Chegg :  Chegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student®, today announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2020 which ended December 31st, 2020, on Monday, February 8th, 2021, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. 1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 8th, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 15th, 2021, by calling 1-844-512-2921, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-6671, with Conference ID 13714677. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

