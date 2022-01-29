CHELLARAMS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
01/29/2022 | 09:51am EST
CHELLARAMS PLC 1
Third Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement
31 December, 2021
CHELLARAMS PLC - RC 639
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD
ENDING 31 DECEMBER, 2021
CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM
MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM
Managing Director
Chief Executive Officer
FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336
FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335
CHELLARAMS PLC 2
Third Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement
31 December, 2021
CONTENTS
Compliance Certification
3
- 4
Security Trending Policy
5
Shareholding Structure
6
Compliance
7
- 8
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
9
Consolidated Statement of financial Position
10
Statement of Cash flows
11
Statement of Changes in Equity
12 - 13
Summary
14
Notes to the Financial Statements
15 - 33
CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM
MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM
Managing Director
Chief Executive Officer
FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336
FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335
CHELLARAMS PLC 3
Third Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement
31 December, 2021
CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM
MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM
Managing Director
Chief Executive Officer
FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336
FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335
CHELLARAMS PLC 4
Third Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement
31 December, 2021
CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM
MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM
Managing Director
Chief Executive Officer
FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336
FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335
CHELLARAMS PLC 5
Third Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement
31 December, 2021
SECURITIES TRADING POLICY
The Company has securities trading policy applicable and circulated to directors, insiders, external advisers and all employees that may at any time possess any inside or material information about our company.
The Company has adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transaction by the directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The Company made specific enquiry of all directors whether they have complied with the required standard set out in the listing rules and the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors and the company is unaware of any non‐compliance.
DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDING
The Directors' interest in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Members for the purposes of Section 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the period under review are as follows:
Names of Directors
Direct Holding
Indirect Holding
% Holding as
% Holding as
as at March 31,
as at March 31,
at March 31,
at March 31,
2021
2021
2021 (Direct)
2021 (Indirect)
Chief S. M. Chellaram
-
289,170,000
-
40%
Mr. A. S. Chellaram
-
118,571,292
-
16.40%
Asiwaju S. K.
2,762,012
17,121,688
0.38%
2.37%
Onafowokan
Asiwaju S. K. Onafowokan represents the interest of Eskay Investment Limited
Chief S. M. Chellaram represents the interest of Chellsons (Bermuda) Limited
Mr. A. S. Chellaram represents the interest of Westfield Consultants Limited
CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM
MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM
Managing Director
Chief Executive Officer
FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336
FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Chellarams plc published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 14:50:07 UTC.