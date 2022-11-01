Chegg : IR Data Sheet

In thousands, except percentages and Chegg Services subscribers
FY 2019
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
FY 2020
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
FY 2021
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q3'22
REVENUE
Total net revenues
$
410,926
$
131,590
$
153,009
$
154,018
$
205,721
$
644,338
$
198,378
$
198,478
$
171,942
$
207,467
$
776,265
$
202,244
$
194,721
$
164,739
Y/Y change
28.0%
35.1%
63.0%
63.6%
63.9%
56.8%
50.8%
29.7%
11.6%
0.8%
20.5%
1.9%
-1.9%
-4.2%
Required Materials
$
78,705
$
31,231
$
27,005
$
35,123
$
29,751
$
123,110
$
36,027
$
24,965
$
25,152
$
20,227
$
106,371
$
17,432
$
5,645
$
5,475
Y/Y change
17.3%
41.2%
99.2%
41.4%
63.6%
56.4%
15.4%
-7.6%
-28.4%
-32.0%
-13.6%
-51.6%
-77.4%
-78.2%
Chegg Services
$
332,221
$
100,359
$
126,004
$
118,895
$
175,970
$
521,228
$
162,351
$
173,513
$
146,790
$
187,240
$
669,894
$
184,812
$
189,076
$
159,264
Y/Y change
30.8%
33.3%
56.9%
71.6%
64.0%
56.9%
61.8%
37.7%
23.5%
6.4%
28.5%
13.8%
9.0%
8.5%
Subscribers
Chegg Services subscribers
3,942,000
2,908,000
3,716,000
3,747,000
4,430,000
6,565,000
4,770,000
4,858,000
4,394,000
4,632,000
7,779,000
5,364,000
5,273,000
4,786,000
Y/Y change
29%
35%
67%
69%
74%
67%
64%
31%
17%
5%
18%
12%
9%
9%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA
$
68,127
$
21,006
$
39,427
$
(1,715)
$
69,133
$
127,851
$
(41,823)
$
54,852
$
27,560
$
46,179
$
86,768
$
33,362
$
30,877
$
108,197
% of revenue
16.6%
16.0%
25.8%
-1.1%
33.6%
19.8%
-21.1%
27.6%
16.0%
22.3%
11.2%
16.5%
15.9%
65.7%
Y/Y change
231.2%
186.8%
105.2%
n/m
119.8%
87.7%
n/m
39.1%
n/m
-33.2%
-32.1%
n/m
-43.7%
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA
$
125,014
$
31,793
$
55,474
$
31,926
$
87,865
$
207,058
$
57,146
$
84,359
$
46,360
$
77,994
$
265,859
$
62,172
$
68,326
$
50,019
% of revenue
30.4%
24.2%
36.3%
20.7%
42.7%
32.1%
28.8%
42.5%
27.0%
37.6%
34.2%
30.7%
35.1%
30.4%
Y/Y change
50.1%
33.0%
78.6%
38.5%
87.0%
65.6%
79.7%
52.1%
45.2%
-11.2%
28.4%
8.8%
-19.0%
7.9%
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Net (loss) income
$
(9,605)
$
(5,713)
$
10,589
$
(37,140)
$
26,043
$
(6,221)
$
(65,179)
$
32,764
$
6,651
$
24,306
$
(1,458)
$
5,742
$
7,476
$
251,562
Interest expense, net
44,851
13,427
13,425
17,468
21,977
66,297
1,929
1,701
1,633
1,633
6,896
1,597
1,616
1,525
Provision for income taxes
2,634
522
1,287
1,066
2,485
5,360
2,821
2,225
747
1,404
7,197
4,217
60
(167,264)
Print textbook depreciation expense
-
3,527
3,535
3,637
4,698
15,397
3,760
2,821
2,443
1,835
10,859
1,521
89
-
Other depreciation and amortization expense
30,247
9,243
10,591
13,254
13,930
47,018
14,846
15,341
16,086
17,001
63,274
20,285
21,636
22,374
EBITDA
68,127
21,006
39,427
(1,715)
69,133
127,851
(41,823)
54,852
27,560
46,179
86,768
33,362
30,877
108,197
Print textbook depreciation expense
-
(3,527)
(3,535)
(3,637)
(4,698)
(15,397)
(3,760)
(2,821)
(2,443)
(1,835)
(10,859)
(1,521)
(89)
-
Share-based compensation expense
64,909
18,334
19,546
21,529
24,646
84,055
23,100
28,545
24,512
32,689
108,846
33,084
31,087
34,170
Other income (expense), net
(20,063)
(4,960)
(3,240)
804
(1,287)
(8,683)
77,208
(1,920)
(8,670)
(1,146)
65,472
(6,180)
(1,809)
(97,258)
Restructuring charges
97
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,851
71
1,922
-
-
-
Acquisition-related compensation costs
10,466
940
3,276
4,945
71
9,232
2,421
1,457
1,249
1,251
6,378
3,079
3,628
4,282
Transitional logistics charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,246
2,301
785
7,332
348
1,221
628
Impairment of lease related assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,411
-
Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment
-
-
-
10,000
-
10,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Donation from Chegg Foundation
1,478
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
125,014
$
31,793
$
55,474
$
31,926
$
87,865
$
207,058
$
57,146
$
84,359
$
46,360
$
77,994
$
265,859
$
62,172
$
68,326
$
50,019
Notes:
*Chegg Services revenue primarily includes Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math Solver, Chegg Study Pack, Busuu, Mathway, and Thinkful.
*Chegg Services subscribers include Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math Solver, Chegg Study Pack, Busuu, Mathway, and Thinkful customers who have paid to access the service during the time period.
*Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, adjusted for print textbook depreciation expense and to exclude share-based compensation expense, other income (expense), net, acquisition-related compensation costs, transitional logistics charges, impairment of lease related assets, restructuring charges, donation from Chegg Foundation and loss from impairment of strategic equity investment.
*Other income (expense), net during Q3'22 was largely driven by the gain on early extinguishment of debt.
*The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. *Please refer to the second page of this Investor Relations Data Sheet and our press release issued on November 1, 2022 under the header "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" for a more detailed description of our use of Non-GAAP measures and our reconciliation to GAAP.
*All information provided in this data sheet is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. *n/m - not meaningful
CHEGG, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
FY 2019
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
FY 2020
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
FY 2021
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q3'22
Operating expenses
$
300,927
$
85,924
$
87,424
$
109,450
$
99,370
$
382,168
$
110,215
$
103,000
$
104,479
$
125,560
$
443,254
$
141,783
$
141,694
$
130,971
Share-based compensation expense
(64,483)
(18,165)
(19,333)
(21,267)
(24,340)
(83,105)
(22,738)
(28,126)
(24,119)
(32,242)
(107,225)
(32,461)
(30,418)
(33,517)
Amortization of intangible assets
(7,482)
(2,467)
(3,000)
(4,408)
(4,403)
(14,278)
(2,335)
(1,005)
(877)
(836)
(5,053)
(2,801)
(2,987)
(2,843)
Acquisition-related compensation costs
(10,466)
(940)
(3,276)
(4,945)
(71)
(9,232)
(2,421)
(1,457)
(1,249)
(1,251)
(6,378)
(3,069)
(3,616)
(4,275)
Restructuring charges
(97)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(818)
(117)
(935)
-
-
-
Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment
-
-
-
(10,000)
-
(10,000)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Donation from Chegg Foundation
(1,478)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of lease related assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,411)
-
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
216,921
$
64,352
$
61,815
$
68,830
$
70,556
$
265,553
$
82,721
$
72,412
$
77,416
$
91,114
$
323,663
$
103,452
$
101,262
$
90,336
Income (loss) from operations
$
17,817
$
3,276
$
22,061
$
(17,802)
$
49,218
$
56,753
$
16,779
$
34,770
$
361
$
26,197
$
78,107
$
5,376
$
7,343
$
(11,435)
Share-based compensation expense
64,909
18,334
19,546
21,529
24,646
84,055
23,100
28,545
24,512
32,689
108,846
33,084
31,087
34,170
Amortization of intangible assets
7,482
2,467
3,000
4,408
4,403
14,278
4,449
3,178
3,047
3,011
13,685
6,442
6,772
6,529
Acquisition-related compensation costs
10,466
940
3,276
4,945
71
9,232
2,421
1,457
1,249
1,251
6,378
3,079
3,628
4,282
Transitional logistics charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,246
2,301
785
7,332
348
1,221
628
Restructuring charges
97
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,851
71
1,922
-
-
-
Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment
-
-
-
10,000
-
10,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Donation from Chegg Foundation
1,478
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of lease related assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,411
-
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
102,249
$
25,017
$
47,883
$
23,080
$
78,338
$
174,318
$
46,749
$
72,196
$
33,321
$
64,004
$
216,270
$
48,329
$
53,462
$
34,174
Net (loss) income
$
(9,605)
$
(5,713)
$
10,589
$
(37,140)
$
26,043
$
(6,221)
$
(65,179)
$
32,764
$
6,651
$
24,306
$
(1,458)
$
5,742
$
7,476
$
251,562
Share-based compensation expense
64,909
18,334
19,546
21,529
24,646
84,055
23,100
28,545
24,512
32,689
108,846
33,084
31,087
34,170
Amortization of intangible assets
7,482
2,467
3,000
4,408
4,403
14,278
4,449
3,178
3,047
3,011
13,685
6,442
6,772
6,529
Acquisition-related compensation costs
10,466
940
3,276
4,945
71
9,232
2,421
1,457
1,249
1,251
6,378
3,079
3,628
4,282
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
43,202
12,946
12,946
17,018
21,663
64,573
1,626
1,471
1,412
1,413
5,922
1,382
1,397
1,305
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
3,315
971
4,286
78,152
-
-
-
78,152
-
-
(93,519)
Tax benefit related to release of valuation allowance
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(174,601)
Loss on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,148
-
-
-
7,148
-
-
-
Gain on sale of strategic equity investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,338)
-
(7,158)
-
(12,496)
-
-
-
Transitional logistics charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,246
2,301
785
7,332
348
1,221
628
Restructuring charges
97
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,851
71
1,922
-
-
-
Loss from impairment of strategic equity investment
-
-
-
10,000
-
10,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Donation from Chegg Foundation
1,478
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of lease related assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,411
-
Non-GAAP net income
$
118,029
$
28,974
$
49,357
$
24,075
$
77,797
$
180,203
$
46,379
$
71,661
$
33,865
$
63,526
$
215,431
$
50,077
$
54,992
$
30,356
Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, diluted
119,204
122,428
123,842
126,194
141,297
125,367
134,352
168,282
146,699
166,836
141,262
133,270
149,574
148,045
Effect of shares for stock plan activity
7,094
4,376
3,665
4,268
-
4,470
3,563
-
-
-
2,545
-
-
-
Effect of shares related to convertible senior notes
3,526
3,968
6,344
8,721
-
4,942
28,818
-
22,875
-
23,300
22,875
-
-
Non-GAAP weighted average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
129,824
130,772
133,851
139,183
141,297
134,779
166,733
168,282
169,574
166,836
167,107
156,145
149,574
148,045
Net (loss) income per share, diluted
$
(0.08)
$
(0.05)
$
0.08
$
(0.29)
$
0.18
$
(0.05)
$
(0.49)
$
0.20
$
0.05
$
0.15
$
(0.01)
$
0.04
$
0.06
$
1.23
Adjustments
0.99
0.27
0.29
0.46
0.37
1.39
0.77
0.23
0.15
0.23
1.30
0.28
0.31
(1.02)
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
$
0.91
$
0.22
$
0.37
$
0.17
$
0.55
$
1.34
$
0.28
$
0.43
$
0.20
$
0.38
$
1.29
$
0.32
$
0.37
$
0.21
Notes:
*Non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related compensation costs, restructuring charges, the loss from impairment of strategic equity investment, the donation from Chegg Foundation, and impairment of lease related assets.
*Non-GAAP income from operations as (loss) income from operations excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related compensation costs, transitional logistics charges, restructuring charges, the loss from impairment of strategic equity investment, the donation from Chegg Foundation, and impairment of lease related assets.
*Non-GAAP net income as net (loss) income excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related compensation costs, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, the loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt, the tax benefit related to release of valuation allowance, the loss on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net, the gain on sale of strategic equity investment, transitional logistics charges, restructuring charges, the loss from impairment of strategic equity investment, the donation from Chegg Foundation, and impairment of lease related assets.
*Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding as weighted average shares outstanding adjusted for the effect of outstanding stock options, RSUs, PSUs, and shares related to our convertible senior notes *The effect of shares for stock plan activity represents the dilutive impact of outstanding stock options, RSUs, and PSUs calculated under the treasury stock method.
*Beginning January 1, 2021, as a result of our adoption of ASU 2020-06, the effect of shares related to convertible senior notes represents the dilutive impact of outstanding convertible senior notes calculated under the if-converted method which assumes all outstanding convertible senior notes are converted at the beginning of the period resulting in a higher share count when calculating the dilutive impact. Prior to our adoption of ASU 2020-06, the effect of shares related to convertible senior notes represents the dilutive impact of outstanding convertible senior notes calculated under the treasury stock method.
*Non-GAAP EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by the non-GAAP weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding
*The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. *All information provided in this data sheet is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.