 11.8% year over year and 41.7% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the first quarter of 2024. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 0.5% year over year but increased by 19.7% quarter over quarter to RMB67.9 million ( US$9.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to 1) increased marketing and promotion expenses related to our user acquisition for certain products of our internet business; and 2) increased personnel-related expenses as the Company increased its sales personnel following the acquisition of a controlling stake in Beijing OrionStar. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 0.8% year over year but increased by 19.8% to RMB67.5 million ( US$9.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2024.

expenses decreased by 0.5% year over year but increased by 19.7% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the first quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to 1) increased marketing and promotion expenses related to our user acquisition for certain products of our internet business; and 2) increased personnel-related expenses as the Company increased its sales personnel following the acquisition of a controlling stake in Beijing OrionStar. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 0.8% year over year but increased by 19.8% to ( ) in the first quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses increased by 56.7% year over year and 8.9% quarter over quarter to RMB69.1 million ( US$9.6 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to 1) increased personnel-related expenses as the Company increased the number of its G&A personnel following the acquisition of a controlling stake in Beijing OrionStar, 2) increased share-based compensation expenses for our key employees. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses increased by 42.1% year over year and 11.0% quarter over quarter to RMB61.9 million ( US$8.6 million ) in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating loss was RMB80.6 million (US$11.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB42.3 million in the same period last year and RMB60.9 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB66.4 million (US$9.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB41.5 million in the same period last year and RMB49.1 million in the previous quarter. The Company widened its operating loss in the quarter because of: 1) its increased personnel-related expenses, and 2) hardware-related costs, which in turn resulted from the acquisition of a controlling stake in Beijing OrionStar.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB7.6 million (US$1.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB0.8 million in the same period last year and RMB7.4 million in the previous quarter.

By segment, operating margin excluding share-based compensation expense for internet business was 7.9% in the first quarter of 2024, which improved from 3.1% in the same period last year, but slightly decreased from 8.8% in the previous quarter.

Other expenses, net were RMB7.6 million (US$1.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to loss from the disposal of its subsidiary outside of China.

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB80.0 million (US$11.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB18.6 million in the same period last year and RMB301.2 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB65.8 million (US$9.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB17.8 million in the same period last year and RMB289.4 million in the previous quarter.

Diluted loss per ADS was RMB2.8 (US$0.4) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB0.6 in the same period last year and RMB 10.3 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS was RMB2.3 (US$0.3) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB0.6 in the same period last year and RMB9.9 in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB1,793.2 million (US$248.4 million).

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on June 7th, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Main Line:

International: 1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

Conference ID: 8764416

English Translation:

International: 1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

Conference ID: 0625357

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 29, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of its AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as service robots to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses.

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, interest income, depreciation and amortization, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income, net and income tax expenses

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





As of



December 31, 2023



March 31, 2024



RMB



RMB



USD

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

2,020,191





1,792,907





248,315

Short-term investments

1,023





328





45

Accounts receivable, net

401,064





438,596





60,745

Prepayments and other current assets, net

973,127





1,231,793





170,601

Due from related parties, net

71,505





77,408





10,721

Total current assets

3,466,910





3,541,032





490,427



















Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net

53,884





49,531





6,860

Operating lease right-of-use assets

30,451





27,636





3,828

Intangible assets, net

218,559





211,376





29,275

Goodwill

576,989





576,989





79,912

Long-term investments

937,460





933,011





129,221

Deferred tax assets

188,503





189,775





26,284

Other non-current assets

160,428





89,950





12,458

Total non-current assets

2,166,274





2,078,268





287,838



















Total assets

5,633,184





5,619,300





778,265



















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY

AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Bank loans

5,000





5,000





692

Accounts payable

170,185





172,150





23,842

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,437,210





2,400,597





332,479

Due to related parties

84,147





84,508





11,704

Income tax payable

31,603





34,417





4,767

Total current liabilities

2,728,145





2,696,672





373,484



















Non-current liabilities:















Deferred tax liabilities

54,540





53,281





7,379

Other non-current liabilities

189,943





180,297





24,971

Total non-current liabilities

244,483





233,578





32,350



















Total liabilities

2,972,628





2,930,250





405,834



















Mezzanine equity:















Redeemable noncontrolling interests

105,978





183,690





25,441



















Shareholders' equity:















Ordinary shares

244





244





34

Additional paid-in capital

2,711,875





2,716,181





376,187

Accumulated deficit

(613,102)





(693,137)





(95,998)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

356,854





380,940





52,760

Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity

2,455,871





2,404,228





332,983

Noncontrolling interests

98,707





101,132





14,007



















Total equity

2,554,578





2,505,360





346,990



















Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

5,633,184





5,619,300





778,265



CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per

share(or ADS) data)







For The Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues

170,434

167,314

190,288

26,354 Internet business

120,309

107,711

109,020

15,099 AI and others

50,125

59,603

81,268

11,255 Cost of revenues (a)

(56,163)

(68,243)

(76,952)

(10,658) Gross profit

114,271

99,071

113,336

15,696

















Operating income and expenses:















Research and development (a)

(45,428)

(39,583)

(57,331)

(7,940) Selling and marketing (a)

(68,266)

(56,746)

(67,940)

(9,410) General and administrative (a)

(44,126)

(63,502)

(69,145)

(9,576) Other operating income/(expense), net

1,271

(185)

508

70 Total operating income and expenses

(156,549)

(160,016)

(193,908)

(26,856)

















Operating loss

(42,278)

(60,945)

(80,572)

(11,160) Other income/(expenses):















Interest income, net

12,342

15,829

15,316

2,121 Foreign exchange gains/ (losses)

14,463

17,407

(3,277)

(454) Other expense, net

(1,801)

(321,244)

(7,595)

(1,052)

















Loss before taxes

(17,274)

(348,953)

(76,128)

(10,545) Income tax (expenses)/ benefits

(178)

47,760

(198)

(27) Net loss

(17,452)

(301,193)

(76,326)

(10,572) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,147

18

3,709

514 Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(18,599)

(301,211)

(80,035)

(11,086)

















Net loss per share















Basic

(0.0126)

(0.2056)

(0.0549)

(0.0076) Diluted

(0.0129)

(0.2056)

(0.0550)

(0.0076)

















Net loss per ADS















Basic

(0.6300)

(10.2800)

(2.7450)

(0.3800) Diluted

(0.6450)

(10.2800)

(2.7500)

(0.3800)

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding















Basic

1,449,518,133

1,493,550,095

1,494,213,830

1,494,213,830 Diluted

1,449,518,133

1,493,550,095

1,494,213,830

1,494,213,830 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding















Basic

28,990,363

29,871,002

29,884,277

29,884,277 Diluted

28,990,363

29,871,002

29,884,277

29,884,277

















Other comprehensive (loss)/income , net of tax of nil















Foreign currency translation adjustments

(40,018)

(29,112)

21,031

2,913 Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities, net

-

-

1,772

245 Other comprehensive (loss)/ income

(40,018)

(29,112)

22,803

3,158 Total comprehensive loss

(57,470)

(330,305)

(53,523)

(7,414) Less: Total comprehensive income attributable to

noncontrolling interests

913

687

2,426

336 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders

(58,383)

(330,992)

(55,949)

(7,750)







































For The Three Months Ended



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2024

March 31,

2024 (a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues

119

70

92

13 Research and development

(88)

(426)

292

40 Selling and marketing

196

72

(44)

(6) General and administrative

552

7,714

7,245

1,003 Total

779

7,430

7,585

1,050

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)





For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 190,288

-

-

190,288

26,354 Cost of revenues (76,952)

92

-

(76,860)

(10,645) Gross profit 113,336

92

-

113,428

15,709



















Research and development (57,331)

292

6,156

(50,883)

(7,047) Selling and marketing (67,940)

(44)

469

(67,515)

(9,351) General and administrative (69,145)

7,245

-

(61,900)

(8,573) Other operating income, net 508

-

-

508

70 Total operating income and expenses (193,908)

7,493

6,625

(179,790)

(24,901)



















Operating loss (80,572)

7,585

6,625

(66,362)

(9,192) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (80,035)

7,585

6,625

(65,825)

(9,118)



















Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0550)

0.0052

0.0043

(0.0455)



Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (2.7500)

0.2600

0.2150

(2.2750)



Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (0.3800)

0.0360

0.0289

(0.3151)







For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues 167,314

-

-

167,314 Cost of revenues (68,243)

70

-

(68,173) Gross profit 99,071

70

-

99,141















Research and development (39,583)

(426)

4,104

(35,905) Selling and marketing (56,746)

72

313

(56,361) General and administrative (63,502)

7,714

-

(55,788) Other operating expense, net (185)

-

-

(185) Total operating income and expenses (160,016)

7,360

4,417

(148,239)















Operating loss (60,945)

7,430

4,417

(49,098) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (301,211)

7,430

4,417

(289,364)















Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.2056)

0.0051

0.0029

(0.1976) Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (10.2800)

0.2550

0.1450

(9.8800)



For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues 170,434

-

170,434 Cost of revenues (56,163)

119

(56,044) Gross profit 114,271

119

114,390











Research and development (45,428)

(88)

(45,516) Selling and marketing (68,266)

196

(68,070) General and administrative (44,126)

552

(43,574) Other operating income, net 1,271

-

1,271 Total operating income and expenses (156,549)

660

(155,889)











Operating loss (42,278)

779

(41,499) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (18,599)

779

(17,820)











Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0129)

0.0006

(0.0123) Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (0.6450)

0.0300

(0.6150)











* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)







For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2024







Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenue

109,020

81,268

-

190,288

26,354 Operating profit/(loss)

8,662

(81,649)

(7,585)

(80,572)

(11,160) Operating margin

7.9 %

(100.5) %

-

(42.3) %

(42.3) %





For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenue

107,711

59,603

-

167,314 Operating profit/(loss)

9,489

(63,004)

(7,430)

(60,945) Operating margin

8.8 %

(105.7) %

-

(36.4) %





For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenue

120,309

50,125

-

170,434 Operating profit/(loss)

3,755

(45,254)

(779)

(42,278) Operating margin

3.1 %

(90.3) %

-

(24.8) %

















*Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))









For The Three Months Ended







March 31, 2023



December 31, 2023



March 31, 2024



March 31, 2024







RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders





(18,599)





(301,211)





(80,035)





(11,086)

Add:

























Income tax expenses/ (benefits)





178





(47,760)





198





27

Interest income, net





(12,342)





(15,829)





(15,316)





(2,121)

Depreciation and other amortization(1)





8,833





11,275





12,312





1,705

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests





1,147





18





3,709





514

Other (income)/ expense, net





(12,662)





303,837





10,872





1,506

Share-based compensation





779





7,430





7,585





1,050

Amortization of intangible assets(2)





-





4,417





6,625





918

Adjusted EBITDA





(32,666)





(37,823)





(54,050)





(7,487)





(1) This represents depreciation and other amortization exclude amortization of intangible assets resulting from

business acquisitions. (2) This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheetah-mobile-announces-first-quarter-2024-unaudited-consolidated-financial-results-302166969.html

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile