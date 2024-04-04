Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the first quarter of 2024, which ended March 31, 2024, on Monday, April 29, 2024, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018 or outside the US +1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu. Participants can also access the call using the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

An audio replay will be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 6, 2024, by calling 1-844-512-2921 or outside the U.S. +1-412-317-6671 with Access ID 13745716. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world learn with Chegg. No matter the goal, level, or style, Chegg helps learners learn with confidence. We provide 24/7 on-demand support, and our personalized learning assistant leverages the power of artificial intelligence (“AI”), more than a hundred million pieces of proprietary content, as well as a decade of learning insights. Our platform also helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning to earning, and we work with companies to offer learning programs for their employees. Chegg is a publicly held company and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

