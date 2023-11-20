Full-Service Digital Accessibility Platform Appoints Sophia Tupolev-Luz as VP of Communications and Etay Geller as VP of Product

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay (TASE: UWAY), a full-service provider of digital accessibility technologies, announced the appointments of Sophia Tupolev-Luz as Vice President of Communications and Etay Geller as Vice President of Product.

Allon Mason, CEO of UserWay, said, "The appointments of Sophia and Etay come at a time when UserWay is scaling up, having recently announced the launch of innovative accessibility solutions like FixMyCode.ai and UserWay for Microsoft PowerPoint, alongside financial milestones such as reaching positive cash flow in Q3 2023. Their roles will be instrumental as we reinforce our position as the market leader in digital accessibility, ensuring that our technology continues to empower millions of users worldwide."

Tupolev-Luz is a seasoned B2B communications strategist, economic inclusion advocate, and non-profit leader. Since April 2023, she has led UserWay's public relations, publishing operations, and communications with the platform's stakeholders, including end-users, disability advocates, government, investors, customers, and partners. Before joining UserWay, she led communications for several socially impactful technology startups and advised many others. She brings experience from roles including Director of Communications at Tomorrow.io (formerly ClimaCell), Director at Swordpen, and founder and spokesperson of the non-profit initiatives The Reboot Startup Nation and The Economic Inclusion Association.

Geller brings to UserWay a wealth of experience in product management and a history of successful product launches reaching hundreds of millions of users each month. He was previously Chief Product Officer at Growthspace, and as product lead at Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), he was instrumental in developing and renewing the company's main product, Chegg Study, its new Reader, and mobile app. In his earlier role as VP of Product at Minute Media, he led the product launch from inception to hyper-growth, making it one of the largest sports media platforms. Previously, as the Director at Gigya, now part of SAP, he led the product team.

Tupolev-Luz said, "It's never been easier for teams to prioritize digital accessibility, thanks to UserWay's advancements in technology. Now, it's our job as an industry to normalize it and make accessibility the default setting in all digital environments - from websites, to apps, digital documents, and beyond."



Geller noted, "UserWay is a critical engine powering an accessible web. With a full spectrum of offerings from audits to production systems, our team is committed to making the web equally accessible for all, and to making accessibility easier and more intuitive for teams of all sizes."

About UserWay



UserWay is a global, full-service digital accessibility company, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital inclusion. The UserWay platform is trusted by millions of websites globally to increase usability for users of different abilities. Al-powered technologies, combined with human-in-the-loop processes, help websites, apps, and digital documents more readily achieve compliance with accessibility regulations, such as the ADA, Section 508, AODA and EAA, and internationally recognized standards such as WCAG 2.1 AA, WCAG 2.2, and EN 301 549.

UserWay Contact:



Sophia Tupolev-Luz

VP Communications

sophia@userway.org

UserWay.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930675/UserWay_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/userway-expands-executive-leadership-with-key-appointments-in-product-and-communications-301993320.html

SOURCE UserWay