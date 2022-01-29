CHELLARAMS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

CHELLARAMS PLC 5

Third Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement

31 December, 2021

SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

The Company has securities trading policy applicable and circulated to directors, insiders, external advisers and all employees that may at any time possess any inside or material information about our company.

The Company has adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transaction by the directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Company made specific enquiry of all directors whether they have complied with the required standard set out in the listing rules and the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors and the company is unaware of any non‐compliance.

DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDING

The Directors' interest in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Members for the purposes of Section 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the period under review are as follows:

Names of Directors Direct Holding Indirect Holding % Holding as % Holding as as at March 31, as at March 31, at March 31, at March 31, 2021 2021 2021 (Direct) 2021 (Indirect) Chief S. M. Chellaram - 289,170,000 - 40% Mr. A. S. Chellaram - 118,571,292 - 16.40% Asiwaju S. K. 2,762,012 17,121,688 0.38% 2.37% Onafowokan