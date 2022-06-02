Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chegg, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHGG   US1630921096

CHEGG, INC.

(CHGG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
20.42 USD   +8.96%
05:42pChegg Boosts Stock Buyback Program
MT
05:32pCHEGG : Announces Increased Authorization of Securities Repurchase Program by $1 Billion - Form 8-K
PU
05:29pChegg Announces Increased Authorization of Securities Repurchase Program by $1 Billion
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chegg : Announces Increased Authorization of Securities Repurchase Program by $1 Billion - Form 8-K

06/02/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chegg Announces Increased Authorization of Securities Repurchase Program by $1 Billion

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connect learning platform, today announced its board of directors has authorized the increase of its previously announced $1 billion securities repurchase program, up to an aggregate of $2 billion of Chegg's common stock and/or convertible notes, through open market purchases, block trades and/or in privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans, in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. In addition to this increased $1 billion securities repurchase authorization, Chegg has approximately $65 million remaining from its previously announced $1 billion securities repurchase program. The timing, volume, and nature of any repurchases will be determined by Chegg's management, in consultation with the board's Finance Committee, based on its evaluation of the capital needs of the business, market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other factors. The repurchase program has no expiration date and will continue until otherwise suspended, terminated, or modified at any time for any reason by our board of directors. Chegg currently expects to fund the repurchase program from its existing cash balance and future cash flows from operations.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including Chegg's intention to implement a program to purchase up to $2 billion of Chegg's common stock and/or convertible notes; the expected timing, volume and nature of such securities repurchase program; the expiration of the program; and the expected source of funding. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, the market price of Chegg's common stock prevailing from time to time, the amount of Chegg's cash commitments, the nature of other acquisition or investment opportunities presented to Chegg from time to time, Chegg's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, inflation and other factors identified in Chegg's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in Chegg's future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Chegg is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Tracey Ford, IR@chegg.com
Media Contact: Marc Boxser, Press@chegg.com


Disclaimer

Chegg Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHEGG, INC.
05:42pChegg Boosts Stock Buyback Program
MT
05:32pCHEGG : Announces Increased Authorization of Securities Repurchase Program by $1 Billion -..
PU
05:29pChegg Announces Increased Authorization of Securities Repurchase Program by $1 Billion
BU
05:28pCHEGG, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
05/23Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage on Bandwidth, Chegg, Coursera, Docebo, Grand Canyon ..
MT
05/19Chegg, the Leading Online Learning Platform, Launches the Center for Digital Learning
BU
05/19Chegg, Inc. Launches Center for Digital Learning
CI
05/16Byju’s Reportedly Eyes Chegg or 2U as It Weighs US Acquisition
CI
05/16BYJU Said to Weigh Either Chegg or 2U Acquisition; Chegg and 2U Shares Halted
MT
05/04MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 4, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHEGG, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 761 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 98,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -171x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 359 M 2 359 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CHEGG, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chegg, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEGG, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,74 $
Average target price 22,64 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Rosensweig Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew J. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Richard Sarnoff Co-Chairman
Ted E. Schlein Independent Director
Marne L. Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEGG, INC.-38.96%2 359
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-25.95%112 850
RELX PLC-8.12%52 898
MOODY'S CORPORATION-27.70%52 025
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-17.86%47 810
MSCI, INC.-29.58%35 001