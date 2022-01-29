Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Chellarams Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHELLARAM   NGCHELLARAM5

CHELLARAMS PLC

(CHELLARAM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHELLARAMS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

01/29/2022 | 09:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHELLARAMS PLC 1

Third Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement

31 December, 2021

CHELLARAMS PLC - RC 639

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD

ENDING 31 DECEMBER, 2021

CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM

MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM

Managing Director

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335

CHELLARAMS PLC 2

Third Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement

31 December, 2021

CONTENTS

Compliance Certification

3

- 4

Security Trending Policy

5

Shareholding Structure

6

Compliance

7

- 8

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

9

Consolidated Statement of financial Position

10

Statement of Cash flows

11

Statement of Changes in Equity

12 - 13

Summary

14

Notes to the Financial Statements

15 - 33

CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM

MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM

Managing Director

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335

CHELLARAMS PLC 3

Third Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement

31 December, 2021

CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM

MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM

Managing Director

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335

CHELLARAMS PLC 4

Third Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement

31 December, 2021

CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM

MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM

Managing Director

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335

CHELLARAMS PLC 5

Third Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement

31 December, 2021

SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

The Company has securities trading policy applicable and circulated to directors, insiders, external advisers and all employees that may at any time possess any inside or material information about our company.

The Company has adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transaction by the directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Company made specific enquiry of all directors whether they have complied with the required standard set out in the listing rules and the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors and the company is unaware of any noncompliance.

DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDING

The Directors' interest in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Members for the purposes of Section 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the period under review are as follows:

Names of Directors

Direct Holding

Indirect Holding

% Holding as

% Holding as

as at March 31,

as at March 31,

at March 31,

at March 31,

2021

2021

2021 (Direct)

2021 (Indirect)

Chief S. M. Chellaram

-

289,170,000

-

40%

Mr. A. S. Chellaram

-

118,571,292

-

16.40%

Asiwaju S. K.

2,762,012

17,121,688

0.38%

2.37%

Onafowokan

  • Asiwaju S. K. Onafowokan represents the interest of Eskay Investment Limited
  • Chief S. M. Chellaram represents the interest of Chellsons (Bermuda) Limited
  • Mr. A. S. Chellaram represents the interest of Westfield Consultants Limited

CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM

MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM

Managing Director

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chellarams plc published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 14:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHELLARAMS PLC
09:51aCHELLARAMS : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2021Chellarams Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Chellarams Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Chellarams plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021CHELLARAMS PLC : 4th quarter report
CO
2021CHELLARAMS PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2021Chellarams plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2020
CI
2020Chellarams plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
CI
2020CHELLARAMS PLC : 3rd quarter report
CO
2020CHELLARAMS : NSE Announces Migration of Four Companies to Growth Board
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 815 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net income 2021 -3 814 M -9,19 M -9,19 M
Net Debt 2021 9 642 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 619 M 3,90 M 3,90 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart CHELLARAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Chellarams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aditya Suresh Chellaram CEO, Director & Technology Director
Sandeep Sood Chief Finance Officer
Asiwaju Otunba Solomon Kayode Onafowokan Chairman
Harbhajan S. Batth Chief Information Officer
Suresh Murli Chellaram Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHELLARAMS PLC0.00%4
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION6.65%49 927
ITOCHU CORPORATION3.30%46 866
MITSUI & CO., LTD.4.39%39 903
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-0.81%24 849
SUMITOMO CORPORATION3.91%19 176