Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc : Full year -16

1 ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Revenue reserve
This reserve includes net revenue recognised in the revenue column of the Statement of Comprehensive Income. This reserve is distributable. Capital redemption reserve
This reserve represents the cancellation of the C shares when they were converted into Ordinary shares and deferred shares. This reserve is not distributable. Taxation
There is no charge to UK income tax as the Group's allowable expenses exceed its taxable income. Deferred tax assets in respect of unrelieved excess expenses are not recognised as it is unlikely that the Group will generate suf?cient taxable income in the future to utilise these expenses. Deferred tax is not provided on capital gains and losses because the Company meets the conditions for approval as an investment trust company. Dividends payable to shareholders
Dividends to shareholders are recognised as a liability in the period in which they are paid or approved in general meetings and are taken to the Statement of Changes in Net Equity. Dividends declared and approved by the Group after the Balance Sheet date have not been recognised as a liability of the Group at the Balance Sheet date.
2 INCOME 2020
2021
GBP'000 GBP'000
Income from listed investments
UK dividend income 1,381 2,069
Overseas dividend income 233 238
Property income distributions 94 107
Total income 1,708 2,414
Total income comprises entirely of dividends.
3 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEE 2021 2020
Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total
GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000
Investment management fee 124 372 496 135 407 542
At 30 April 2021 there were amounts outstanding of GBP86,000 (2020: GBP58,000). 4
OTHER EXPENSES 2020
2021
GBP'000 GBP'000
Administration and secretarial fees 64 64
Directors' remuneration (note 5)
58 59
Auditors renumeration:
audit services* 22 21
non-audit services* - (1)
Insurance 3 3
Other expenses* 143 137
290 283
Subsidiary operating costs (10) (13)
280 270
* The above amounts include irrecoverable VAT where applicable. 5 DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION
2021 2020
GBP GBP
Directors' fees 57,500 57,500
Social security costs 297 1,361
57,797 58,861
Remuneration to Directors
20,000
Lord Lamont (Chairman) 20,000
H Myles 20,000 20,000
W van Heesewijk* - -
A Watkins 17,500 17,500
57,500 57,500
* Mr van Heesewijk has waived his entitlement to fees. 6. FINANCE COSTS
Appropriations in respect of
2021 2020
Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total
GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000
Zero Dividend Preference shares - 630 630 - 607 607
- 630 630 - 607 607 7 TAXATION Based on the revenue return for the year
2021 2020
GBP'000 GBP'000
Overseas tax 27 38
27 38
The current tax charge for the year is lower than the standard rate of corporation tax in the UK of 19% to 30 April 2021 and 30 April 2020. The differences are explained below:
2021 2020
Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total
GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Return on ordinary activities before
taxation 1,304 22,098 23,402 2,009 (18,073) (16,064)
Theoretical corporation tax at 19% (2020: 19%) 248 4,198 4,446 382 (3,434) (3,052)
Effects of:
- 3,354 3,354
Capital items not taxable - (4,271) (4,271)
UK and overseas dividends which are
not liable to UK corporation tax (307) - (307) (438) - (438)
Excess expenses in the year 59 73 132 56 80 136
Overseas tax 27 - 27 38 - 38
Actual current tax charged to the
revenue account 27 - 27 38 - 38
The Group has unrelieved excess expenses of GBP23,268,308 (2020: GBP22,576,227). It is unlikely that the Group will generate suf?cient taxable pro?ts in the future to utilise these expenses and therefore no deferred tax asset has been recognised. 8 RETURN PER SHARE Ordinary shares
Revenue return per Ordinary share is based on revenue on ordinary activities after taxation of GBP1,277,000 (2020: GBP1,971,000) and on 20,850,000 (2020: 20,850,000) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the year.
Capital return per Ordinary share is based on the capital pro?t of GBP22,098,000 (2020: loss of
GBP18,073,000) and on 20,850,000 (2020: 20,850,000) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the year. Zero Dividend Preference shares
Capital return per Zero Dividend Preference share 2025 is based on allocations from the Company of
GBP630,000 (2020: GBP607,000) and on 14,500,000 (2020: 14,500,000) Zero Dividend Preference shares 2025, being the weighted average number of Zero Dividend Preference shares in issue during the year 9 DIVIDENDS Declared and paid per Ordinary share
Fourth interim dividend for the year ended 2021 2020
GBP'000 GBP'000
30 April 2020 of 2.40p (2019: 2.40p) 500 500
Special dividend for the year ended
30 April 2020 of nil (2019: 2.50p) - 521
Fourth interim dividend for the year ended
30 April 2021 of 2.50p (2020: 2.40p) 521 500
Special Dividend for the year ended
30 April 2021 of 0.272p (2020: nil) 57 -
578 500
All dividends are paid from Revenue Reserve.
* Dividend paid subsequent to the year end. 10 INVESTMENTS - Group and Company
2021
Listed AIM Total
GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000
Year ended 30 April 2021
Opening book cost 42,746 22,319 65,065
Opening investment holding losses (18,359) (6,118) (24,477)
24,387 16,201 40,588
Investments transferred between Listed and AIM during the year (2,418) 2,418 -
Movements in the year:
Purchases at cost 3,534 5,732 9,266
Disposals:
Proceeds (6,977) (3,219) (10,196)
Net realised gains on disposals 459 633 1,092
Decrease in investment holding losses 14,788 7,230 22,018
Closing valuation 33,773 28,995 62,768
Closing book cost 37,344 27,884 65,228
Closing investment holding (losses)/gains (3,571) 1,111 (2,460)
33,773 28,995 62,768
Realised gains on disposals
459 633 1,092
Decrease in investment holding losses 14,788 7,230 22,018
Gains on investments 15,247 7,863 23,110
10 INVESTMENTS - Group and Company (continued)
2020
Listed AIM Total
GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000
Year ended 30 April 2020
Opening book cost 43,913 23,023 66,936
Opening investment holding (losses)/gains (7,238) 197 (7,041)
Opening valuation 36,675 23,220 59,895
Movements in the year: Purchases at cost
5,906 2,145 8,051
Disposals:
Proceeds (5,712) (4,600) (10,312)
Net realised (losses)/gains on disposals (1,361) 1,751 390
Increase in investment holding (losses)/gains (11,121) (6,315) (17,436)
Closing valuation 24,387 16,201 40,588
Closing book cost 42,746 22,319 65,065
Closing investment holding losses (18,359) (6,118) (24,477)
24,387 16,201 40,588
Realised (losses)/gains on disposals (1,361) 1,751 390
Increase in investment holding (losses)/gains (11,121) (6,315) (17,436)
Losses on investments (12,482) (4,564) (17,046) Transaction costs
During the year the Group incurred transaction costs of GBP24,000 (2020: GBP41,000) and GBP14,000 (2020:
