Chegg : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

10/11/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the third quarter of 2021 which ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. + 1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on November 1, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 8, 2021, by calling 1-844-512-2921, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-6671, with Conference ID 13724122. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

About Chegg:

Millions of people Learn with Chegg. We strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, save money on required materials, and learn the most in-demand skills. Our services are available online, anytime, and anywhere. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California, and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 812 M - -
Net income 2021 26,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 460x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 212 M 9 212 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 8,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 594
Free-Float 98,6%
