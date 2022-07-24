Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   PHY1R12R1084

CHELSEA LOGISTICS AND INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS CORP.

(C)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
1.270 PHP   +1.60%
Philippines' Udenna denies debt default as shares in units slide

07/24/2022
An employee prepares to load gasoline on a tricycle at a petrol station in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Udenna Corp, owned by a close associate of former President Rodrigo Duterte, said on Monday it has received a notice of declaration of default from lenders, sending shares in related companies sharply down in early trade.

DITO CME fell as much as 9%, Chelsea Logistics sank 16%, Phoenix Petroleum dropped 6% and PH Resorts retreated as much as 7.5% in the first 30 minutes of trade. The broader index fell as much as 1.6%.

The four companies are owned by unlisted Udenna, which has pursued a debt-fuelled acquisition and expansion spree since 2016.

"There has been, in fact, no event of default or, at the very least, no irremediable event of default," Udenna said in a statement on Monday.

The four listed companies were working to "immediately resolve" the matter on Monday, ahead of a July 27 deadline to pay a $4 million liability, they said in separate disclosures to the stock exchange. "There should be no effect on the business, financial condition, and operations," they added.

Under existing loan terms, a default in one debt could mean a default in other liabilities.

Udenna chairman Dennis Uy, 48, was among Duterte's top campaign donors. Uy oversaw the conglomerate quadrupling its portfolio to more than 100 firms in the first four years of Duterte's presidency, in sectors ranging from gaming, shipping, education and construction to fast food, ferries, tourism, telecoms and sports cars.

Uy has since sold some of the companies, including a controlling stake in a South China Sea gas field, to trim debts.

Udenna's total liabilities rose by nearly half to 254 billion pesos ($4.5 billion) in 2020 from 171 billion pesos in 2019, the latest available data from the corporate regulator showed.

($1 = 56.22 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHELSEA LOGISTICS AND INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS CORP. 1.60% 1.27 End-of-day quote.-23.49%
DITO CME HOLDINGS CORP. -1.21% 4.08 End-of-day quote.-19.21%
P-H-O-E-N-I-X PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES, INC. 1.24% 9.78 End-of-day quote.-9.94%
PH RESORTS GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -1.23% 0.8 End-of-day quote.2.56%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 469 M 79,7 M 79,7 M
Net income 2021 -3 905 M -69,6 M -69,6 M
Net Debt 2021 18 434 M 329 M 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 314 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 041
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart CHELSEA LOGISTICS AND INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chryss Alfonsus V. Damuy President, CEO & Executive Director
Ignacia S. Braga Chief Financial Officer
Dennis A. Uy Chairman
Leandro E. Abarquez Chief Information & Compliance Officer
Miguel Rene A. Dominguez Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHELSEA LOGISTICS AND INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS CORP.-23.49%41
HAPAG-LLOYD AG2.31%50 921
AP MOLLER MAERSK-22.41%45 454
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.97%32 083
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED38.94%22 364
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA18.26%12 857