CHEGG, INC.

(CHGG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/26 04:10:00 pm
86.69 USD   -0.08%
05:50pCHEGG : Q3-20 Investor Presentation
PU
05:45pCHEGG : IR Data Sheet
PU
04:19pCHEGG : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Chegg : Q3-20 Investor Presentation

10/26/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Q3-20 Investor Presentation

October 26, 2020

Confidential Material / © 2020 Chegg, Inc. / All Rights Reserved

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by references to future periods and use of terminology such "plan," "outlook," "non-GAAP," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "guidance," "as if," "transition," or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation Chegg's positioning to capture market opportunity, Chegg's total potential market opportunity, Chegg's aim to provide overwhelming value to solve learners' problems, Chegg's belief that 54 million students can currently benefit from Chegg and 102 million students could potentially benefit from Chegg, the non-GAAP presentations of Chegg's results of operations, and all statements about Chegg's financial outlook. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and are based on management's expectations as of the date of this presentation and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the economy generally; the effects of the COVID-19 on education, including in-person classes, the transition to virtual learning, and enrollment in colleges and universities; Chegg's ability to attract new students, increase engagement and increase monetization; Chegg's ability to attract new students from high schools and colleges, which are populations with inherently high turnover; Chegg's ability to maintain its services and systems without interruption, including as a result of technical issues or cybersecurity threats; the ease of accessing Chegg's offerings through search engines; the rate of adoption of Chegg's offerings; the effect and integration of Chegg's acquisition of Imagine Easy Solutions, Cogeon, WriteLab, StudyBlue, Thinkful and Mathway; Chegg's ability to expand internationally; Chegg's ability to strategically take advantage of new opportunities; competitive developments, including pricing pressures and other services targeting students; Chegg's

anticipated growth of Chegg Services; Chegg's ability to build and expand its services offerings; Chegg's ability to develop new products and services on a cost-effective basis and to integrate acquired businesses and assets; the impact of seasonality on the business; Chegg's reputation with students and tutors; the outcome of any current litigation; Chegg's transition from Ingram to FedEx for Required Materials; Chegg's ability to effectively

control operating costs; changes in Chegg's addressable market; regulatory changes, in particular concerning privacy and marketing; any significant disruptions related to cybersecurity or cyber-attacks; changes in the education market, including as a result of COVID-19; and general economic, political and industry conditions. All information provided in this presentation and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Chegg's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 3, 2020 and Chegg's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures of financial performance, including adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Required Materials revenues. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Chegg's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures, are contained in the Appendix to this presentation.

2

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Leading direct-to-student learning platform

to improve outcomes

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Investment Highlights

Leading Direct-To-Student Connected Learning

Platform

Large Addressable Market with Compelling Market

Trends

High Growth and High Margin Model

Competitive Moat Given Brand, Reach, Data and

Proprietary Content

4

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Chegg at a Glance(1)

3.9 Million

29%

CHEGG SERVICES

CHEGG SERVICES SUBSCRIBERS

SUBSCRIBERS

Y/Y GROWTH

31%

30%

CHEGG SERVICES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Y/Y REVENUE GROWTH

MARGIN(2)

~15 Million

CHEGG PLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN AN

AVERAGE MONTH

VOTED FORTUNE'S BEST

Small and Medium Workplaces

Workplaces in Technology

Workplaces for Parents

1. All amounts shown are for FY19 and are based on Company internal data

5

2. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP.

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Q3 - 20 Highlights

  • 3.7 million Chegg Services subscribers, up 69% y/y(1)
  • Chegg total revenue of $154 million, up 64% y/y(1)
  • 252 million Chegg Study content views (1))

6

1. Based on Company internal data

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Today's Learners Face More Pressure Than Ever

It's Harder to Be a Student

They're Faced with Mounting Costs They Aren't Prepared for the Workplace

25

37%

41%

AVERAGE STUDENT AGE(1)

DON'T GRADUATE(3)

OF RECENT GRADUATES ARE

~40%

$30K

UNDEREMPLOYED (5)

ARE EMPLOYED(2)

DEBT OWED BY 2018 GRADUATES(4)

Need a Platform to Support Them

1.

Hall and Partners Survey, Oct 2019, (College (n=1737))

4.

Student Loan Hero (last updated January 15, 2020)

2.

National Center for Education Statistics, The Condition of Education 2020.

5.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York; as of December 2019 (last updated February 20, 2020)

7

3.

National Clearinghouse Research Center (2018); Reflects % of students who don't graduate from a 4-yr

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

institution in 6 years or less

Large and Expanding Global Market Opportunity

Current Market Opportunity

Total Potential Opportunity

102 Million Total

18M

36M

CA, AU and UK

Secondary and

Tertiary

US University(1) and

Students(3)

High School

Students (2)

Students Can Benefit from

48M

English Language

Instruction as a

Medium - Tertiary

Students Outside the

US, CA, AU, UK(5)

3.9 Million(4)

Chegg Services Subscribers in 2019

Y/Y growth of 29%

36M

US University(1)

and High School

Students (2)

18M

CA, AU and UK

Secondary and

Tertiary

Students(3)

  1. National Center for Education Statistics and US Census Bureau, 2020; includes graduate and undergraduate students
  2. National Center for Education Statistics and US Census Bureau, 2020
  3. UNESCO Institute for Statistics, 2017.
  4. Based on Company internal data

5. Based on internal Company estimates (includes India, Philippines, Mexico, Turkey, South Korea, South Africa, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Finland, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Denmark, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Ireland, Singapore, Germany, UAE, Sweden)

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Today Globally, More Than Ever, Chegg's Overwhelming Value is Critically Apparent

Online

On-demand

Personalized

Adaptive

Affordable

…and Backed by Human Help

9

ChegggIncInc. ©. ©20005--2020..AlllRightsts Reserved.

Chegg is Well-Known Among College Students

Chegg scores highest in unaided awareness among college students(1)

Amazon

Quizlet

Khan

Academy

Google

87%

OF COLLEGE STUDENTS HAVE HEARD OF A CHEGG SERVICE (1)

1. H&P Annual Survey, October 2019 (College n=1737). Based on the question: "What companies, websites, and resources can you think of that provide students with support with their studies and their lives around school (such as buying/renting textbooks, tutoring, homework help, writing help, citations, college and

10

scholarship search, test preparation for entrance exams and finding internships)?"

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Chegg Services are Used by Students Across Several Fields of Study

Primary Field of Study for Chegg Services

Subscribers*

19%

STEM

61%

Business

21%

Humanities/Social

Studies/Other

11

* = Hall & Partners Brand Tracker October 2019 (College n=1737).

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Integrated Platform of Connected Services

Chegg Services

Academic

Skills

Chegg Study

Homework help learning service with a library 46 million pieces of content (~40 million expert answered Q&As and ~6 million textbook solutions)*

Chegg Writing

A leading provider of online writing tools. Creates bibliographies and checks for grammar errors and plagiarism

Chegg Math Solver

Chegg Study Pack

Three-in-one package that bundles together Chegg Study, Chegg Math Solver and Chegg Writing

Thinkful

High quality on-lineskills-based courses

Data science

Data analytics

• UX / UI design

Project management

Technical project management

Step by step math problem solver

Chegg Tutors

24/7 support help from a community of subject experts

Digital marketing

Software engineering

Required Materials

Textbooks

Rent or buy print textbooks or eTextbooks

12

12

* = Company data as of Q3-20

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Chegg is Delivering Strong Outcomes for Students

92%

90%

Chegg Study helps me

Chegg Study helps me better

get better grades(1)

understand my schoolwork(1)

85%

Thinkful placement rate(2)

1

= Source: H&P Blind Customer Survey, October 2019. Bases (College Chegg Study product payers who paid for services and used

13

Chegg Study for at least 2 months in 2019)

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

2

= As of September 2019. Thinkful graduates who get jobs in their field of study within six months of graduating their program

Rapid Growth of Chegg Services

Chegg Services Subscribers

Annual Chegg Services Subscribers (in

millions)

FY'15 1.0

FY'16

1.5

29%

y/y growth

FY'17

2.2

for '19

FY'18

3.1

FY'19

3.9

Chegg Services Revenue

Revenue Growth ($ in millions)*

Chegg Services

FY'15 - FY'20 CAGR: 40%

  • Prior to FY 2017, Required Materials revenues are shown on a non-GAAP basis as if the transition of print textbook business to Ingram was complete and the revenues from our print textbook business were entirely commission-based. Chegg has completed its transition to Ingram and in FY 2017 all Required Materials revenues are commission-based. A reconciliation of Required Materials revenues to non-GAAP Required Materials revenues is set forth in the appendix

14 hereto. FY'20 (E) is based on the midpoint of guidance provided on October 26, 2020.

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

We are increasing our organic guidance

Business Outlook

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Full Year 2020

Results

Guidance

Guidance

Total Net Revenues

$154.0m

$188m - $190m

$626m

- $628m

Chegg Services Revenue

$118.9m

$162m - $164m

$507m

- $509m

Gross Margin %

60%

72% - 73%

68% - 69%

Adjusted EBITDA*

$31.9m

$82m - $84m

$201m

- $203m

CapEx

$21.7m

$105m

- $115m

* = Non-GAAP financial measure. See appendix for reconciliation of 1) Q3-20 net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and 2)

15

15

forward looking net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

We are increasing our organic guidance

Business Outlook: Full Year 2021

Total Revenue

~$775m

Chegg Services Revenue

~$655m

Year over Year Growth

~29%

Gross Margin

~70%

Adjusted EBITDA*

~$260m

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

~34%

* Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliation of 1) forward looking net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA set forth in the appendix

16

16

hereto

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Appendix

17

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

18

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Net Income (Loss)

to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

  • Interest expense, net guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 represents the impact of the early adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity on January 1, 2021. ASU 2020-06 removes the cash conversion feature separation model for convertible instruments which we believe will result in lower non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount for the year ending December 31, 2021. We will continue to evaluate the impacts of this guidance as we near our adoption date.
  • Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2020 and year ending December 31, 2020 represents the midpoint of the ranges of $82 million to $84 million and $201 million to

$203 million, respectively.

19

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Reconciliation of Required Materials Net Revenues to

Non-GAAP Required Materials Net Revenues

CHEGG, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF REQUIRED MATERIALS NET REVENUES TO NON-GAAP REQUIRED MATERIALS NET REVENUES

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

`

Year Ended December31,

Required Materials net revenues

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

$

124,755

$

207,088

$

236,717

$

213,746

$

188,530

Adjustment as if transition to Ingram is complete

(54,671)

(135,270)

(170,606)

(156,554)

(142,617)

Non-GAAP Required Materials net revenues

$

70,084

$

71,818

$

66,111

$

57,192

$

45,913

20

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

21

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to

Free Cash Flow

22

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Chegg Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 21:49:09 UTC

