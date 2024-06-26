Chegg, a leading student-first online learning platform, announced today that it has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to advance its AI strategy and drive innovation in education. As part of a five-year agreement with AWS, Chegg is set to capitalize on AWS's advanced AI capabilities to enhance the personalized learning experience for students worldwide.

Chegg plans to use AWS's global technologies like Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Inf2 instances to enable AI-powered solutions that address the evolving needs of students. These solutions include personalized learning experiences and AI-driven tutoring tools, all aimed at enhancing learning outcomes for students. As part of this collaboration, Chegg is working closely with one of AWS's product acceleration teams to develop a new generative AI-powered learning tool that can provide students with individualized learning support. This assistant is intended to provide students with tailored learning plans that may include features like practice questions, assessments, flashcards, and study guides.

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with AWS," said Steve Evans, Senior Vice President of Engineering Services at Chegg. "AWS's robust infrastructure and deep set of AI capabilities have been instrumental in supporting Chegg's innovation in AI-powered learning. By continuing our work with AWS, we will be able to create a more engaging learning experience that will empower students to learn with confidence with the tools they need to succeed in today's rapidly changing world.”

“Chegg’s culture of innovation is pushing the boundaries of education technology, a powerful tool in helping students succeed on their educational journey,” said Kim Majerus, vice president for Global Education & U.S. State and Local Government at AWS. “AWS is committed to accelerating Chegg’s development of transformative learning experiences for millions of students worldwide.”

For more information about Chegg's latest advancements, please visit www.chegg.com.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world learn with Chegg. No matter the goal, level, or style, Chegg helps learners learn with confidence. We provide 24/7 on-demand support, and our personalized learning assistant leverages the power of artificial intelligence (“AI”), more than a hundred million pieces of proprietary content, as well as a decade of learning insights. Our platform also helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning to earning, and we work with companies to offer learning programs for their employees. Chegg is a publicly held company and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626687119/en/