CHEGG, INC.

CHEGG, INC.

(CHGG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/08 04:59:58 pm
106.505 USD   +4.26%
CHEGG : Q4-20 Investor Presentation
PU
11:53aCHEGG : IR Data Sheet
PU
10:42aCHEGG : Posts Q4 Adjusted EPS of $0.55, Beating Analysts Estimates; Issues Outlook Above Street Views
MT
Chegg : Q4-20 Investor Presentation

02/08/2021 | 05:55pm EST
Q4-20 Investor Presentation

February 8, 2021

Confidential Material / © 2021 Chegg, Inc. / All Rights Reserved

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by references to future periods and use of terminology such "plan," "outlook," "non-GAAP," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "guidance," "as if," "transition," or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation Chegg's positioning to capture market opportunity, Chegg's total potential market opportunity, Chegg's aim to provide overwhelming value to solve learners' problems, Chegg's belief that 102 million students could potentially benefit from Chegg, the non-GAAP presentations of Chegg's results of operations, and all statements about Chegg's financial outlook. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and are based on management's expectations as of the date of this presentation and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the economy generally; to attract new students, which have an inherently high rate of turnover primarily due to graduation; changes in search engine methodologies that modify Chegg's search result page rankings, resulting in decreased student engagement on our website; competition in aspects of our business, and Chegg expects such competition to increase; Chegg's ability to maintain its services and systems without interruption, including as a result of technical issues or cybersecurity threats; third-party payment processing risks; the rate of adoption of Chegg's offerings; mobile app stores and mobile operating systems making our apps and mobile website available to students and to grow our user base and increase their engagement; the effect and integration of Chegg's acquisition of Imagine Easy Solutions, Cogeon, WriteLab, StudyBlue, Thinkful and Mathway; Chegg's ability to expand internationally; Chegg's ability to strategically take advantage of new opportunities; competitive developments, including pricing pressures and other services targeting students; Chegg's ability to build

and expand its services offerings; Chegg's ability to develop new products and services on a cost- effective basis and to integrate acquired businesses and assets; the impact of seasonality on the business; Chegg's brand and reputation; the outcome of any current litigation; Chegg's ability to effectively

control operating costs; changes in Chegg's addressable market; regulatory changes, in particular concerning privacy and marketing; any significant disruptions related to cybersecurity or cyber-attacks; changes in the education market, including as a result of COVID-19; and general economic, political and industry conditions. All information provided in this presentation and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Chegg's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26, 2020 and Chegg's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures of financial performance, including adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Required Materials revenues. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Chegg's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures, are contained in the Appendix to this presentation.

2

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Leading direct-to-student learning platform

to improve outcomes

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Investment Highlights

Leading Direct-To-Student Connected Learning

Platform

Large Addressable Market with Compelling

Market Trends

High Growth and High Margin Model

Competitive Moat Given Brand, Reach, Data and

Proprietary Content

4

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Chegg at a Glance(1)

6.6 Million

67%

CHEGG SERVICES

CHEGG SERVICES SUBSCRIBERS

SUBSCRIBERS

Y/Y GROWTH

57%

32%

CHEGG SERVICES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Y/Y REVENUE GROWTH

MARGIN(2)

~19 Million

CHEGG PLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN AN

AVERAGE MONTH

VOTED FORTUNE'S BEST

Small and Medium Workplaces

Workplaces in Technology

Workplaces in the Bay Area

VOTED COMPARABLY'S BEST Company Culture, Company for Diversity and CEO

1. All amounts shown are for FY20 and are based on Company internal data

5

2. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP.

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Q4 - 20 Highlights (*)

  • 4.4 million Chegg Services subscribers, up
    74% y/y
  • Chegg total revenue of $206 million, up 64% y/y
  • 476 million Chegg Study content views

6

* = Based on Company internal data

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Today's Learners Face More Pressure Than Ever

It's Harder to Be a Student

They're Faced with Mounting Costs They Aren't Prepared for the Workplace

25

37%

41%

AVERAGE STUDENT AGE(1)

DON'T GRADUATE(3)

OF RECENT GRADUATES ARE

~40%

$30K

UNDEREMPLOYED (5)

ARE EMPLOYED(2)

DEBT OWED BY 2018 GRADUATES(4)

Need a Platform to Support Them

1.

Hall and Partners Survey, Oct 2019, (College (n=1737))

4.

Student Loan Hero (last updated January 15, 2020)

2.

National Center for Education Statistics, The Condition of Education 2020.

5.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York; as of December 2019 (last updated February 20, 2020)

7

3.

National Clearinghouse Research Center (2018); Reflects % of students who don't graduate from a 4-yr

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

institution in 6 years or less

Large Global Market Opportunity

Market Opportunity

102 Million Total

Students Can Benefit from

48M

36M

US University(1)

English Language

and High School

Students (2)

Instruction as a

Medium - Tertiary

Students Outside the

US, CA, AU, UK(5)

18M

CA, AU and UK

Secondary and

Tertiary

Students(3)

6.6 Million(4)

Chegg Services Subscribers in 2020 Y/Y growth of 67%

1.

National Center for Education Statistics and US Census Bureau, 2020; includes graduate and undergraduate students

5. Based on internal Company estimates (includes India, Philippines, Mexico, Turkey, South Korea, South Africa, Japan,

2.

National Center for Education Statistics and US Census Bureau, 2020

Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Finland, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Denmark, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Ireland, Singapore, Germany,

3.

UNESCO Institute for Statistics, 2017.

UAE, Sweden)

4. Based on Company internal data

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Today Globally, Chegg's Overwhelming Value is Critically Apparent

Online

On-demand

Personalized

Adaptive

Affordable

…and Backed by Human Help

9

ChegggIncInc. ©. ©20005--2021..AlllRightsts Reserved.

Chegg is Well-Known Among College Students

Chegg scores highest in unaided awareness among college students(1)

Amazon

Quizlet

Khan

Academy

Google

87%

OF COLLEGE STUDENTS HAVE HEARD OF A CHEGG SERVICE (1)

1. H&P Annual Survey, October 2019 (College n=1737). Based on the question: "What companies, websites, and resources can you think of that provide students with support with their studies and their lives around school (such as buying/renting textbooks, tutoring, homework help, writing help, citations, college and

10

scholarship search, test preparation for entrance exams and finding internships)?"

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Chegg Services are Used by Students Across Several Fields of Study

Primary Field of Study for Chegg Services

Subscribers*

19%

STEM

61%

Business

21%

Humanities/Social

Studies/Other

11

* = Hall & Partners Brand Tracker October 2019 (College n=1737).

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Chegg Serves Students of Diverse Backgrounds*

33% First generation​

34% Family income < $25k​

32% Minorities​

58% Female​

28% Over 25 years old

11% Work full-time /33% work part-time

12

* = Hall & Partners Brand Tracker October 2019 (College n=1737).

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Integrated Platform of Connected Services

Chegg Services

Academic

Chegg Study

Homework help learning service with a library 53 million pieces of content (~47 million expert answered Q&As and ~6 million textbook solutions)*

Chegg Writing

A leading provider of online writing tools. Creates bibliographies and checks for grammar errors and plagiarism

Chegg Math Solver

Step by step math problem solver

Chegg Study Pack

Three-in-one package that bundles together Chegg Study, Chegg Math Solver and Chegg Writing

Skills

Thinkful

High quality on-lineskills-based courses

  • Data science
  • Data analytics
  • UX / UI design
  • Project management
  • Technical project management
  • Digital marketing
  • Software engineering

Required Materials

Textbooks

Rent or buy print textbooks or eTextbooks

13

* = Company data as of Q4-20

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

13

Chegg is Delivering Strong Outcomes for Students

92%

90%

Chegg Study helps me

Chegg Study helps me better

get better grades(1)

understand my schoolwork(1)

85%

Thinkful placement rate(2)

1

= Source: H&P Blind Customer Survey, October 2019. Bases (College Chegg Study product payers who paid for services and used

14

Chegg Study for at least 2 months in 2019)

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

2

= As of September 2019. Thinkful graduates who get jobs in their field of study within six months of graduating their program

Rapid Growth of Chegg Services

Chegg Services Subscribers

Annual Chegg Services Subscribers (in millions)

FY'16 1.5

FY'17

2.2

67%

y/y growth

FY'18

3.1

for '20

FY'193.9

FY'20

6.6

Chegg Services Revenue

Revenue Growth ($ in millions)*

Chegg Services

FY'16 - FY'21 CAGR: 39%

  • = Prior to FY 2017, Required Materials revenues are shown on a non-GAAP basis as if the transition of our print textbook business was complete and the revenues from our print textbook business were entirely commission-based. A reconciliation of Required Materials revenues to non-GAAP Required Materials revenues is set forth in the appendix hereto. FY'21 (E) is based on the midpoint of guidance provided on February 8, 2021.

15

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

We are increasing our organic guidance

Business Outlook

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Full Year 2021

Results

Guidance

Guidance

Total Net Revenues

$205.7m

$182m - $185m

$780m - $790m

Chegg Services Revenue

$176.0m

$152m - $155m

$665m - $675m

Gross Margin %

72%

65% - 66%

68% - 69%

Adjusted EBITDA*

$87.9m

$48m - $50m

$265m - $270m

CapEx

$90m - $100m

Free Cash Flow

50-60% of adjusted EBITDA*

* = Non-GAAP financial measure. See appendix for reconciliation of 1) Q4-20 net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA,

16

16

and 2) forward looking net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Business Outlook: 2021 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Seasonality

Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Quarterly Contribution

Total Revenue

Q1-21Q2-21Q3-21Q4-21~23.5% ~24.5% ~21.5% ~30.5%

Adjusted EBITDA *

~18%

~27%

~13%

~42%

  • Non-GAAPfinancial measure Note: 2021 quarterly contribution percentages are based on FY'21 Adjusted EBITDA business outlook
  • We have not reconciled our 2021 quarterly adjusted EBITDA contribution guidance to net income because we do not provide guidance on quarterly 2021 net loss or the reconciling items between adjusted EBITDA and net income as a

17

result of the uncertainty, timing, and the potential variability of these items. The actual amount of net income and such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our 2021 quarterly adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, a reconciliation

of the 2021 quarterly adjusted EBITDA to net income is not available without unreasonable effort.

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Appendix

18

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

19

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Net Income

to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

  • Interest expense, net guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 represents the impact of the early adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity on January 1, 2021. ASU 2020-06 removes the cash conversion feature separation model for convertible instruments which we believe will result in lower non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount for the year ending December 31, 2021. We will continue to evaluate the impacts of this guidance as we near our adoption date.

20

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Reconciliation of Required Materials Net Revenues to

Non-GAAP Required Materials Net Revenues

CHEGG, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF REQUIRED MATERIALS NET REVENUES TO NON-GAAP REQUIRED MATERIALS NET REVENUES

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

`

Year Ended December31,

Required Materials net revenues

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

$

124,755

$

207,088

$

236,717

$

213,746

$

188,530

Adjustment as if transition to Ingram is complete

(54,671)

(135,270)

(170,606)

(156,554)

(142,617)

Non-GAAP Required Materials net revenues

$

70,084

$

71,818

$

66,111

$

57,192

$

45,913

21

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to

Free Cash Flow

22

Chegg Inc. © 2005 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Chegg Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 629 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 72,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -970x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 139 M 13 139 M -
EV / Sales 2020 20,8x
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 401
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends CHEGG, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 99,63 $
Last Close Price 102,00 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Rosensweig Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew J. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Richard Sarnoff Co-Chairman
Ted E. Schlein Independent Director
Marne L. Levine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEGG, INC.13.09%13 158
S&P GLOBAL INC.-1.43%77 959
MOODY'S CORPORATION-4.57%52 026
RELX PLC1.73%48 199
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION3.22%41 840
MSCI, INC.-3.74%35 502
