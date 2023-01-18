Advanced search
    CHGG   US1630921096

CHEGG, INC.

(CHGG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
20.38 USD   -16.61%
05:01pChegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
11:36aNeedham Downgrades Chegg to Hold From Buy
MT
01/04FTC Actions Hold Data Privacy Lessons For 2023
AQ
Chegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

01/18/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2022, which ended December 31, 2022, on Monday, February 6, 2023, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-855-327-6837 or outside the U.S. +1-631-891-4304. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu. Participants can also access the call using the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

An audio replay will be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 6, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, February 13, 2023, by calling 1-844-512-2921 or outside the U.S. +1-412-317-6671, with Access ID 10021123. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 764 M - -
Net income 2022 274 M - -
Net cash 2022 9,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 067 M 3 067 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 526
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 24,44 $
Average target price 27,63 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Rosensweig Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew J. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Richard Sarnoff Co-Chairman
Nathan Schultz Chief Operating Officer
Ted E. Schlein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHEGG, INC.-3.28%3 067
S&P GLOBAL, INC.9.39%119 702
MOODY'S CORPORATION12.89%57 436
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.50%56 873
RELX PLC4.90%56 211
MSCI, INC.9.70%40 801