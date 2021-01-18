Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP)
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
18-Jan-2021 / 16:30 GMT/BST
CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Lord Lamont
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman & Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b) Initial notification / Initial
Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc
b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Ordinary shares
Description of the
financial instrument,
a) type of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: GB0006615826
b) Nature of the Share Purchase under Dividend Reinvestment Plan
transaction
Price(s) Volume(s)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.666749 225
Price - GBP1.666749 Volume - 225
d) Aggregated
information Updated Holding - 84,201 shares (NB updated aggregate holding also comprises
332 shares acquired at GBP1.111 per share on 7 October 2020 and 282 shares acquired
at GBP1.206 on 23 April 2020, both under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan and not
previously separately notified to the market)
e) Date of the 8 January 2021 (and notified to the Company by the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
transaction administrator on 15 January 2021)
f) Place of the London Stock Exchange
transaction
