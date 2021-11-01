Log in
Cheetah Mobile to Hold Annual General Meeting

11/01/2021 | 05:01am EDT
BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at the offices of Cheetah Mobile at Building No.11, Wandong Science and Technology Cultural Innovation Park, No.7 Sanjianfangnanli, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, on November 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (local time).

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders of record to discuss Company affairs with management.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 12, 2021 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the Company's Class A and Class B ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person.

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading internet company. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through an array of internet products such as Clean Master, Security Master and several casual games. The Company provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide as well as value-added services including the sale of premium membership and in-app virtual items to its users. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Investor Relations Contact
Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779 
Email: ir@cmcm.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheetah-mobile-to-hold-annual-general-meeting-301412705.html

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile


© PRNewswire 2021
