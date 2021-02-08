Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/08 03:00:00 am
31 GBX   --.--%
Chelverton Growth Trust : Monthly Factsheet - January 2021

02/08/2021 | 08:39am EST
Monthly Factsheet

31 January 2021

Launch Date

28 June 2001

Net Assets

£2.61m*

Yield

0%**

Ordinary 1p

Shares

Share Price

30.00p

(price per share)

NAV

47.89p*

(Price per share)

Premium / (Discount to NAV)

(37.36)%

Share Capital

5,460,301

*includes unaudited revenue reserve to 31/01/2021

Fund Managers

David Horner qualified as a chartered accountant in 1984 with Deloitte before joining 3i Corporate Finance Limited in 1986. In May 1993 he joined Strand Partners Limited, and was appointed a director in January 1994, where he carried out a range of corporate finance assignments identifying, structuring and managing investments in quoted and unquoted companies. In June 1997 he left to

set up Chelverton Asset Management Limited and, in May 1999, he launched the Chelverton UK Dividend Trust, which he still co-manages. He has also co-managed the Chelverton UK Equity Income Fund since launch. In 2013 he resigned his membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, as his career is now fully involved in fund management.

David Taylor began his career as an analyst in the research department at Wedd Durlacher and moved into fund management in 1987 with the Merchant Navy Officers Pension Fund. He joined Gartmore Investment Limited in 1991, during this time, he ran a combination of institutional funds and investment trusts, namely the Clydesdale Investment Trust and London & Strathclyde Trust. In

1995, he moved to LGT to manage small cap retail funds and latterly spent nearly seven years as head of UK smaller companies at HSBC Asset Management. He joined Chelverton Asset Management in January 2006 and has comanaged the Chelverton UK Equity Income Fund since launch.

Chelverton Growth Trust plc

Investment Objective and Policy

The Company's objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the Official List and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalisation at the time of investment of up to £50 million, which are believed to be at a "point of change". The company will also invest in unquoted investments where it is believed that there is a likelihood of the shares becoming listed or traded on the Alternative Investment Market or the investee company being sold. Its investment objective is to increase net asset value per share at a higher rate than other quoted smaller company trusts and the MSCI Small Cap UK Index.

It is the Company's policy not to invest in any listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts).

Annual Returns % GBP

31/01/2021

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

Share Price

7.14

-32.53

-16.16

-26.67

12.50

23.71

7.78

4.65

33.33

34.38

26.32

NAV

0.00

-20.37

-4.44

-36.80

6.40

29.70 12.64

4.77

18.07

37.04

13.27

Sector Price*

-0.10

-1.29

21.71

-11.52

31.28

-2.25

23.05

-4.58

54.62

36.46

-13.94

Sector NAV*

0.65

-1.44

20.39

12.79

27.21

7.41

16.06

-1.11

43.43

28.41

-10.65

Source: Chelverton Asset Management Limited and Morningstar

* Morningstar Investment Trust UK Smaller Companies

Past performance is not a guide to future results

Portfolio Holdings

Holding

% of Portfolio

1

CEPS

46.43%

2

Touchstar

16.50%

3

Chelverton Asset Management Holdings

10.23%

4

Petards

9.88%

5

Pedalling Forth

8.47%

6

La Salle Education

6.42%

7

Zenith Energy

0.88%

8

Universe Group

0.77%

9

Redecol

0.41%

Total

100.00%

Source: Chelverton Asset Management Limited

Chelverton Growth Trust plc

Monthly Factsheet

31 January 2021

Directors

Kevin Allen

Chairman

David Horner

Ian Martin

Calendar

Year End

31 August

AGM

December

Continuation Vote

AGM 2020

Management Fee

1%

Management Fee and

Charge to CapitalBank Interest

(75% to Capital:

25% to Revenue)

Price Information

Reuters

CGW.L

SEDOL

02621349

Market Makers

Winterflood

Sector Allocation

Sector

% of portfolio

Support Services

73.7%

Technology Hardware & Equipment

16.5%

General Retailers

8.5%

Oil & Gas Producers

0.9%

Healthcare Equipment & Services

0.4%

Total

100.0%

Source: Chelverton Asset Management Limited

Indices Asset Allocation

Sector

% of portfolio

AIM

71.5%

Unquoted

27.2%

Fully Listed

1.3%

Total

100.0%

Source: Chelverton Asset Management Limited

Contact Us

  1. 020 7222 8989
  1. cam@chelvertonam.com

Chelverton Asset Management Limited

A

20 Ironmonger Lane

London

EC2V 8EP

The Key Investment Document ("KID") is available on the

W

www.chelvertonam.com

Chelverton Asset Management website-www.chelvertonam.com

Risk Factors

The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back your original investment. Investment trusts can borrow money to make additional investments on top of shareholders funds (gearing). If the value of these investments fall in value, gearing will magnify the negative impact on performance. Particular share classes may also be structurally geared by other share classes that have earlier entitlement to the Company's assets up to a predetermined limit. If an investment trust incorporates a large amount of gearing the value of its shares may be subject to sudden and large falls in value and you could get back nothing at all. Some split capital shares have higher risk characteristics than conventional equities which can result in capital erosion. An investor could lose all of their capital. Smaller companies are riskier and less liquid than larger companies which means their share price may be more volatile. Some of the annual management fee is currently charged to the capital of the Fund. Whilst this increases the yield, it will restrict the potential for capital growth. The level of yield may be subject to fluctuation and is not guaranteed. Net Asset Value ("NAV") performance is not the same as share price performance and investors may not realise returns the same as NAV performance.

Risk Rating of Shares

Ordinary shares

High

This document is provided for information purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice. If you have any doubts as to the suitability of an investment, please consult your financial adviser. The information contained in this document has been obtained from sources that Chelverton Asset Management Limited ("CAM") considers to be reliable. However, CAM cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, and therefore no investment decision should be based solely on this data. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. This document is issued by CAM, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. This document does not represent a recommendation by CAM to purchase shares in this Fund. The contents of this document are intended for Professional Investors and Eligible Counterparties only. We recommend private investors seek the services of a Financial Adviser.

CHELVERTON GROWTH TRUST PLC IS REGISTERED IN ENGLAND. COMPANY NUMBER: 2989519

Disclaimer

Chelverton Growth Trust plc published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 13:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
