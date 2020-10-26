Chegg : IR Data Sheet

Investor Relations Data Sheet

Unaudited

Last updated: 10/26/20

In thousands, except percentages and Chegg Services subscribers

FY 2017 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 FY 2018 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 FY 2019 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 REVENUE Total net revenues $ 255,066 $ 76,949 $ 74,222 $ 74,237 $ 95,676 $ 321,084 $ 97,409 $ 93,862 $ 94,151 $ 125,504 $ 410,926 $ 131,590 $ 153,009 $ 154,018 Y/Y change 0.4% 22.9% 31.8% 18.5% 30.2% 25.9% 26.6% 26.5% 26.8% 31.2% 28.0% 35.1% 63.0% 63.6% Required Materials $ 69,383 $ 20,672 $ 12,373 $ 20,036 $ 14,018 $ 67,099 $ 22,117 $ 13,555 $ 24,847 $ 18,186 $ 78,705 $ 31,231 $ 27,005 $ 35,123 Y/Y change -44.4% -4.2% 6.5% -13.5% 7.6% -3.3% 7.0% 9.5% 24.0% 29.7% 17.3% 41.2% 99.2% 41.4% Chegg Services $ 185,683 $ 56,277 $ 61,849 $ 54,201 $ 81,658 $ 253,985 $ 75,291 $ 80,307 $ 69,304 $ 107,318 $ 332,221 $ 100,359 $ 126,004 $ 118,895 Y/Y change 43.6% 37.1% 38.4% 37.3% 35.0% 36.8% 33.8% 29.8% 27.9% 31.4% 30.8% 33.3% 56.9% 71.6% Subscribers Chegg Services subscribers 2,210,000 1,642,000 1,709,000 1,711,000 1,931,000 3,058,000 2,157,000 2,229,000 2,214,000 2,543,000 3,942,000 2,908,000 3,716,000 3,747,000 Y/Y change 45% 44% 45% 45% 34% 38% 31% 30% 29% 32% 29% 35% 67% 69% EBITDA EBITDA $ 930 $ 3,161 $ 5,631 $ (3,258) $ 15,038 $ 20,572 $ 7,325 $ 19,217 $ 10,129 $ 31,456 $ 68,127 $ 21,006 $ 39,427 $ (1,715) % of revenue 0.4% 4.1% 7.6% -4.4% 15.7% 6.4% 7.5% 20.5% 10.8% 25.1% 16.6% 16.0% 25.8% -1.1% Y/Y change n/m n/m n/m 42.8% 75.8% n/m 131.7% 241.3% n/m 109.2% 231.2% 186.8% 105.2% n/m Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,399 $ 16,707 $ 19,251 $ 12,521 $ 34,821 $ 83,300 $ 23,896 $ 31,064 $ 23,058 $ 46,996 $ 125,014 $ 31,793 $ 55,474 $ 31,926 % of revenue 18.2% 21.7% 25.9% 16.9% 36.4% 25.9% 24.5% 33.1% 24.5% 37.4% 30.4% 24.2% 36.3% 20.7% Y/Y change 123.1% 75.3% 91.0% 119.6% 65.1% 79.5% 43.0% 61.4% 84.2% 35.0% 50.1% 33.0% 78.6% 38.5% RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Net (loss) income: $ (20,283) $ (2,617) $ (3,909) $ (13,709) $ 5,347 $ (14,888) $ (4,318) $ (2,029) $ (11,477) $ 8,219 $ (9,605) $ (5,713) $ 10,589 $ (37,140) Interest expense, net 74 20 3,664 3,772 3,769 11,225 4,232 13,514 13,548 13,557 44,851 13,427 13,425 17,468 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,802 541 428 713 (252) 1,430 626 583 623 802 2,634 522 1,287 1,066 Textbook library depreciation expense - - - - - - - - - - - 3,527 3,535 3,637 Other depreciation and amortization 19,337 5,217 5,448 5,966 6,174 22,805 6,785 7,149 7,435 8,878 30,247 9,243 10,591 13,254 EBITDA 930 3,161 5,631 (3,258) 15,038 20,572 7,325 19,217 10,129 31,456 68,127 21,006 39,427 (1,715) Textbook library depreciation expense - - - - - - - - - - - (3,527) (3,535) (3,637) Share-based compensation expense 38,359 11,642 12,043 13,818 14,527 52,030 15,038 15,452 16,865 17,554 64,909 18,334 19,546 21,529 Other expense (income), net (560) (564) (894) (1,209) (1,320) (3,987) (1,567) (5,253) (7,751) (5,492) (20,063) (4,960) (3,240) 804 Restructuring (credits) charges 1,047 220 15 17 337 589 22 47 28 - 97 - - - Acquisition related compensation costs 6,623 2,248 2,456 3,153 6,239 14,096 3,078 1,601 2,309 3,478 10,466 940 3,276 4,945 Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10,000 Donation from Chegg Foundation - - - - - - - - 1,478 - 1,478 - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,399 $ 16,707 $ 19,251 $ 12,521 $ 34,821 $ 83,300 $ 23,896 $ 31,064 $ 23,058 $ 46,996 $ 125,014 $ 31,793 $ 55,474 $ 31,926 Notes:

*Chegg Services revenue primarily includes Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Tutors, Chegg Math Solver, Thinkful, and Mathway

*Chegg Services subscribers include Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Tutors, Chegg Math Solver, Thinkful, and Mathway customers who have paid to access the service during the time period

*Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, adjusted to include textbook depreciation and to exclude share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related compensation costs, restructuring (credits) charges, donation from Chegg Foundation, loss from impairment of strategic equity investment and other (expense) income, net

*The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

*Please refer to the second page of this Investor Relations Data Sheet and our press release issued on October 26, 2020 under the header "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" for a more detailed description of our use of Non-GAAP measures and our reconciliation to GAAP.

*All information provided in this data sheet is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. *n/m is not meaningful