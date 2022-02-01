Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Chegg, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CHGG   US1630921096

CHEGG, INC.

(CHGG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHGG ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Chegg, Inc. Limited Shareholders

02/01/2022 | 12:54pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Chegg common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in CHGG:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/chegg-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=22735&from=4

Chegg, Inc. NEWS - CHGG NEWS
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Chegg, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating – an unstable business proposition – rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Chegg you have until February 22, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Chegg securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CHGG lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/chegg-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=22735&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chgg-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-22-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-chegg-inc-limited-shareholders-301472897.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2022
