02:05aCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC  : Full year -22-
DJ
02:05aCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC  : Full year -21-
DJ
02:05aCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC  : Full year -20-
DJ
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc : Full year -17-

06/24/2021 | 02:05am EDT
GBP10,000) on purchases and sales of investments respectively. These amounts are included in gains on investments, as disclosed in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. 11 SIGNIFICANT INTERESTS

The Company has provided noti?cations of holdings of 3% or more in relevant issuers. The following issuer noti?cations remain effective as at 30 April 2021: 

Name of issuer             Class of share % held 
Chamberlin plc             Ordinary       8.62 
Coral Products plc         Ordinary       8.31 
RTC Group plc              Ordinary       7.00 
Orchard Funding Group plc  Ordinary       4.68

INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARY 

                               Company Company 
 
                               2021    2020 
                               GBP'000   GBP'000 
Cost as at 1 May and 30 April  13      13

The Company owns the whole of the issued ordinary share capital of SDVP, especially formed for the issuing of Zero Dividend Preference shares, which is incorporated and registered in England and Wales, under company number: 11031268. 12 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 

                                Group  Group  Company Company 
                                2021   2020   2021    2020 
                                GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000   GBP'000 
Amounts due from brokers        455    107    455     107 
Dividends receivable            290    57     290     57 
Prepayments and accrued income      12     22     12      22 
                                757    186    757     186 13   TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES 
                                  Group  Group  Company Company 
                                  2021   2020   2021    2020 
                                  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000   GBP'000 
Trade and other payables          136    104    136     104 
Loan from subsidiary undertaking       -      -     13      13 
                                  136    104    149     117 14. ZERO DIVIDEND PREFERENCE SHARES

On 8 January 2018, SDVP issued 10,977,747 Zero Dividend Preference shares at 100p per share from the conversion of Zero Dividend Preference shares of SCZ, the 2018 ZDP subsidiary. On 8 January 2018, 1,802,336 Zero Dividend Preference shares were also issued at 100p per share by a placing with net proceeds of GBP1.8 million. The expenses of the placing were borne by the Company and the Investment Manager. On 11 April 2018, SDVP issued a further 1,419,917 Zero Dividend Preference shares at 103p per share (a premium of 3p per share), and net proceeds of GBP1.5 million. On the 10 May 2018 and 15 May 2018, SDVP issued a further 100,000 and 200,000 Zero Dividend Preference shares at 104p per share (a premium of 4p per share), and net proceeds of GBP313,000. The Zero Dividend Preference shares each have an initial capital entitlement of 100p per share, growing by an annual rate of 4% compounded daily to 133.18p on 30 April 2025, a total of GBP19,311,000. The accrued entitlement as per the Articles of Association of SDVP at 30 April 2021 was 114.01p (2020: 109.67p) per share, being GBP16,532,000 in total, and the total amount accrued for the year of GBP630,000 (2020: GBP607,000) has been charged as a ?nance cost to capital. 15 SECURED LOAN

Pursuant to a loan agreement between SDVP and the Company, SDVP has lent the gross proceeds of the following Zero Dividend Preference transactions to the Company: ? Gross proceeds of GBP10,978,000 raised from the conversion of 10,977,747 Zero Dividend Preference shares at 100p on 8

January 2018 ? Gross proceeds of GBP10,978,000 raised from the placing of 1,802,336 Zero Dividend Preference share at 100p on 8

January 2018 ? Gross proceeds of GBP1,463,000 raised from the placing of 1,419,917 Zero Dividend Preference shares at a premium of

103p on 11 April 2018 ? Gross proceeds of GBP313,000 raised from the placings of 300,000 Zero Dividend Preference shares at a premium of 104p

on the 10 and 15 May 2018

The loan is non-interest bearing and is repayable three business days before the Zero Dividend Preference share redemption date of 30 April 2025 or, if required by SDVP, at any time prior to that date in order to repay the Zero Dividend Preference share entitlement. The funds are to be managed in accordance with the investment policy of the Company.

The loan is secured by way of a ?oating charge on the Company's assets under a loan agreement entered into between the Company and SDVP dated 27 November 2017.

A contribution agreement between the Company and SDVP has also been made whereby the Company will undertake to contribute such funds as would ensure that SDVP will have in aggregate suf?cient assets on 30 April 2025 to satisfy the ?nal capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares. The contribution accrued by the Company to cover the entitlement for the year was GBP630,000 (2020: GBP607,000). 16. SECURED LOAN (continued) 

                                                                                    2021   2020 
 
                                                                                    GBP'000  GBP'000 
Value at 1 May                                                                      15,902 15,295 
 
Contribution to accrued capital entitlement of Zero Dividend Preference shares 2025 
                                                                                       630    607 
                                                                                    16,532 15,902 17   SHARE CAPITAL Issued, allotted and fully paid:

Ordinary shares of 25p each

2021 2020

Number GBP'000 Number GBP'000

Opening balance 20,850,000 5,213 20,850,000 5,213 20,850,000 5,213 20,850,000 5,213

No Ordinary shares were issued in the year. The rights attaching to the Ordinary shares are: As to dividends each year

Ordinary shares are entitled to all the revenue pro?ts of the Company available for distribution, including all undistributed income. As to capital on winding up

On a winding up, holders of Zero Dividend Preference shares issued by SDVP are entitled to a payment of an amount equal to 100p per share, increased daily from 8 January 2018 at such a compond rate, equivalent to 4%, as will give a ?nal entitlement to 133.18p for each Zero Dividend Preference share at 30 April 2025, GBP19,311,000 in total.

The holders of Ordinary shares will receive all the remaining Group assets available for distribution to shareholders after payment of all debts and satisfaction of all liabilities of the Company rateably according to the amounts paid or credited as paid up on the Ordinary shares held by them respectively. Voting

Each holder of Ordinary shares on a show of hands will have one vote and on a poll will have one vote for each Ordinary share held. Each holder of Zero Dividend Preference shares on a show of hands will have one vote at meetings where Zero Dividend Preference shareholders are entitled to vote and on a poll will have one vote for every Zero Dividend Preference share held. 17. SHARE CAPITAL (continued) Duration

Under the Parent Company's Articles of Association, the Directors are required to convene a General Meeting of the Company to be held in April 2025 so as to align the vote with any timetable for a further issue of Zero Dividend Preference shares or to save costs by proposing the Continuation Resolution (as de?ned below) at the Annual General Meeting or some other General Meeting of the Company ('the First GM'), at which an Ordinary Resolution will be proposed to the effect that the Company continues in existence ('the Continuation Resolution'). In the event that such Resolution is not passed, the Directors shall, subject to the Statutes, put forward further proposals to shareholders regarding the future of the Company (which may include voluntary liquidation, unitisation or other reorganisation of the Company) ('the Restructuring Resolution') at a General Meeting of the Company to be convened not more than four months after the date of the First GM (or such adjournment).

The Restructuring Resolution shall be proposed as a Special Resolution. If the Restructuring Resolution is either not proposed or not passed then the Directors shall convene a General Meeting not more than four months after the date of the First GM (or such adjournment). If the Restructuring Resolution is not proposed or four months after the date the Restructuring Resolution is not passed, an Ordinary Resolution pursuant to Section 84 of the Insolvency Act 1986 to voluntarily wind up the Company shall be put to shareholders and the votes taken on such Resolution shall be on a poll. 18 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

The net asset value per share and the net assets attributable to the Ordinary shareholders and Zero Dividend Preference shareholders are as follows:

Net assets Net assets 

                           Net asset value per   attributable to          Net asset value per   attributable to 
                           share                 shareholders             share                 shareholders 
 
                           2021                  2021                     2020                  2020 
                           pence                 GBP'000                    pence                 GBP'000 
Ordinary shares            227.07                47,345                   124.86                26,034 
Zero Dividend Preference   114.01                16,532                   109.67                15,902 
shares

The net asset value per Ordinary share is calculated on 20,850,000 (2020: 20,850,000) Ordinary shares, being the number of Ordinary shares in issue at the year end.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 02:04 ET (06:04 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 -14,6 M -20,4 M -20,4 M
Net income 2020 -16,1 M -22,5 M -22,5 M
Net Debt 2020 14,6 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,65x
Yield 2020 7,53%
Capitalization 48,4 M 67,6 M 67,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -12,9x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Technical analysis trends CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Norman Stewart Hughson Lamont Chairman
Howard Vivian Peter Myles Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Keith Watkins Independent Non-Executive Director
William C. van Heesewijk Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
David Alistair Horner Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC44.10%68
INDIA GRID TRUST7.59%1 032