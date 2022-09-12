CHELLARAMS : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

CHELLARAMS PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES ii FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Members of Regulatory Agencies, Invited Guests, Gentlemen of the Press, Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am delighted to welcome you all to the 73rd Annual General Meeting of our Group and pleased to present to you our Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March, 2022.

THE ECONOMIC OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IN YEAR 2021

The year 2021 started and ended with varied waves of CORONAVIRUS Pandemic with the second one called DELTA VARIANT and followed thereafter by OMICRON VARIANT during 4th Quarter of year 2021.

Conversely, our Organization was faced with disruptions in supply chain and massive increase in prices of Raw Materials and Finished goods with attendant surge in inflation rate while struggling to meet customers' demands at competitive prices. We suffered continuously with the Ban of Dairy Products and sourcing of Forex for opening of Letters of Credit for imports of Raw Materials.

However, with global roll-out of COVID-19 Vaccines, there emerged gradual flexible relaxations of some of the strict measures introduced by Governments globally on travel regulations.

The National Bureau of Statistics indicated that Nigeria's Gross Domestic Products (GDP) grew by 3.4% in 2021 as against deficit of 1.92% recorded in the year 2020 while inflation rate for the year ended 31 March 2022 peaked at 16.17%. Therefore, the gradual recovery of Nigeria's Economy which started in the 4th Quarter of 2020 was sustained in the year 2021 as non-oil Sector drove the growth by contributing 92.8% to GDP while Oil Sector contributed 7.2%. In order to check-mate the lingering Foreign Exchange (FOREX) challenges, the CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA introduced various Policy measures by the adoption of NAFEX as its Official Rate and stopped allocation of FOREX to Bureau-De-Change Operators in addition to rationing of Forex to the Manufacturing and Retail businesses. On top of it all, the insecurity across the Nation prevailed throughout the year 2021, thus eroding the Investors' confidence as well as restricted severely free movement of goods and services.

OPERATING RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE

Due to COVIC-19 PANDEMIC which persisted in the year 2021 and commenced gradual relaxation in First Quarter of Financial year ended 31 March 2022, the operating results of our Group's turnover improved from N4.8 billion as at 31 March, 2021 to N9.7 billion by 31 March, 2022 while Group's profit before tax amounted to N1.2 billion as at 31 March, 2022 as against loss of N3.6 billion as at 31 March, 2021.

DIVIDEND

As a result of the accumulated losses, your Directors could not recommend payment of Dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (CSR)

Because your Organization cannot continue to operate in a given environment without making an impact, we incurred undermentioned outlay on CSR:-