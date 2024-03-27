Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced the appointment of Deena Bahri as Chief Marketing Officer, effective March 27, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326056340/en/

Deena Bahri (Photo: Business Wire)

During her 20-year career, Ms. Bahri has held key marketing positions at innovative tech-driven brands including Birchbox, Gilt Groupe, and Reebok. She was most recently Chief Marketing Officer of leading current culture marketplace StockX, where she led the global marketing and merchandising teams.

Ms. Bahri will drive Chegg’s brand and user growth strategy as it delivers on its mission to empower learners worldwide through AI-powered personalized learning. She succeeds Esther Lem, who recently announced her retirement after more than 13 years at Chegg.

“Deena is a visionary leader with a proven track record of accelerating game-changing brands, and we are so excited to have her on board,” said Nathan Schultz, COO of Chegg. “She joins us at the perfect moment, as we embark on the next chapter of dynamic growth and innovation with our personalized learning assistant.” Schultz added, “I also want to thank Esther Lem for her passion and dedication over the years. She played a critical role in transforming Chegg from a textbook rental company to the largest publicly traded student-first learning brand. We wish her all the best in her retirement.”

In her previous CMO roles, Ms. Bahri led companies through a range of inflection points, including inception and launch, hyper-growth, proliferation of new business lines, and international expansion. She has been recognized as a Forbes Top 50 Entrepreneurial CMO (2023) and Adweek CMO of the Year (2021). She is an advisor to early-stage startup companies. She is also active in her Detroit community, serving on the board of BasBlue, a non-profit serving the women of Detroit.

“Chegg’s mission to elevate learning outcomes for students around the world is one that resonates deeply for me, and I am thrilled to be joining Chegg at such a pivotal time for the business and the wider education sector,” said Deena Bahri. “I am inspired to build the Chegg brand and drive business growth, and excited to break new ground through AI to support learners’ success.”

Ms. Bahri holds a Bachelor of Arts from Swarthmore College and a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world learn with Chegg. No matter the goal, level, or style, Chegg helps learners learn with confidence. We provide 24/7 on-demand support, and our personalized learning assistant leverages the power of artificial intelligence, more than a hundred million pieces of proprietary content, as well as a decade of learning insights. Our platform also helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning to earning, and we work with companies to offer learning programs for their employees. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326056340/en/