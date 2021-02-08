Chelverton Growth Trust : Monthly Factsheet - January 2021

Contact Us

020 7222 8989

cam@chelvertonam.com

Chelverton Asset Management Limited A 20 Ironmonger Lane London EC2V 8EP The Key Investment Document ("KID") is available on the W www.chelvertonam.com Chelverton Asset Management website-www.chelvertonam.com

Risk Factors

The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back your original investment. Investment trusts can borrow money to make additional investments on top of shareholders funds (gearing). If the value of these investments fall in value, gearing will magnify the negative impact on performance. Particular share classes may also be structurally geared by other share classes that have earlier entitlement to the Company's assets up to a predetermined limit. If an investment trust incorporates a large amount of gearing the value of its shares may be subject to sudden and large falls in value and you could get back nothing at all. Some split capital shares have higher risk characteristics than conventional equities which can result in capital erosion. An investor could lose all of their capital. Smaller companies are riskier and less liquid than larger companies which means their share price may be more volatile. Some of the annual management fee is currently charged to the capital of the Fund. Whilst this increases the yield, it will restrict the potential for capital growth. The level of yield may be subject to fluctuation and is not guaranteed. Net Asset Value ("NAV") performance is not the same as share price performance and investors may not realise returns the same as NAV performance.

Risk Rating of Shares Ordinary shares High

This document is provided for information purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice. If you have any doubts as to the suitability of an investment, please consult your financial adviser. The information contained in this document has been obtained from sources that Chelverton Asset Management Limited ("CAM") considers to be reliable. However, CAM cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, and therefore no investment decision should be based solely on this data. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. This document is issued by CAM, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. This document does not represent a recommendation by CAM to purchase shares in this Fund. The contents of this document are intended for Professional Investors and Eligible Counterparties only. We recommend private investors seek the services of a Financial Adviser.

CHELVERTON GROWTH TRUST PLC IS REGISTERED IN ENGLAND. COMPANY NUMBER: 2989519