Chegg published its third annual ESG report for 2023, including a complete Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, published its third annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for the 2023 reporting year. The report covers key milestones, policies, programs, and disclosures across the company’s six ESG pillars: Focus on People, Act Responsibly, Help Learners, Operate Sustainably, Give Back, and Govern Effectively. The report also aligns disclosures to various reporting frameworks (GRI and SASB) and addresses our program’s alignment with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“In the face of global challenges over the last few years, Chegg has deepened our commitment to putting our students first and creating a positive impact for all our stakeholders through our ESG practices,” said Nathan Schultz, president and CEO of Chegg, Inc. “Helping learners succeed is our guiding principle, and we know that we can serve more learners, innovate faster, and deliver better business results when we prioritize employee well-being, foster diverse and inclusive environments, and champion sustainable practices.”

“By actively addressing our material ESG issues, we mitigate risks, enhance operational efficiency, and foster trust among stakeholders,” said Tracey Ford, VP, Investor Relations and ESG at Chegg. “Embracing ESG isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s a strategy imperative that drives shareholder value.”

Among the many highlights in the 2023 ESG report, Chegg:

Completed its first full Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG inventory for the 2023 reporting year, and 2023 represents our second year in which we engaged an external third party to provide limited assurance on our emissions disclosures.

Launched a new global corporate matching program for employees’ charitable donations.

Chegg.org Impact Fund donated over $600,000 to non-profits in 2023 1 with a focus on the following U.N. SDGs: Quality Education, Good Health & Wellbeing, and Decent Work & Economic Growth.

with a focus on the following U.N. SDGs: Quality Education, Good Health & Wellbeing, and Decent Work & Economic Growth. Achieved impressive impact and engagement from our second annual Global Day of Impact, including packaging over 73,000 pounds of food and assembling STEAM learning kits for over 2,000 students, and much more.

Chegg is rated AAA by MSCI for ESG, the highest possible rating, with the most recent ESG report updated in May 2024. Chegg is also categorized as an Industry Mover and Sustainability Yearbook Member by S&P Global as a part of its annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

1 Chegg.org Impact Fund is run through the Tides Foundation

