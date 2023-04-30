CHELLARAMS : YEAR END - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

CHELLARAMS PLC

Fourth Quarter Reports and Consolidated and Separate Financials Statement

31 March 2023

SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

The Company has securities trading policy applicable and circulated to directors, insiders, external advisers and all employees that may at any time possess any inside or material information about our company.

The Company has adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transaction by the directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Company made specific enquiry of all directors whether they have complied with the required standard set out in the listing rules and the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors and the company is unaware of any non‐compliance.