Chegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2022, which ended December 31, 2022, on Monday, February 6, 2023, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-855-327-6837 or outside the U.S. +1-631-891-4304. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu. Participants can also access the call using the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

An audio replay will be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 6, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, February 13, 2023, by calling 1-844-512-2921 or outside the U.S. +1-412-317-6671, with Access ID 10021123. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

