  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Chegg, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CHGG   US1630921096

CHEGG, INC.

(CHGG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
21.11 USD   -2.13%
Chegg : IR Data Sheet

11/01/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
Investor Relations Data Sheet

Unaudited

Last updated: 11/01/2022

In thousands, except percentages and Chegg Services subscribers

FY 2019

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

FY 2020

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

FY 2021

Q1'22

Q2'22

Q3'22

REVENUE

Total net revenues

$

410,926

$

131,590

$

153,009

$

154,018

$

205,721

$

644,338

$

198,378

$

198,478

$

171,942

$

207,467

$

776,265

$

202,244

$

194,721

$

164,739

Y/Y change

28.0%

35.1%

63.0%

63.6%

63.9%

56.8%

50.8%

29.7%

11.6%

0.8%

20.5%

1.9%

-1.9%

-4.2%

Required Materials

$

78,705

$

31,231

$

27,005

$

35,123

$

29,751

$

123,110

$

36,027

$

24,965

$

25,152

$

20,227

$

106,371

$

17,432

$

5,645

$

5,475

Y/Y change

17.3%

41.2%

99.2%

41.4%

63.6%

56.4%

15.4%

-7.6%

-28.4%

-32.0%

-13.6%

-51.6%

-77.4%

-78.2%

Chegg Services

$

332,221

$

100,359

$

126,004

$

118,895

$

175,970

$

521,228

$

162,351

$

173,513

$

146,790

$

187,240

$

669,894

$

184,812

$

189,076

$

159,264

Y/Y change

30.8%

33.3%

56.9%

71.6%

64.0%

56.9%

61.8%

37.7%

23.5%

6.4%

28.5%

13.8%

9.0%

8.5%

Subscribers

Chegg Services subscribers

3,942,000

2,908,000

3,716,000

3,747,000

4,430,000

6,565,000

4,770,000

4,858,000

4,394,000

4,632,000

7,779,000

5,364,000

5,273,000

4,786,000

Y/Y change

29%

35%

67%

69%

74%

67%

64%

31%

17%

5%

18%

12%

9%

9%

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA

$

68,127

$

21,006

$

39,427

$

(1,715)

$

69,133

$

127,851

$

(41,823)

$

54,852

$

27,560

$

46,179

$

86,768

$

33,362

$

30,877

$

108,197

% of revenue

16.6%

16.0%

25.8%

-1.1%

33.6%

19.8%

-21.1%

27.6%

16.0%

22.3%

11.2%

16.5%

15.9%

65.7%

Y/Y change

231.2%

186.8%

105.2%

n/m

119.8%

87.7%

n/m

39.1%

n/m

-33.2%

-32.1%

n/m

-43.7%

n/m

Adjusted EBITDA

$

125,014

$

31,793

$

55,474

$

31,926

$

87,865

$

207,058

$

57,146

$

84,359

$

46,360

$

77,994

$

265,859

$

62,172

$

68,326

$

50,019

% of revenue

30.4%

24.2%

36.3%

20.7%

42.7%

32.1%

28.8%

42.5%

27.0%

37.6%

34.2%

30.7%

35.1%

30.4%

Y/Y change

50.1%

33.0%

78.6%

38.5%

87.0%

65.6%

79.7%

52.1%

45.2%

-11.2%

28.4%

8.8%

-19.0%

7.9%

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Net (loss) income

$

(9,605)

$

(5,713)

$

10,589

$

(37,140)

$

26,043

$

(6,221)

$

(65,179)

$

32,764

$

6,651

$

24,306

$

(1,458)

$

5,742

$

7,476

$

251,562

Interest expense, net

44,851

13,427

13,425

17,468

21,977

66,297

1,929

1,701

1,633

1,633

6,896

1,597

1,616

1,525

Provision for income taxes

2,634

522

1,287

1,066

2,485

5,360

2,821

2,225

747

1,404

7,197

4,217

60

(167,264)

Print textbook depreciation expense

-

3,527

3,535

3,637

4,698

15,397

3,760

2,821

2,443

1,835

10,859

1,521

89

-

Other depreciation and amortization expense

30,247

9,243

10,591

13,254

13,930

47,018

14,846

15,341

16,086

17,001

63,274

20,285

21,636

22,374

EBITDA

68,127

21,006

39,427

(1,715)

69,133

127,851

(41,823)

54,852

27,560

46,179

86,768

33,362

30,877

108,197

Print textbook depreciation expense

-

(3,527)

(3,535)

(3,637)

(4,698)

(15,397)

(3,760)

(2,821)

(2,443)

(1,835)

(10,859)

(1,521)

(89)

-

Share-based compensation expense

64,909

18,334

19,546

21,529

24,646

84,055

23,100

28,545

24,512

32,689

108,846

33,084

31,087

34,170

Other income (expense), net

(20,063)

(4,960)

(3,240)

804

(1,287)

(8,683)

77,208

(1,920)

(8,670)

(1,146)

65,472

(6,180)

(1,809)

(97,258)

Restructuring charges

97

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,851

71

1,922

-

-

-

Acquisition-related compensation costs

10,466

940

3,276

4,945

71

9,232

2,421

1,457

1,249

1,251

6,378

3,079

3,628

4,282

Transitional logistics charges

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,246

2,301

785

7,332

348

1,221

628

Impairment of lease related assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,411

-

Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment

-

-

-

10,000

-

10,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Donation from Chegg Foundation

1,478

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

125,014

$

31,793

$

55,474

$

31,926

$

87,865

$

207,058

$

57,146

$

84,359

$

46,360

$

77,994

$

265,859

$

62,172

$

68,326

$

50,019

Notes:

*Chegg Services revenue primarily includes Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math Solver, Chegg Study Pack, Busuu, Mathway, and Thinkful.

*Chegg Services subscribers include Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math Solver, Chegg Study Pack, Busuu, Mathway, and Thinkful customers who have paid to access the service during the time period.

*Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, adjusted for print textbook depreciation expense and to exclude share-based compensation expense, other income (expense), net, acquisition-related compensation costs, transitional logistics charges, impairment of lease related assets, restructuring charges, donation from Chegg Foundation and loss from impairment of strategic equity investment.

*Other income (expense), net during Q3'22 was largely driven by the gain on early extinguishment of debt.

*The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. *Please refer to the second page of this Investor Relations Data Sheet and our press release issued on November 1, 2022 under the header "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" for a more detailed description of our use of Non-GAAP measures and our reconciliation to GAAP.

*All information provided in this data sheet is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. *n/m - not meaningful

CHEGG, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

FY 2019

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

FY 2020

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

FY 2021

Q1'22

Q2'22

Q3'22

Operating expenses

$

300,927

$

85,924

$

87,424

$

109,450

$

99,370

$

382,168

$

110,215

$

103,000

$

104,479

$

125,560

$

443,254

$

141,783

$

141,694

$

130,971

Share-based compensation expense

(64,483)

(18,165)

(19,333)

(21,267)

(24,340)

(83,105)

(22,738)

(28,126)

(24,119)

(32,242)

(107,225)

(32,461)

(30,418)

(33,517)

Amortization of intangible assets

(7,482)

(2,467)

(3,000)

(4,408)

(4,403)

(14,278)

(2,335)

(1,005)

(877)

(836)

(5,053)

(2,801)

(2,987)

(2,843)

Acquisition-related compensation costs

(10,466)

(940)

(3,276)

(4,945)

(71)

(9,232)

(2,421)

(1,457)

(1,249)

(1,251)

(6,378)

(3,069)

(3,616)

(4,275)

Restructuring charges

(97)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(818)

(117)

(935)

-

-

-

Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment

-

-

-

(10,000)

-

(10,000)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Donation from Chegg Foundation

(1,478)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment of lease related assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,411)

-

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

216,921

$

64,352

$

61,815

$

68,830

$

70,556

$

265,553

$

82,721

$

72,412

$

77,416

$

91,114

$

323,663

$

103,452

$

101,262

$

90,336

Income (loss) from operations

$

17,817

$

3,276

$

22,061

$

(17,802)

$

49,218

$

56,753

$

16,779

$

34,770

$

361

$

26,197

$

78,107

$

5,376

$

7,343

$

(11,435)

Share-based compensation expense

64,909

18,334

19,546

21,529

24,646

84,055

23,100

28,545

24,512

32,689

108,846

33,084

31,087

34,170

Amortization of intangible assets

7,482

2,467

3,000

4,408

4,403

14,278

4,449

3,178

3,047

3,011

13,685

6,442

6,772

6,529

Acquisition-related compensation costs

10,466

940

3,276

4,945

71

9,232

2,421

1,457

1,249

1,251

6,378

3,079

3,628

4,282

Transitional logistics charges

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,246

2,301

785

7,332

348

1,221

628

Restructuring charges

97

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,851

71

1,922

-

-

-

Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment

-

-

-

10,000

-

10,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Donation from Chegg Foundation

1,478

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment of lease related assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,411

-

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

102,249

$

25,017

$

47,883

$

23,080

$

78,338

$

174,318

$

46,749

$

72,196

$

33,321

$

64,004

$

216,270

$

48,329

$

53,462

$

34,174

Net (loss) income

$

(9,605)

$

(5,713)

$

10,589

$

(37,140)

$

26,043

$

(6,221)

$

(65,179)

$

32,764

$

6,651

$

24,306

$

(1,458)

$

5,742

$

7,476

$

251,562

Share-based compensation expense

64,909

18,334

19,546

21,529

24,646

84,055

23,100

28,545

24,512

32,689

108,846

33,084

31,087

34,170

Amortization of intangible assets

7,482

2,467

3,000

4,408

4,403

14,278

4,449

3,178

3,047

3,011

13,685

6,442

6,772

6,529

Acquisition-related compensation costs

10,466

940

3,276

4,945

71

9,232

2,421

1,457

1,249

1,251

6,378

3,079

3,628

4,282

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

43,202

12,946

12,946

17,018

21,663

64,573

1,626

1,471

1,412

1,413

5,922

1,382

1,397

1,305

Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

3,315

971

4,286

78,152

-

-

-

78,152

-

-

(93,519)

Tax benefit related to release of valuation allowance

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(174,601)

Loss on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,148

-

-

-

7,148

-

-

-

Gain on sale of strategic equity investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,338)

-

(7,158)

-

(12,496)

-

-

-

Transitional logistics charges

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,246

2,301

785

7,332

348

1,221

628

Restructuring charges

97

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,851

71

1,922

-

-

-

Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment

-

-

-

10,000

-

10,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Donation from Chegg Foundation

1,478

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment of lease related assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,411

-

Non-GAAP net income

$

118,029

$

28,974

$

49,357

$

24,075

$

77,797

$

180,203

$

46,379

$

71,661

$

33,865

$

63,526

$

215,431

$

50,077

$

54,992

$

30,356

Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, diluted

119,204

122,428

123,842

126,194

141,297

125,367

134,352

168,282

146,699

166,836

141,262

133,270

149,574

148,045

Effect of shares for stock plan activity

7,094

4,376

3,665

4,268

-

4,470

3,563

-

-

-

2,545

-

-

-

Effect of shares related to convertible senior notes

3,526

3,968

6,344

8,721

-

4,942

28,818

-

22,875

-

23,300

22,875

-

-

Non-GAAP weighted average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

129,824

130,772

133,851

139,183

141,297

134,779

166,733

168,282

169,574

166,836

167,107

156,145

149,574

148,045

Net (loss) income per share, diluted

$

(0.08)

$

(0.05)

$

0.08

$

(0.29)

$

0.18

$

(0.05)

$

(0.49)

$

0.20

$

0.05

$

0.15

$

(0.01)

$

0.04

$

0.06

$

1.23

Adjustments

0.99

0.27

0.29

0.46

0.37

1.39

0.77

0.23

0.15

0.23

1.30

0.28

0.31

(1.02)

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

$

0.91

$

0.22

$

0.37

$

0.17

$

0.55

$

1.34

$

0.28

$

0.43

$

0.20

$

0.38

$

1.29

$

0.32

$

0.37

$

0.21

Notes:

*Non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related compensation costs, restructuring charges, the loss from impairment of strategic equity investment, the donation from Chegg Foundation, and impairment of lease related assets.

*Non-GAAP income from operations as (loss) income from operations excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related compensation costs, transitional logistics charges, restructuring charges, the loss from impairment of strategic equity investment, the donation from Chegg Foundation, and impairment of lease related assets.

*Non-GAAP net income as net (loss) income excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related compensation costs, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, the loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt, the tax benefit related to release of valuation allowance, the loss on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net, the gain on sale of strategic equity investment, transitional logistics charges, restructuring charges, the loss from impairment of strategic equity investment, the donation from Chegg Foundation, and impairment of lease related assets.

*Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding as weighted average shares outstanding adjusted for the effect of outstanding stock options, RSUs, PSUs, and shares related to our convertible senior notes *The effect of shares for stock plan activity represents the dilutive impact of outstanding stock options, RSUs, and PSUs calculated under the treasury stock method.

*Beginning January 1, 2021, as a result of our adoption of ASU 2020-06, the effect of shares related to convertible senior notes represents the dilutive impact of outstanding convertible senior notes calculated under the if-converted method which assumes all outstanding convertible senior notes are converted at the beginning of the period resulting in a higher share count when calculating the dilutive impact. Prior to our adoption of ASU 2020-06, the effect of shares related to convertible senior notes represents the dilutive impact of outstanding convertible senior notes calculated under the treasury stock method.

*Non-GAAP EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by the non-GAAP weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding

*The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. *All information provided in this data sheet is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Chegg Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 21:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
