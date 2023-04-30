Advanced search
    CHELLARAM   NGCHELLARAM5

CHELLARAMS PLC

(CHELLARAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
1.810 NGN    0.00%
10:18aChellarams : Year end - financial statement for 2023
PU
01/30Chellarams : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2023
PU
01/30Chellarams Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHELLARAMS : YEAR END - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

04/30/2023 | 10:18am EDT

04/30/2023 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHELLARAMS PLC

Fourth Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement

31 March 2023

1

CHELLARAMS PLC - RC 639

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD

ENDING 31 MARCH, 2023

CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM

MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM

Managing Director

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335

CHELLARAMS PLC

Fourth Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement

31 March 2023

2

CONTENTS

Compliance Certification

3 - 4

Security Trending Policy

5

Shareholding Structure

6

Compliance

7 - 8

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

9

Consolidated Statement of financial Position

10

Statement of Cash flows

11

Statement of Changes in Equity

12 - 13

Summary

14

Notes to the Financial Statements

15 - 33

CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM

MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM

Managing Director

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335

CHELLARAMS PLC

Fourth Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement

31 March 2023

3

CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM

MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM

Managing Director

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335

CHELLARAMS PLC

Fourth Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement

31 March 2023

4

CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM

MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM

Managing Director

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335

CHELLARAMS PLC

Fourth Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement

31 March 2023

SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

The Company has securities trading policy applicable and circulated to directors, insiders, external advisers and all employees that may at any time possess any inside or material information about our company.

The Company has adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transaction by the directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Company made specific enquiry of all directors whether they have complied with the required standard set out in the listing rules and the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors and the company is unaware of any noncompliance.

5

DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDING

The Directors' interest in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Members for the purposes of Section 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) for the period under review are as follows:

Names of Directors

Direct Holding

Indirect Holding

% Holding as

% Holding as

as at March 31,

as at March 31,

at March 31,

at March 31,

2022

2022

2022 (Direct)

2022 (Indirect)

Chief S. M. Chellaram

-

289,170,000

-

40%

Mr. A. S. Chellaram

-

118,571,292

-

16.40%

Asiwaju S. K.

2,762,012

17,121,688

0.38%

2.37%

Onafowokan

  • Asiwaju S. K. Onafowokan represents the interest of Eskay Investment Limited
  • Chief S. M. Chellaram represents the interest of Chellsons (Bermuda) Limited
  • Mr. A. S. Chellaram represents the interest of Westfield Consultants Limited

CHIEF SURESH M. CHELLARAM

MR. ADITYA S. CHELLARAM

Managing Director

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005336

FRC/ 2013/IODN/00000005335

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chellarams plc published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 14:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
