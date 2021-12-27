Log in
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) on Behalf of Investors

12/27/2021 | 10:01am EST
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Chegg, Inc. (“Chegg” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CHGG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 1, 2021, Chegg released its financial results for the first quarter in which students had returned to campuses after an extended period of remote education due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chegg announced fewer-than-expected enrollments and did not provide fiscal 2022 guidance. Chegg’s CEO and president admitted to being aware of the slowdown in September 2021.

On this news, Chegg’s stock price fell $30.64, or 48.8%, to close at $32.12 per share on November 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Chegg securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
