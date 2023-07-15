CHELLARAMS PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES ii

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Members of the Regulatory Agencies,

Distinguished Shareholders,

Gentlemen of the Press,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It affords me great pleasure to welcome you all to the 74th Annual General Meeting of Our Group and to present to you the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023.

THE ECONOMIC OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IN YEAR 2022

It is gratifying that Covid-19 Pandemic challenges which lasted till end of December 2021, was relaxed in first quarter of year 2022 with global growth slowed down to 3.2% which was 1% percent weaker than the achievement of 2021. Equally affected is the negative impact on supply chain, high inflation and climate change.

Nigeria achieved a GDP growth rate of 3.1% in 2022 from 3.4% reported in year 2021 while performance in Agriculture, Manufacturing and the Oil Sectors declined. However, Services sector, especially tele-communications and financial sector, witnessed a boost in performance. Overall, the operating environment in 2022 for Manufacturing Companies in Nigeria was extremely challenging as businesses had to face various headwinds and uncertainties with negative impacts caused by Russia-Ukraine war with its serious disruptions on Raw Materials supply globally.

In 2022, the average spot price of Nigeria's crude oil, the Bonny Light, was higher than its average price in the previous year, unfortunately, due to relatively low volume production, Nigeria could not take advantage of reaping higher earnings. Foreign Exchange (Forex) rates went up in 2022 from N418/$1 to N461 /$1 at year end due to scarcity of forex which led to increased pressure on the sourcing of the forex from I & E window thus driving up input costs for Manufacturing and Trading Sectors of the economy. The Country's foreign Exchange Reserve declined to USD 37.1 Billion by December 2022 as against $40.5 Billion achieved in December 2021.

Nigeria's Annual inflation rate rose to 21.3% in December 2022 compared with 15.6% as at December 2021. This high inflationary rate impacted on consumers' purchasing power with its attendant snow-ball effect on volume of sales.

OPERATING RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE

Our Group's Turnover for the Financial Year ended 31 March, 2023 increased to N10.6 Billion from N9.7 Billion at 31 March, 2022 while Profit Before Tax amounted to N5.07 Billion as against N1.16 Billion of 31 March, 2022. The increase in Profit Before Tax was as a result of waivers of interest as well as reversal of impairment earlier applied by our External Auditors on some of our associated concerns Financials' treatment.

DIVIDEND

Due to accumulated losses as well as the need to utilize improved written back funds to enhance revenue, your Board of Directors could not recommend a Dividend pay out but be assured that the status should change by the end of the current financial Year ending 31 March, 2024.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (CSR)

As your Organization remain committed to extending CSR within our operating environment, we incurred the following outlay on CSR during the reporting year:-