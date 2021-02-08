Log in
Chegg : IR Data Sheet

02/08/2021 | 05:53pm EST
Investor Relations Data Sheet

Unaudited

Last updated: 2/8/21

In thousands, except percentages and Chegg Services subscribers

FY 2017

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

FY 2018

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

FY 2019

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

FY 2020

REVENUE

Total net revenues

$

255,066

$

76,949

$

74,222

$

74,237

$

95,676

$

321,084

$

97,409

$

93,862

$

94,151

$

125,504

$

410,926

$

131,590

$

153,009

$

154,018

$

205,721

$

644,338

Y/Y change

0.4%

22.9%

31.8%

18.5%

30.2%

25.9%

26.6%

26.5%

26.8%

31.2%

28.0%

35.1%

63.0%

63.6%

63.9%

56.8%

Required Materials

$

69,383

$

20,672

$

12,373

$

20,036

$

14,018

$

67,099

$

22,117

$

13,555

$

24,847

$

18,186

$

78,705

$

31,231

$

27,005

$

35,123

$

29,751

$

123,110

Y/Y change

-44.4%

-4.2%

6.5%

-13.5%

7.6%

-3.3%

7.0%

9.5%

24.0%

29.7%

17.3%

41.2%

99.2%

41.4%

63.6%

56.4%

Chegg Services

$

185,683

$

56,277

$

61,849

$

54,201

$

81,658

$

253,985

$

75,291

$

80,307

$

69,304

$

107,318

$

332,221

$

100,359

$

126,004

$

118,895

$

175,970

$

521,228

Y/Y change

43.6%

37.1%

38.4%

37.3%

35.0%

36.8%

33.8%

29.8%

27.9%

31.4%

30.8%

33.3%

56.9%

71.6%

64.0%

56.9%

Subscribers

Chegg Services subscribers

2,210,000

1,642,000

1,709,000

1,711,000

1,931,000

3,058,000

2,157,000

2,229,000

2,214,000

2,543,000

3,942,000

2,908,000

3,716,000

3,747,000

4,430,000

6,565,000

Y/Y change

45%

44%

45%

45%

34%

38%

31%

30%

29%

32%

29%

35%

67%

69%

74%

67%

EBITDA

EBITDA

$

930

$

3,161

$

5,631

$

(3,258)

$

15,038

$

20,572

$

7,325

$

19,217

$

10,129

$

31,456

$

68,127

$

21,006

$

39,427

$

(1,715)

$

69,133

$

127,851

% of revenue

0.4%

4.1%

7.6%

-4.4%

15.7%

6.4%

7.5%

20.5%

10.8%

25.1%

16.6%

16.0%

25.8%

-1.1%

33.6%

19.8%

Y/Y change

n/m

n/m

n/m

42.8%

75.8%

n/m

131.7%

241.3%

n/m

109.2%

231.2%

186.8%

105.2%

n/m

119.8%

87.7%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46,399

$

16,707

$

19,251

$

12,521

$

34,821

$

83,300

$

23,896

$

31,064

$

23,058

$

46,996

$

125,014

$

31,793

$

55,474

$

31,926

$

87,865

$

207,058

% of revenue

18.2%

21.7%

25.9%

16.9%

36.4%

25.9%

24.5%

33.1%

24.5%

37.4%

30.4%

24.2%

36.3%

20.7%

42.7%

32.1%

Y/Y change

123.1%

75.3%

91.0%

119.6%

65.1%

79.5%

43.0%

61.4%

84.2%

35.0%

50.1%

33.0%

78.6%

38.5%

87.0%

65.6%

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA

AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Net (loss) income:

$

(20,283)

$

(2,617)

$

(3,909)

$

(13,709)

$

5,347

$

(14,888)

$

(4,318)

$

(2,029)

$

(11,477)

$

8,219

$

(9,605)

$

(5,713)

$

10,589

$

(37,140)

$

26,043

$

(6,221)

Interest expense, net

74

20

3,664

3,772

3,769

11,225

4,232

13,514

13,548

13,557

44,851

13,427

13,425

17,468

21,977

66,297

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

1,802

541

428

713

(252)

1,430

626

583

623

802

2,634

522

1,287

1,066

2,485

5,360

Textbook library depreciation expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,527

3,535

3,637

4,698

15,397

Other depreciation and amortization

19,337

5,217

5,448

5,966

6,174

22,805

6,785

7,149

7,435

8,878

30,247

9,243

10,591

13,254

13,930

47,018

EBITDA

930

3,161

5,631

(3,258)

15,038

20,572

7,325

19,217

10,129

31,456

68,127

21,006

39,427

(1,715)

69,133

127,851

Textbook library depreciation expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,527)

(3,535)

(3,637)

(4,698)

(15,397)

Share-based compensation expense

38,359

11,642

12,043

13,818

14,527

52,030

15,038

15,452

16,865

17,554

64,909

18,334

19,546

21,529

24,646

84,055

Other expense (income), net

(560)

(564)

(894)

(1,209)

(1,320)

(3,987)

(1,567)

(5,253)

(7,751)

(5,492)

(20,063)

(4,960)

(3,240)

804

(1,287)

(8,683)

Restructuring (credits) charges

1,047

220

15

17

337

589

22

47

28

-

97

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition related compensation costs

6,623

2,248

2,456

3,153

6,239

14,096

3,078

1,601

2,309

3,478

10,466

940

3,276

4,945

71

9,232

Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,000

-

10,000

Donation from Chegg Foundation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,478

-

1,478

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46,399

$

16,707

$

19,251

$

12,521

$

34,821

$

83,300

$

23,896

$

31,064

$

23,058

$

46,996

$

125,014

$

31,793

$

55,474

$

31,926

$

87,865

$

207,058

Notes:

*Chegg Services revenue primarily includes Chegg Study, Chegg Study Pack, Chegg Writing, Chegg Tutors, Chegg Math Solver, Thinkful, and Mathway

*Chegg Services subscribers include Chegg Study, Chegg Study Pack, Chegg Writing, Chegg Tutors, Chegg Math Solver, Thinkful, and Mathway customers who have paid to access the service during the time period

*Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, adjusted to include textbook depreciation and to exclude share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related compensation costs, restructuring (credits) charges, donation from Chegg Foundation, loss from impairment of strategic equity investment and other expense (income), net

*The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

*Please refer to the second page of this Investor Relations Data Sheet and our press release issued on February 8, 2021 under the header "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" for a more detailed description of our use of Non-GAAP measures and our reconciliation to GAAP.

*All information provided in this data sheet is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. *n/m is not meaningful

CHEGG, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

FY 2017

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

FY 2018

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

FY 2019

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

FY 2020

Operating expenses

$

193,858

$

59,345

$

57,149

$

64,752

$

66,062

$

247,308

$

75,101

$

66,529

$

77,044

$

82,253

$

300,927

$

85,924

$

87,424

$

109,450

$

99,370

$

382,168

Share-based compensation expense

(38,043)

(11,548)

(11,940)

(13,712)

(14,410)

(51,610)

(14,913)

(15,378)

(16,769)

(17,423)

(64,483)

(18,165)

(19,333)

(21,267)

(24,340)

(83,105)

Amortization of intangible assets

(5,531)

(1,417)

(1,446)

(1,836)

(1,812)

(6,511)

(1,790)

(1,713)

(1,490)

(2,489)

(7,482)

(2,467)

(3,000)

(4,408)

(4,403)

(14,278)

Restructuring credits (charges)

(1,047)

(220)

(15)

(17)

(337)

(589)

(22)

(47)

(28)

-

(97)

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition related compensation costs

(6,623)

(2,248)

(2,456)

(3,153)

(6,239)

(14,096)

(3,078)

(1,601)

(2,309)

(3,478)

(10,466)

(940)

(3,276)

(4,945)

(71)

(9,232)

Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,000)

-

(10,000)

Donation from Chegg Foundation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,478)

-

(1,478)

-

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

142,614

$

43,912

$

41,292

$

46,034

$

43,264

$

174,502

$

55,298

$

47,790

$

54,970

$

58,863

$

216,921

$

64,352

$

61,815

$

68,830

$

70,556

$

265,553

Operating income (loss)

$

(18,967)

$

(2,620)

$

(711)

$

(10,433)

$

7,544

$

(6,220)

$

(1,027)

$

6,815

$

(5,057)

$

17,086

$

17,817

$

3,276

$

22,061

$

(17,802)

$

49,218

$

56,753

Share-based compensation expense

38,359

11,642

12,043

13,818

14,527

52,030

15,038

15,452

16,865

17,554

64,909

18,334

19,546

21,529

24,646

84,055

Amortization of intangible assets

5,531

1,417

1,446

1,836

1,812

6,511

1,790

1,713

1,490

2,489

7,482

2,467

3,000

4,408

4,403

14,278

Restructuring (credits) charges

1,047

220

15

17

337

589

22

47

28

-

97

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition related compensation costs

6,623

2,248

2,456

3,153

6,239

14,096

3,078

1,601

2,309

3,478

10,466

940

3,276

4,945

71

9,232

Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,000

-

10,000

Donation from Chegg Foundation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,478

-

1,478

-

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

32,593

$

12,907

$

15,249

$

8,391

$

30,459

$

67,006

$

18,901

$

25,628

$

17,113

$

40,607

$

102,249

$

25,017

$

47,883

$

23,080

$

78,338

$

174,318

Net income (loss)

$

(20,283)

$

(2,617)

$

(3,909)

$

(13,709)

$

5,347

$

(14,888)

$

(4,318)

$

(2,029)

$

(11,477)

$

8,219

$

(9,605)

$

(5,713)

$

10,589

$

(37,140)

$

26,043

$

(6,221)

Share-based compensation expense

38,359

11,642

12,043

13,818

14,527

52,030

15,038

15,452

16,865

17,554

64,909

18,334

19,546

21,529

24,646

84,055

Amortization of intangible assets

5,531

1,417

1,446

1,836

1,812

6,511

1,790

1,713

1,490

2,489

7,482

2,467

3,000

4,408

4,403

14,278

Restructuring (credits) charges

1,047

220

15

17

337

589

22

47

28

-

97

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition related compensation costs

6,623

2,248

2,456

3,153

6,239

14,096

3,078

1,601

2,309

3,478

10,466

940

3,276

4,945

71

9,232

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,315

971

4,286

Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,000

-

10,000

Donation from Chegg Foundation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,478

-

1,478

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

-

-

3,421

3,537

3,536

10,494

4,005

13,020

13,089

13,088

43,202

12,946

12,946

17,018

21,663

64,573

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

31,277

$

12,910

$

15,472

$

8,652

$

31,798

$

68,832

$

19,615

$

29,804

$

23,782

$

44,828

$

118,029

$

28,974

$

49,357

$

24,075

$

77,797

$

180,203

Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic

100,022

110,904

112,738

114,184

115,123

113,251

116,730

118,790

120,085

121,151

119,204

122,428

123,842

126,194

141,297

125,367

Effect of shares for stock plan activity

11,063

12,912

11,449

11,457

10,487

11,992

10,032

6,540

5,960

5,058

7,094

4,376

3,665

4,268

-

4,470

Effect of shares related to convertible senior notes

-

-

-

1,221

-

-

3,332

3,646

4,098

2,941

3,526

3,968

6,344

8,721

-

4,942

Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

111,085

123,816

124,187

126,862

125,610

125,243

130,094

128,976

130,143

129,150

129,824

130,772

133,851

139,183

141,297

134,779

Net income (loss) per share

$

(0.20)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.12)

$

0.04

$

(0.13)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.10)

$

0.06

$

(0.08)

$

(0.05)

$

0.08

$

(0.29)

$

0.18

$

(0.05)

Adjustments

$

0.48

$

0.12

$

0.15

$

0.19

$

0.21

$

0.68

$

0.19

$

0.25

$

0.28

$

0.29

$

0.99

$

0.27

$

0.29

$

0.46

$

0.37

$

1.39

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share

$

0.28

$

0.10

$

0.12

$

0.07

$

0.25

$

0.55

$

0.15

$

0.23

$

0.18

$

0.35

$

0.91

$

0.22

$

0.37

$

0.17

$

0.55

$

1.34

Notes:

*Non-GAAP net income loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges (credits), acquisition related compensation costs, loss from impairment of strategic equity investment, donation from Chegg Foundation and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs.

*Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding as weighted average shares outstanding adjusted for the effect of dilutive options, restricted stock units and warrants, and includes shares related to convertible senior notes *Non-GAAP EPS as non-GAAP net loss divided by the non-GAAP weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period, less weighted-average unvested common stock subject to repurchase or forfeiture

*The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

*All information provided in this data sheet is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. *Stock plan activity includes options to purchase common stock, RSUs, PSUs, employee stock purchase plan and warrants to puchase common stock

*Shares related to convertible senior notes includes the impact of our issuance of 2023 notes and 2025 notes as the average price of our common stock during the period was higher than the conversion price $26.95 and $51.56, respectively. No economic dilution occurs until the average price of our common stock is higher than $40.68 for the 2023 notes and $79.32 for the 2025 notes as the exercise of capped call instruments will reduce any dilution from conversion of notes

Disclaimer

Chegg Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
