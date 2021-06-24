Log in
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc : Full year -18-

06/24/2021
The net asset value per Zero Dividend Preference share is calculated on 14,500,000 (2020: 14,500,000) Zero Dividend Preference shares, being the number of Zero Dividend Preference shares in issue at the year end. 19. RECONCILIATION OF NET RETURN BEFORE AND AFTER TAXATION TO CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS - Group and Company 

                                                        2021         2020 
                                                        GBP'000        GBP'000 
Net surplus/(de?cit) before taxation                    23,402       (16,064) 
Taxation                                                        (27) (38) 
Net de?cit after taxation                               23,375       (16,102) 
Net capital return                                      (22,098)     18,073 
(Increase)/decrease in receivables                      223          225 
Increase/(decrease) in payables                         32           (74) 
Interest and expenses charged to the capital reserve    (382)        (420) 
 
Net cash in?ow from operating activities                             1,702 
                                                                704 
 
 
20 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FLOW TO MOVEMENT 
IN NET CASH - Group and Company 
                                                            2021     2020 
                                                            GBP'000    GBP'000 
Decrease in cash in year                                    (778)    (424) 
Net cash at 1 May                                           1,266    1,690 
 
Net cash at 30 April                                                 1,266 
                                                            488 
21 ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET CASH - Group and Company 
 
                                                            At 1 May 
                                                                     At 30 April 
                                                        2020   Cash ?ows 2021 
                                                        GBP'000  GBP'000     GBP'000 
Cash at bank (including those held by custodians)       1,266  (778=     488 
 22 ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES Objectives, policies and strategies

The Group primarily invests in mid and small capitalised companies. All of the Group's investments comprise ordinary shares in companies listed on the Of?cial List and companies admitted to AIM.

The Group ?nances its operations through Zero Dividend Preference shares issued by SDVP and equity. Cash, liquid resources and short-term debtors and creditors arise from the Group's day-to-day operations.

It is, and has been throughout the year under review, the Group's policy that no trading in ?nancial instruments shall be undertaken.

In pursuing its investment objective, the Group is exposed to a variety of risks that could result in either a reduction in the Group's net assets or a reduction of the pro?ts available for distribution. These risks are market risk (comprising currency risk, interest rate risk and other price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The Board reviews and agrees policies for managing each of these risks and they are summarised below.

As required by IFRS 7: Financial Instruments: Disclosures, an analysis of ?nancial assets and liabilities, which identi?es the risk to the Group of holding such items, is given below. Market risk

Market risk arises mainly from uncertainty about future prices of ?nancial instruments used in the Group's business. It represents the potential loss the Group might suffer through holding market positions by way of price movements and movements in exchange rates and interest rates. The Investment Manager assesses the exposure to market risk when making each investment decision and these risks are monitored by the Investment Manager on a regular basis and the Board at quarterly meetings with the Investment Manager. Market price risk

Market price risks (i.e. changes in market prices other than those arising from currency risk or interest rate risk) may affect the value of investments.

The Board manages the risks inherent in the investment portfolios by ensuring full and timely reporting of relevant information from the Investment Manager. Investment performance is reviewed at each Board meeting.

The Group's exposure to changes in market prices at 30 April on its investments is as follows: 

                                              2021   2020 
                                              GBP'000  GBP'000 
Fair value through pro?t or loss investments  62,768 40,588 Sensitivity analysis

A 10% increase in the market value of investments at 30 April 2021 would have increased net assets by

GBP6,277,000 (2020: GBP4,059,000). An equal change in the opposite direction would have decreased the net assets available to shareholders by an equal but opposite amount. 22 ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (continued)

Foreign currency risk

All the Group's assets are denominated in Sterling and accordingly the only currency exposure the Group has is through the trading activities of its investee companies. Interest rate risk

Interest rate movements may affect the level of income receivable on cash deposits. The Group does not currently receive interest on its cash deposits.

The majority of the Group's ?nancial assets are non-interest bearing. As a result the Group's ?nancial assets are not subject to signi?cant amounts of risk due to ?uctuations in the prevailing levels of market interest rates.

The possible effects on fair value and cash ?ows that could arise as a result of changes in interest rates are taken into account when making investment decisions.

The exposure at 30 April 2021 of ?nancial assets and ?nancial liabilities to interest rate risk is limited to cash and cash equivalents of GBP488,000 (2020: GBP1,266,000). Cash and cash equivalents are all due within one year. Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of ?nancial loss to the Group if the contractual party to a ?nancial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations.

The carrying amounts of ?nancial assets best represent the maximum credit risk exposure at the Balance Sheet date.

Listed investments are held by Jarvis Investment Management Limited acting as the Company's custodian. Bankruptcy or insolvency of the custodian may cause the Company's rights with respect to securities held by the custodian to be delayed. The Board monitors the Group's risk by reviewing the custodian's internal controls reports.

Investment transactions are carried out with a number of brokers whose creditworthiness is reviewed by the Investment Manager. Transactions are ordinarily undertaken on a delivery versus payment basis whereby the Company's custodian bank ensures that the counterparty to any transaction entered into by the Group has delivered in its obligations before any transfer of cash or securities away from the Group is completed.

Cash is only held at banks that have been identi?ed by the Board as reputable and of high credit quality. The maximum exposure to credit risk as at 30 April 2021 was GBP64,013,000 (2020: GBP42,040,000). The calculation is based on the Group's credit risk exposure as at 30 April 2021 and this may not be representative of the year as a whole.

None of the Group's assets are past due or impaired. Liquidity risk

The majority of the Group's assets are listed securities in small companies, which can under normal conditions be sold to meet funding commitments if necessary. They may, however, be dif?cult to realise in adverse market conditions.

Please see notes 15 and 16 for details of liabilities that fall due for payment in more than one year. All other payables are due in less than one year. Financial instruments by category

The ?nancial instruments of the Group fall into the following categories: 

30 April 2021                    Assets at 
                                 fair value through 
                                 At Loans and pro?t 
                                 cost receivables or loss Total 
                                 GBP'000 GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000 
Assets as per Balance Sheet 
Investments                      -     -        62,768   62,768 
Trade and other receivables      -     757      -        757 
Cash and cash equivalents        488   -        -        488 
Total                            488   757      62,768   64,013 
 
 
Liabilities as per Balance Sheet 
Trade and other payables         136   -        -        136 
Zero Dividend Preference shares  -     16,532   -        16,532 
Total                            136   16,532   -        16,668 22   ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (continued) 
Financial instruments by category (continued) 
30 April 2020                                 Assets at 
                                              fair value through 
                                              At Loans and pro?t 
                                              cost receivables or loss 
                                              Total 
                                              GBP'000 GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 
Assets as per Balance Sheet 
Investments                                   -     -       40,588  40,588 
Trade and other receivables                   -     186     -       186 
Cash and cash equivalents                     1,266 -       -       1,266 
Total                                         1,266 186     40,588  42,040 
 
 
Liabilities as per Balance Sheet 
Trade and other payables                      104   -       -       104 
Zero Dividend Preference shares               -     15,902  -       15,902 
Total                                         104   15,902  -       16,006

IFRS 7 hierarchy

As required by IFRS 7 the Company is required to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that re?ects the signi?cance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy consists of the following three levels:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 02:04 ET (06:04 GMT)

