Chegg : IR Data Sheet

Investor Relations Data Sheet Unaudited Last updated: 11/01/2022 In thousands, except percentages and Chegg Services subscribers FY 2019 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY 2020 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 FY 2021 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 REVENUE Total net revenues $ 410,926 $ 131,590 $ 153,009 $ 154,018 $ 205,721 $ 644,338 $ 198,378 $ 198,478 $ 171,942 $ 207,467 $ 776,265 $ 202,244 $ 194,721 $ 164,739 Y/Y change 28.0% 35.1% 63.0% 63.6% 63.9% 56.8% 50.8% 29.7% 11.6% 0.8% 20.5% 1.9% -1.9% -4.2% Required Materials $ 78,705 $ 31,231 $ 27,005 $ 35,123 $ 29,751 $ 123,110 $ 36,027 $ 24,965 $ 25,152 $ 20,227 $ 106,371 $ 17,432 $ 5,645 $ 5,475 Y/Y change 17.3% 41.2% 99.2% 41.4% 63.6% 56.4% 15.4% -7.6% -28.4% -32.0% -13.6% -51.6% -77.4% -78.2% Chegg Services $ 332,221 $ 100,359 $ 126,004 $ 118,895 $ 175,970 $ 521,228 $ 162,351 $ 173,513 $ 146,790 $ 187,240 $ 669,894 $ 184,812 $ 189,076 $ 159,264 Y/Y change 30.8% 33.3% 56.9% 71.6% 64.0% 56.9% 61.8% 37.7% 23.5% 6.4% 28.5% 13.8% 9.0% 8.5% Subscribers Chegg Services subscribers 3,942,000 2,908,000 3,716,000 3,747,000 4,430,000 6,565,000 4,770,000 4,858,000 4,394,000 4,632,000 7,779,000 5,364,000 5,273,000 4,786,000 Y/Y change 29% 35% 67% 69% 74% 67% 64% 31% 17% 5% 18% 12% 9% 9% EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA $ 68,127 $ 21,006 $ 39,427 $ (1,715) $ 69,133 $ 127,851 $ (41,823) $ 54,852 $ 27,560 $ 46,179 $ 86,768 $ 33,362 $ 30,877 $ 108,197 % of revenue 16.6% 16.0% 25.8% -1.1% 33.6% 19.8% -21.1% 27.6% 16.0% 22.3% 11.2% 16.5% 15.9% 65.7% Y/Y change 231.2% 186.8% 105.2% n/m 119.8% 87.7% n/m 39.1% n/m -33.2% -32.1% n/m -43.7% n/m Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,014 $ 31,793 $ 55,474 $ 31,926 $ 87,865 $ 207,058 $ 57,146 $ 84,359 $ 46,360 $ 77,994 $ 265,859 $ 62,172 $ 68,326 $ 50,019 % of revenue 30.4% 24.2% 36.3% 20.7% 42.7% 32.1% 28.8% 42.5% 27.0% 37.6% 34.2% 30.7% 35.1% 30.4% Y/Y change 50.1% 33.0% 78.6% 38.5% 87.0% 65.6% 79.7% 52.1% 45.2% -11.2% 28.4% 8.8% -19.0% 7.9% RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (9,605) $ (5,713) $ 10,589 $ (37,140) $ 26,043 $ (6,221) $ (65,179) $ 32,764 $ 6,651 $ 24,306 $ (1,458) $ 5,742 $ 7,476 $ 251,562 Interest expense, net 44,851 13,427 13,425 17,468 21,977 66,297 1,929 1,701 1,633 1,633 6,896 1,597 1,616 1,525 Provision for income taxes 2,634 522 1,287 1,066 2,485 5,360 2,821 2,225 747 1,404 7,197 4,217 60 (167,264) Print textbook depreciation expense - 3,527 3,535 3,637 4,698 15,397 3,760 2,821 2,443 1,835 10,859 1,521 89 - Other depreciation and amortization expense 30,247 9,243 10,591 13,254 13,930 47,018 14,846 15,341 16,086 17,001 63,274 20,285 21,636 22,374 EBITDA 68,127 21,006 39,427 (1,715) 69,133 127,851 (41,823) 54,852 27,560 46,179 86,768 33,362 30,877 108,197 Print textbook depreciation expense - (3,527) (3,535) (3,637) (4,698) (15,397) (3,760) (2,821) (2,443) (1,835) (10,859) (1,521) (89) - Share-based compensation expense 64,909 18,334 19,546 21,529 24,646 84,055 23,100 28,545 24,512 32,689 108,846 33,084 31,087 34,170 Other income (expense), net (20,063) (4,960) (3,240) 804 (1,287) (8,683) 77,208 (1,920) (8,670) (1,146) 65,472 (6,180) (1,809) (97,258) Restructuring charges 97 - - - - - - - 1,851 71 1,922 - - - Acquisition-related compensation costs 10,466 940 3,276 4,945 71 9,232 2,421 1,457 1,249 1,251 6,378 3,079 3,628 4,282 Transitional logistics charges - - - - - - - 4,246 2,301 785 7,332 348 1,221 628 Impairment of lease related assets - - - - - - - - - - - - 3,411 - Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment - - - 10,000 - 10,000 - - - - - - - - Donation from Chegg Foundation 1,478 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,014 $ 31,793 $ 55,474 $ 31,926 $ 87,865 $ 207,058 $ 57,146 $ 84,359 $ 46,360 $ 77,994 $ 265,859 $ 62,172 $ 68,326 $ 50,019

Notes:

*Chegg Services revenue primarily includes Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math Solver, Chegg Study Pack, Busuu, Mathway, and Thinkful.

*Chegg Services subscribers include Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math Solver, Chegg Study Pack, Busuu, Mathway, and Thinkful customers who have paid to access the service during the time period.

*Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, adjusted for print textbook depreciation expense and to exclude share-based compensation expense, other income (expense), net, acquisition-related compensation costs, transitional logistics charges, impairment of lease related assets, restructuring charges, donation from Chegg Foundation and loss from impairment of strategic equity investment.

*Other income (expense), net during Q3'22 was largely driven by the gain on early extinguishment of debt.

*The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. *Please refer to the second page of this Investor Relations Data Sheet and our press release issued on November 1, 2022 under the header "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" for a more detailed description of our use of Non-GAAP measures and our reconciliation to GAAP.

*All information provided in this data sheet is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. *n/m - not meaningful