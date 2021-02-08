Chegg : Q4-20 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by references to future periods and use of terminology such "plan," "outlook," "non-GAAP," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "guidance," "as if," "transition," or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation Chegg's positioning to capture market opportunity, Chegg's total potential market opportunity, Chegg's aim to provide overwhelming value to solve learners' problems, Chegg's belief that 102 million students could potentially benefit from Chegg, the non-GAAP presentations of Chegg's results of operations, and all statements about Chegg's financial outlook. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and are based on management's expectations as of the date of this presentation and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the economy generally; to attract new students, which have an inherently high rate of turnover primarily due to graduation; changes in search engine methodologies that modify Chegg's search result page rankings, resulting in decreased student engagement on our website; competition in aspects of our business, and Chegg expects such competition to increase; Chegg's ability to maintain its services and systems without interruption, including as a result of technical issues or cybersecurity threats; third-party payment processing risks; the rate of adoption of Chegg's offerings; mobile app stores and mobile operating systems making our apps and mobile website available to students and to grow our user base and increase their engagement; the effect and integration of Chegg's acquisition of Imagine Easy Solutions, Cogeon, WriteLab, StudyBlue, Thinkful and Mathway; Chegg's ability to expand internationally; Chegg's ability to strategically take advantage of new opportunities; competitive developments, including pricing pressures and other services targeting students; Chegg's ability to build
and expand its services offerings; Chegg's ability to develop new products and services on a cost- effective basis and to integrate acquired businesses and assets; the impact of seasonality on the business; Chegg's brand and reputation; the outcome of any current litigation; Chegg's ability to effectively
control operating costs; changes in Chegg's addressable market; regulatory changes, in particular concerning privacy and marketing; any significant disruptions related to cybersecurity or cyber-attacks; changes in the education market, including as a result of COVID-19; and general economic, political and industry conditions. All information provided in this presentation and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Chegg's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26, 2020 and Chegg's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures of financial performance, including adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Required Materials revenues. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Chegg's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures, are contained in the Appendix to this presentation.
Chegg scores highest in unaided awareness among college students(1)
Amazon
Quizlet
Khan
Academy
Google
87%
OF COLLEGE STUDENTS HAVE HEARD OF A CHEGG SERVICE (1)
1. H&P Annual Survey, October 2019 (College n=1737). Based on the question: "What companies, websites, and resources can you think of that provide students with support with their studies and their lives around school (such as buying/renting textbooks, tutoring, homework help, writing help, citations, college and
10
scholarship search, test preparation for entrance exams and finding internships)?"
= As of September 2019. Thinkful graduates who get jobs in their field of study within six months of graduating their program
Rapid Growth of Chegg Services
Chegg Services Subscribers
Annual Chegg Services Subscribers (in millions)
FY'16 1.5
FY'17
2.2
67%
y/y growth
FY'18
3.1
for '20
FY'193.9
FY'20
6.6
Chegg Services Revenue
Revenue Growth ($ in millions)*
Chegg Services
FY'16 - FY'21 CAGR: 39%
= Prior to FY 2017, Required Materials revenues are shown on a non-GAAP basis as if the transition of our print textbook business was complete and the revenues from our print textbook business were entirely commission-based. A reconciliation of Required Materials revenues to non-GAAP Required Materials revenues is set forth in the appendix hereto. FY'21 (E) is based on the midpoint of guidance provided on February 8, 2021.
Business Outlook: 2021 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Seasonality
Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Quarterly Contribution
Total Revenue
Q1-21Q2-21Q3-21Q4-21~23.5% ~24.5% ~21.5% ~30.5%
Adjusted EBITDA *
~18%
~27%
~13%
~42%
Non-GAAPfinancial measure Note: 2021 quarterly contribution percentages are based on FY'21 Adjusted EBITDA business outlook
We have not reconciled our 2021 quarterly adjusted EBITDA contribution guidance to net income because we do not provide guidance on quarterly 2021 net loss or the reconciling items between adjusted EBITDA and net income as a
17
result of the uncertainty, timing, and the potential variability of these items. The actual amount of net income and such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our 2021 quarterly adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, a reconciliation
of the 2021 quarterly adjusted EBITDA to net income is not available without unreasonable effort.
Interest expense, net guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 represents the impact of the early adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity on January 1, 2021. ASU 2020-06 removes the cash conversion feature separation model for convertible instruments which we believe will result in lower non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount for the year ending December 31, 2021. We will continue to evaluate the impacts of this guidance as we near our adoption date.