    CMCM   US1630751048

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

(CMCM)
  Report
Cheetah Mobile Inc :. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

05/14/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
BEIJING, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2021.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading internet company. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through an array of internet products such as Clean Master, Security Master and several casual games. The Company provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide as well as value-added services including the sale of premium membership and in-app virtual items to its users. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Investor Relations Contact
Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Sheryl Zhang
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779
Email: IR@cmcm.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheetah-mobile-inc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301291772.html

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile Inc


© PRNewswire 2021
