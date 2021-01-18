Log in
CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

(SDV)
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/18/2021 | 11:31am EST
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
18-Jan-2021 / 16:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)            Name                   Lord Lamont 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status        Chairman & Non-Executive Director (PDMR) 
 
b)            Initial notification / Initial 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                   Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc 
b)            LEI                    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares 
              Description of the 
              financial instrument, 
a)            type of instrument 
 
              Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB0006615826 
b)            Nature of the          Share Purchase under Dividend Reinvestment Plan 
              transaction 
                                     Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.666749      225

Price - GBP1.666749 Volume - 225

d) Aggregated

information Updated Holding - 84,201 shares (NB updated aggregate holding also comprises

332 shares acquired at GBP1.111 per share on 7 October 2020 and 282 shares acquired

at GBP1.206 on 23 April 2020, both under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan and not

previously separately notified to the market)

e) Date of the 8 January 2021 (and notified to the Company by the Dividend Reinvestment Plan

transaction administrator on 15 January 2021)

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange

transaction

For further information, please contact: 

Maitland Administration Services Limited  cosec@maitlandgroup.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           SDVP 
LEI Code:       213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   91740 
EQS News ID:    1161435 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

