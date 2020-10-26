Chegg : Q3-20 Investor Presentation 0 10/26/2020 | 05:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Leading direct-to-student learning platform to improve outcomes Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. Investment Highlights Leading Direct-To-Student Connected Learning Platform Large Addressable Market with Compelling Market Trends High Growth and High Margin Model Competitive Moat Given Brand, Reach, Data and Proprietary Content 4 Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. Chegg at a Glance(1) 3.9 Million 29% CHEGG SERVICES CHEGG SERVICES SUBSCRIBERS SUBSCRIBERS Y/Y GROWTH 31% 30% CHEGG SERVICES ADJUSTED EBITDA Y/Y REVENUE GROWTH MARGIN(2) ~15 Million CHEGG PLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN AN AVERAGE MONTH VOTED FORTUNE'S BEST Small and Medium Workplaces Workplaces in Technology Workplaces for Parents 1. All amounts shown are for FY19 and are based on Company internal data 5 2. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP. Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. Q3 - 20 Highlights 3.7 million Chegg Services subscribers, up 69% y/y (1)

Chegg total revenue of $154 million, up 64% y/y (1)

252 million Chegg Study content views (1) ) 6 1. Based on Company internal data Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. Today's Learners Face More Pressure Than Ever It's Harder to Be a Student They're Faced with Mounting Costs They Aren't Prepared for the Workplace 25 37% 41% AVERAGE STUDENT AGE(1) DON'T GRADUATE(3) OF RECENT GRADUATES ARE ~40% $30K UNDEREMPLOYED (5) ARE EMPLOYED(2) DEBT OWED BY 2018 GRADUATES(4) Need a Platform to Support Them 1. Hall and Partners Survey, Oct 2019, (College (n=1737)) 4. Student Loan Hero (last updated January 15, 2020) 2. National Center for Education Statistics, The Condition of Education 2020. 5. Federal Reserve Bank of New York; as of December 2019 (last updated February 20, 2020) 7 3. National Clearinghouse Research Center (2018); Reflects % of students who don't graduate from a 4-yr Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. institution in 6 years or less Large and Expanding Global Market Opportunity Current Market Opportunity Total Potential Opportunity 102 Million Total 18M 36M CA, AU and UK Secondary and Tertiary US University(1) and Students(3) High School Students (2) Students Can Benefit from 48M English Language Instruction as a Medium - Tertiary Students Outside the US, CA, AU, UK(5) 3.9 Million(4) Chegg Services Subscribers in 2019 Y/Y growth of 29% 36M US University(1) and High School Students (2) 18M CA, AU and UK Secondary and Tertiary Students(3) National Center for Education Statistics and US Census Bureau, 2020; includes graduate and undergraduate students National Center for Education Statistics and US Census Bureau, 2020 UNESCO Institute for Statistics, 2017. Based on Company internal data 5. Based on internal Company estimates (includes India, Philippines, Mexico, Turkey, South Korea, South Africa, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Finland, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Denmark, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Ireland, Singapore, Germany, UAE, Sweden) Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. Today Globally, More Than Ever, Chegg's Overwhelming Value is Critically Apparent Online On-demand Personalized Adaptive Affordable …and Backed by Human Help 9 ChegggIncInc. ©. ©20005--2020..AlllRightsts Reserved. Chegg is Well-Known Among College Students Chegg scores highest in unaided awareness among college students(1) Amazon Quizlet Khan Academy Google 87% OF COLLEGE STUDENTS HAVE HEARD OF A CHEGG SERVICE (1) 1. H&P Annual Survey, October 2019 (College n=1737). Based on the question: "What companies, websites, and resources can you think of that provide students with support with their studies and their lives around school (such as buying/renting textbooks, tutoring, homework help, writing help, citations, college and 10 scholarship search, test preparation for entrance exams and finding internships)?" Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. Chegg Services are Used by Students Across Several Fields of Study Primary Field of Study for Chegg Services Subscribers* 19% STEM 61% Business 21% Humanities/Social Studies/Other 11 * = Hall & Partners Brand Tracker October 2019 (College n=1737). Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. Integrated Platform of Connected Services Chegg Services Academic Skills Chegg Study Homework help learning service with a library 46 million pieces of content (~40 million expert answered Q&As and ~6 million textbook solutions)* Chegg Writing A leading provider of online writing tools. Creates bibliographies and checks for grammar errors and plagiarism Chegg Math Solver Chegg Study Pack Three-in-one package that bundles together Chegg Study, Chegg Math Solver and Chegg Writing Thinkful High quality on-lineskills-based courses • Data science • Data analytics • UX / UI design • Project management • Technical project management Step by step math problem solver Chegg Tutors 24/7 support help from a community of subject experts • Digital marketing • Software engineering Required Materials Textbooks Rent or buy print textbooks or eTextbooks 12 12 * = Company data as of Q3-20 Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. Chegg is Delivering Strong Outcomes for Students 92% 90% Chegg Study helps me Chegg Study helps me better get better grades(1) understand my schoolwork(1) 85% Thinkful placement rate(2) 1 = Source: H&P Blind Customer Survey, October 2019. Bases (College Chegg Study product payers who paid for services and used 13 Chegg Study for at least 2 months in 2019) Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. 2 = As of September 2019. Thinkful graduates who get jobs in their field of study within six months of graduating their program Rapid Growth of Chegg Services Chegg Services Subscribers Annual Chegg Services Subscribers (in millions) FY'15 1.0 FY'16 1.5 29% y/y growth FY'17 2.2 for '19 FY'18 3.1 FY'19 3.9 Chegg Services Revenue Revenue Growth ($ in millions)* Chegg Services FY'15 - FY'20 CAGR: 40% Prior to FY 2017, Required Materials revenues are shown on a non-GAAP basis as if the transition of print textbook business to Ingram was complete and the revenues from our print textbook business were entirely commission-based. Chegg has completed its transition to Ingram and in FY 2017 all Required Materials revenues are commission-based. A reconciliation of Required Materials revenues to non-GAAP Required Materials revenues is set forth in the appendix 14 hereto. FY'20 (E) is based on the midpoint of guidance provided on October 26, 2020. Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. We are increasing our organic guidance Business Outlook Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Full Year 2020 Results Guidance Guidance Total Net Revenues $154.0m $188m - $190m $626m - $628m Chegg Services Revenue $118.9m $162m - $164m $507m - $509m Gross Margin % 60% 72% - 73% 68% - 69% Adjusted EBITDA* $31.9m $82m - $84m $201m - $203m CapEx $21.7m $105m - $115m • * = Non-GAAP financial measure. See appendix for reconciliation of 1) Q3-20 net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and 2) 15 15 forward looking net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. We are increasing our organic guidance Business Outlook: Full Year 2021 Total Revenue ~$775m Chegg Services Revenue ~$655m Year over Year Growth ~29% Gross Margin ~70% Adjusted EBITDA* ~$260m Adjusted EBITDA Margin ~34% * Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliation of 1) forward looking net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA set forth in the appendix 16 16 hereto Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. Appendix 17 Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 18 Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense, net guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 represents the impact of the early adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity on January 1, 2021. ASU 2020-06 removes the cash conversion feature separation model for convertible instruments which we believe will result in lower non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount for the year ending December 31, 2021. We will continue to evaluate the impacts of this guidance as we near our adoption date.

