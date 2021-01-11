Chegg :  Chegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Log in
CHEGG, INC.

(CHGG)
Chegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

01/11/2021 | 04:07pm EST
Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student®, today announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2020 which ended December 31st, 2020, on Monday, February 8th, 2021, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. 1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 8th, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 15th, 2021, by calling 1-844-512-2921, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-6671, with Conference ID 13714677. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

ABOUT CHEGG

Chegg: A Smarter Way to Student®. We strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their careers with tools designed to help them learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. Our services are available online, anytime and anywhere. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 629 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 72,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -961x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 447 M 12 447 M -
EV / Sales 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 401
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart CHEGG, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chegg, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEGG, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 93,94 $
Last Close Price 96,63 $
Spread / Highest target 8,66%
Spread / Average Target -2,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Rosensweig Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Sarnoff Co-Chairman
Andrew J. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Ted E. Schlein Independent Director
Marne L. Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEGG, INC.6.97%12 447
S&P GLOBAL INC.-0.57%78 640
MOODY'S CORPORATION-3.46%52 634
RELX PLC5.27%49 306
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-1.65%40 066
MSCI, INC.1.38%37 525
